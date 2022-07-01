Time is Running Out to Apply for These Small Business Grants

If you’re ready to grow your small business this summer, small business grants may help. This extra funding can help you obtain the necessary resources or staff to reach various goals, from facade improvements to marketing.

Small Business Grants with a July 2022 Deadline

Read on for several small business grant opportunities available in the coming month.

Providence American Rescue Plan Act Grants

Providence, Rhode Island is offering a $7 million grant fund for local small businesses. The program actually launched back in October 2021, but still had significant funds available as of this summer. The mayor and city council even loosened requirements to help more businesses. Apply by July 1 to be considered.

Charlottesville Minority Enterprise Grant Program

The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Minority Business Alliance of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce are providing a new grant opportunity for minority-owned small businesses in the area. This is the third time since 2020 that the two organizations have teamed up for a similar opportunity. To qualify, businesses must be at least 51 percent minority-owned and located in Charlottesville or Albemarle, Greene, Orange, Louisa or Fluvanna counties. Overall, ten businesses will receive grants of $50,000. The final deadline is July 1.

Tri-City Small Business Incentive Program

Washington’s Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce recently launched its Small Business Incentive Program. The fund offers grants of $30,000 to local businesses. It’s an ongoing grant program that has run since 2011, and will award grants of $1,000 to 30 businesses this year. July 1 is the application deadline.

Dulles Minority Small Business Owner Grant Program

The Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Minority Small Business Owner Grant Program supports minority and women-owned small businesses throughout Virginia’s Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Nonprofit organization America’s Charities will administer the program and distribute funds. To qualify, businesses must have ten employees or less and have experienced a financial hardship due to the pandemic. The final deadline to apply is July 8.

Antares REACH Grant Program

Business capital provider Antares is partnering with Hello Alice and the Global Entrepreneurship Network to support small businesses looking to grow. The Antares REACH Grant Program will offer $20,000 grants, focusing on businesses in underserved markets or those providing important community services. The program is open to for-profit companies that are at least 51 percent owned by minorities, veterans, LGBTQIA individuals, or people with disabilities. Eligible entrepreneurs must apply by July 15 to be considered.

Olean Boost Business Grants

Olean, New York is offering two grant programs, each with a fund of $100,000. The first one offers grants for marketing activities like branding and advertising. The second supports businesses struggling with rent. Eligible businesses can apply for $5,000 under each program. The program offers multiple rolling deadlines through the summer, including the next one on July 15.

Landmarks Illinois Banterra Bank Preserve Southern Illinois Grant

Landmarks Illinois and Banterra Bank are partnering on a unique small business grant program. Businesses in Southern Illinois that utilize historic buildings can apply for a Landmarks Illinois Banterra Bank Preserve Southern Illinois Grant. Grants range from $500 to $2,500. Developers and business owners preserving these structures can apply by July 15.

Schuyler County Downtown & Business Improvement ARPA Program

Schuyler County, New York is offering another round of its Downtown & Business Improvement ARPA Program. The program offers up to $25,000 in matching reimbursement funds for various façade improvements. The second round includes $172,300 in available funds, and the deadline to apply is July 31.

Nashville and Davidson County Grant and Loan Program

Nashville and Davidson County, Tennessee are providing $18 million in grant and loan funds for local small businesses. Metro Nashville and Pathway Lending, which is administering the program, are hosting multiple informational sessions to help businesses interested in the program. July 31 is the final application deadline.

