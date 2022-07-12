36 Shop Business Ideas

Retail shop businesses can include any local facility where goods and/or services are sold. Since it’s such a wide category, there are tons of opportunities for people with various interests and goals. Below are some small boutique ideas to get you started.

What Is a Retail Shop Business?

A retail shop is any store or business that sells goods and/or services. These businesses can be in-person or online.

The Retail Small Business Sector in 2022

The retail industry has gone increasingly digital in recent years. However, there are still many opportunities for those who want a brick-and-mortar location. Customers tend to opt for in-person businesses that create a unique experience or help them choose products or services, whereas online businesses generally just sell products.

Why You Should Consider Opening a Retail Shop

Retail stores can take many forms, so the specific benefits vary depending on what business model you choose. However, if you’re looking to start your own business in 2022, here are some reasons to consider retail store ideas:

Enjoy a versatile business model: There are plenty of profitable industries within the retail sector. Whether you're interested in fashion or want to sell handmade goods, there's an opportunity for you.

There are plenty of profitable industries within the retail sector. Whether you’re interested in fashion or want to sell handmade goods, there’s an opportunity for you. Create personal connections: If you open your own store in your community, you get to interact with customers in person.

Improve your community: There are also opportunities for participating in events and other community initiatives.

There are also opportunities for participating in events and other community initiatives. Reach customers around the world: Alternatively, online retail shops can quickly expand worldwide without spending a ton of money.

Make your own schedule: Whether you want to open a physical store or run a profitable business online, you generally have the power to create your own hours.

Top 16 Shop Options

Whether you want to focus on in-person or online sales, here are some boutique ideas to get you started in your journey to shop ownership.

1. Food Truck Business

Food trucks serve unique menu options from a mobile storefront. They often go to local events and high-traffic areas to attract customers.

2. Pet Store

Pet owners are always willing to spend on products and care for their furry friends. These stores sell food, treats, and care items.

3. Organic Food Store

Today’s consumers are always looking for healthy food options. This type of grocery store focuses specifically on natural food grown without chemicals.

4. Grocery Stores

Alternatively, a neighborhood grocery store may stock a huge array of items.

5. Clothing Store

A clothing boutique may offer various items or focus on a specific niche, like trendy women’s clothes.

6. Flower Shop

Flower shops usually sell bouquets, cut flowers, and arrangements for special events.

7. Coffee Shop

Coffee shops sell drinks and snacks. And many attract more customers with extras like comfortable seating and free internet.

8. Subscription Box Shop

Subscription boxes include a variety of curated items within a niche, like cosmetics or gaming. These are generally remote businesses, so it may be ideal for beginners.

9. Sign Shop

A sign shop sells custom signage, promotional goods, and advertising materials for businesses in the local community.

10. Hardware Store

Lots of shoppers prefer to buy tools and home repair items in-person so there’s someone there to offer guidance.

11. Pharmacy

Pharmacies offer prescriptions, but many also provide convenience items in a retail setting.

12. Auto Parts Store

Auto parts stores can offer tires, tools, and accessories for drivers.

13. Salon

Salons and barber shops are best known for providing beauty services. But many also sell related products.

14. Thrift Shop

Thrift stores provide secondhand items at discounted prices.

15. Kids’ Store

This type of store may offer kids’ clothing, toys, and accessories.

16. Bakery

Bakeries offer fresh-baked goods daily. They’re often located in easily walkable areas to increase sales.

17. Cosmetics Store

Lots of customers prefer to purchase cosmetics in physical stores so they can see and test items in person.

18. Gift Shop

Gift shops sell various items and are often located in popular tourist destinations.

19. Medical Supplies Store

Medical supply stores offer various products, from hearing aids to wheelchairs. They also provide support to customers looking for custom items.

20. Vape Shop

Vape shops and dispensaries are growing in popularity in markets around the country.

21. Tech Supplies Store

Tech supplies like phone cases and Bluetooth speakers are especially popular right now.

22. Mobile Boutique

If you don’t want to open a large location, open a mobile boutique from a truck or trailer to save money.

23. Vending Machines

Vending machines automatically dispense products, so they also provide a low-cost option.

24. Used Bookstore

Used bookstores offer tons of titles, usually acquired for low prices.

25. Appliance Store

Many customers prefer purchasing appliances in person to get extra guidance.

26. Sporting Goods Store

Sporting goods stores offer gear, apparel, and supplies for various athletic activities.

27. Art Gallery

Galleries host various exhibits and often offer artwork for sale.

28. Art Supplies Shop

Supply stores may offer paint, craft supplies, and artist tools.

29. Healthy Living Store

This type of store may provide a variety of items to promote healthy lifestyles.

30. Convenience Store

Convenience stores provide snacks, drinks, and convenience items. They’re often attached to gas stations or rest stops.

31. Craft Beer Shop

Some stores specialize in craft beer for brewery enthusiasts.

32. Local Wine Shop

Wine stores are also popular in lots of areas.

33. Home Decor Gallery

This type of business sells decorations and furniture. You may even arrange items to showcase in a gallery setting.

34. Equipment Rental Business

Certain tools and equipment may only be needed periodically. Invest in it and then offer it to consumers or contractors for rent.

35. Tattoo Parlor

Tattoo parlors offer individualized service, often with multiple artists working with clients.

36. Snack Bar

Snack bars offer ready-to-eat items in high-traffic areas.

What Type of Shops Are Most Profitable?

Retail business ideas vary widely in their profitability. The exact numbers come down to the success of each business. However, online retail businesses have significantly lower costs, so they can have a wide profit margin.

What Kind of Retail Business is best to Start?

There are many business opportunities within the retail sector. the best business model depends on your interests and community. Think about the products you know most about and research what items are most in-demand in your community.