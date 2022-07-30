10 Tips for Making the Most of Opportunities While Running Your Small Business

Running a successful business is all about taking advantage of opportunities. Sometimes, you jump on those presented to you. In other cases, you create your own. These tips from members of the online small business community can help with both strategies.

Uncover Growth Opportunities Using Competitor Analysis Tools

The opportunities available within your industry largely depend on gaps left open by your competitors. So you may need to analyze your competition to find the most relevant routes to grow your business. Learn about competitor analysis tools and how they can serve your business in this BloggingWizard post by Adam Connell. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Find Email Addresses by Name

Often, business opportunities arise based on the people you’ve connected with. You may even need to create your own opportunities by getting in touch with the right people in your industry. In this Criminally Prolific post, Dmitry Dragilev details how to find anyone’s email address by name.

Dive Into Web 3.0 Marketing

New technology like Web 3.0 can bring about tons of new opportunities for businesses. But you need to first understand the implications of these tools to make the most of them. In this DIY Marketers post, Ivana Taylor goes over Web 3.0 marketing for small businesses.

Hone Your Own Creative Traits

Sometimes, taking advantage of business opportunities requires creative thinking. Whether you’re in a creative field or not, it’s often beneficial to recognize what creative skills you have and which may require some extra work. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Marty Zwilling lists several traits that help creative entrepreneurs thrive.

Prepare to Deal with Emergencies

Emergency situations can harm businesses. Or they can provide opportunities to grow and pivot. If you want to make the most of situations that cannot be controlled on the outside, it helps to be prepared ahead of time. In this Aha!NOW post, Russell Emmental shares emergency preparedness tips.

Become the Best Real Estate Agent

The currently hot real estate market means there are tons of opportunities for entrepreneurs to earn solid income. So how do you take advantage of this option? RE/MAX broker-owner Richard Zompa offers tips in this post. And BizSugar members shared their own thoughts here.

Make the Most of Customer Interactions

Every conversation you have with a customer is an opportunity to make a positive impression. This is even true for those sharing complaints or concerns. In this Noobpreneur post, Elinor Johansen discusses the philosophy of “the customer is always right” and offers tips for small businesses.

Find the Most Profitable Blog Niches

Blogging has provided opportunities for entrepreneurs in tons of niches to earn a solid living. While it’s usually best to cover what you’re authentically interested in or knowledgeable about, there are certain topics that tend to be especially profitable. See a full list in this Themeisle post by John Hughes.

Get Unbiased Local SEO Data

Every piece of data you collect about your SEO and marketing strategy can help you uncover opportunities for improvement. So you shouldn’t look for proof that your existing strategies are working. Instead, look for unbiased data, like the sources included in this Mazepress post by Chris Roark.

Create Your Own Marketing Plan

There are seemingly endless opportunities to market a new business. So it helps to create a plan from the beginning to stay focused. Check out this Visme post by Mahnoor Sheikh for tips on making your own.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.