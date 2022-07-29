Hurry Up and Get These Small Business Grants Before They Expire in August

As businesses emerge from the slow summer season, it may be the perfect time to evaluate your needs and consider small business grants. This additional funding can help businesses meet various goals, from hiring staff to creating innovative new offerings.

Small Business Grants with an August 2022 Deadline

There are several grant opportunities available in August 2022. Here are some with upcoming deadlines to consider.

Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program

The Alabama Innovation Corporation is currently accepting applications for its Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program. The program is open to Alabama-based businesses that received Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants. Those businesses can apply for up to $250,000 in additional funding to further support their innovative projects. Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply by August 1.

West Hartford ARPA Grants

West Hartford, Connecticut recently launched a new $2 million grant program to support businesses still struggling from the pandemic. Eligible businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $10,000. To qualify, organizations must have 50 or fewer full-time employees and submit an application by August 10.

Olean Marketing and Rent Grants

Olean, New York recently unveiled two grant programs to support the city’s small businesses. The first program provides funding for marketing activities, and the second provides rental assistance for businesses struggling to make payments. Eligible businesses can apply for $5,000 under each program, with a total of $100,000 allocated for each one. Therea are multiple rolling deadlines throughout the summer. The next window closes on August 12.

Glastonbury Small Business Assistance Program

Glastonbury, Connecticut recently established a small business assistance program for those impacted by the pandemic. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000. Applicants must be able to prove that they were adversely affected by the pandemic and that the funds can help them with long-term viability. The application deadline is August 14, or until funds are exhausted.

Amherst New Storefront Grants

Amherst, Massachusetts is setting up a $40,000 fund to help new businesses open in town. Eligible businesses can apply for between $5,000 and $10,000. To qualify, businesses must have a storefront lease in place and an established business plan. August 15 is the deadline to apply.

Amazon Launchpad Products for Tomorrow

Amazon’ Products for Tomorrow program supports innovative, sustainable product-based businesses. Selected businesses will receive a $20,000 grant, help with sustainability certifications, and Amazon Launchpad membership. Applications are currently available online, with a deadline of August 18.

Houston and Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is partnering with Houston to support the city’s underserved businesses as they recover from the pandemic. The $20 million Open for Business grant is part of a larger initiative by Wells Fargo to support communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The program is open to businesses and nonprofits in the Houston area with 50 or fewer employees that are led by people of color. August 23 is the deadline to apply.

Tarrant County Small Business Workforce Recovery Grant Program

Tarrant County, Texas recently allocated $25 million in federal funds for a small business grant program. The program aims to support businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic. Funds can be used for workforce recovery, employee retention, recruitment, and training. To qualify, businesses must have 50 or fewer employees during the First Quarter of 2020. Individual grants can provide up to $27,500. August 31 is the application deadline.

Sac4SmallBiz Small Business & Nonprofit Grant Program

Sacramento County, California is using federal pandemic recovery funds to support its Sac4SmallBiz grant program. The Small Business & Nonprofit Grant Program is offering $7.5 million to small businesses and nonprofits across the Sacramento area, with $10,000 available to each applicant. Applications are due by August 31.

VBThrive Business Relief Grant Program

VBThrive Business Relief Grant program is offering financial support to businesses throughout Virginia Beach. Run through a partnership with the United Way of South Hampton Roads, the city of Virginia Beach, and The Local Initiatives Support Corp. Hampton Roads, this funding round focuses on travel and hospitality businesses. Eligible companies can apply for between $10,000 and $50,000, now through August 31.

LaunchTN SBIR/STTR Matching Grants

LaunchTN is offering $7 million in matching grants to support innovative Tennessee companies. The program is open to those that have received a federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants this past year. Up to $300,000 is available to those that meet the criteria. Applications are available now through August 15.

Working Washington Grants

Washington State is offering $70 million in grants to small businesses still recovering from the pandemic. Working Washington grants have already provided more than $500 million to small businesses over the past two years. This latest round is focused on industries still struggling with worker shortages and related issues, like travel and hospitality businesses. The application period runs from August 17 to 31.

