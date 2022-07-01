In the News: Grants Galore for Small Businesses, Some Worth Up To $25,000

This week there are a number of grants available for small businesses ranging from $500 to $25,000. And some of them have different July deadlines, so you have to apply before the month is up. With the state of the economy being what it is, you should always be on the lookout for grants you can apply for.

Grants look to provide immediate help with an infusion of cash for the small businesses they want to support. Whether it is a public or private grant, as a business owner you owe it to yourself to try and get these grants. Take a look at what is available.

The grants with a July deadline include several options. This includes Small Incentive Programs from local governments to business capital provider Antares, Bantera Bank, and others. Even though all grants have a deadline, these have a final application deadline of sometime in July, so keep an eye on the dates before you apply.

The latest Micro Business and Women-Owned Business Grants Small business grants are looking to help with funds up to $25,000. The grants are coming from local and state programs as well as the Wells Fargo Foundation, Coos Economic Development Corporation, and others.

If you happen to be in Texas, there is $100,000 in grant money available for underrepresented business owners in the state. The grants will range from $1,500 – $10,000 per company. Additionally, it includes a guaranteed spot in one of Founders First’s accelerator programs to provide further help with business operations and more.

In related news, the Senate has introduced a bill to issue another round of COVID relief to help small businesses by making $6 Billion available. The grants will provide the funds to hard-hit small businesses that can demonstrate substantial losses in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is also a notice from the SBA for small businesses affected by wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington. Although these are not grants, the loans the SBA offers have low-interest rates (2.88%) and long terms (up to 30 years). If you are in those states, don’t pass up the opportunity.

Small Business News Roundup – July 1, 2022

Here is the rest of this week’s news roundup:

A new report has discovered that a significant number of consumers are turning to less expensive brands in response to rising costs.

SaaS small businesses are facing challenging macroeconomic conditions once again. As the specter of a recession nears, small business owners must take steps to ensure they engage with their customers and future-proof their companies. Achieving this goal is easier said than done.

Dropbox have announced that individuals in the United States can now start using the new Dropbox shop app to sell their digital content such as art, plug-ins and music.

Meta recently announced that they are expanding the ways creators can earn money on Facebook and Instagram. Meta Announces New Ways for Creators to Monetize Facebook and Instagram Meta also stated that they will be extending their commitment to not take fees on Subscriptions, Badges, Paid Online Events and Bulletin by an additional year.

Three people have been indicted for selling more than $88 million worth of Avaya Direct International stolen software licenses involving a telephone system product called IP Office, used by thousands of businesses worldwide. The FBI conducted the investigation, which led to their indictment on federal wire fraud and money laundering charges.

A police officer from Coral Springs in South Florida has been charged by a federal grand jury with fraudulently applying to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a Covid-19 relief advance grant and a low-interest loan.

Microsoft recently launched the Viva Sales application which they hope will redefine the seller experience while enhancing productivity.

Verizon is partnering with Mastercard to launch a small business credit card which is designed to unlock value for small business owners across the United States.

A business owner in Brookville, New York, has pleaded guilty to willfully failing to collect and pay over employment taxes to the IRS. Spa Owner Pleads Guilty on Payroll Tax Fraud Charges Court documents show that Sung Soo Chon, known as Steve Chon, oversaw the daily operations of two spas and their related businesses.

Many entrepreneurs dream of reaching millions with their product or service, but what if your customer base is only a few thousand? Patrick Palmer successfully runs his small business, The Computer Guy, in a town with less than 5,000 people.

A new study has revealed small businesses are finding their home on TikTok and have quickly become a beloved part of the TikTok experience.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said that last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v Wade decision would “jeopardize the civil liberties of millions of women.

In our business world today, we revere many of our most financially successful business leaders with intense fervor. Think about all the impromptu memorials at Apple stores for Steve Jobs when he passed away. Look at the attention and respect that Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson demand.

A new all-in-one photography management software designed to help photographers manage, market and monetize their business has been launched. Picsello Promises to be Revolutionary Software for a Photography Business Picsello is more than a software management platform as it provides intuitive business tools, data and coaching through its fully integrated platform.

The economy being what it is, having multiple streams of revenue is a great way to deal with the record-high inflation. And one of the best ways of doing this is with an online business. An online business allows you to run your operation from anywhere while acquiring a global customer base.

