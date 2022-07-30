Don’t Miss Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022

Find out how you can improve your marketing strategy by attending Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022. This event is going to bring together more than 50 chief marketing officers and experts from some of the leading brands in the world. This includes Frito Lay, GE, Estee Lauder Companies, HP, Albertsons Companies, PepsiCo International, Nationwide, MLB, and many others.

You will learn the importance of authentic communication in a world that has seen consumers emerge with different perspectives, needs and priorities.

Don’t miss the Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 on October 20-21. Register now by clicking the red button.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022

October 20, 2022, Brooklyn, New York

Strategic Marketing 2022 brings together the world’s most influential CMOs and marketing leaders to combat new challenges, share creative insights and discover innovative solutions. This is the global platform to inspire and empower marketing leaders – contemporize your brand, maximize new channel opportunities, and engage in human-first data strategies.. Register now to join the most influential CMOs and innovators!

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.