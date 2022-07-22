In the News: Grants Available to Small Businesses Still Recovering from COVID Pandemic

There is no denying the impact of the pandemic is still being felt by small business owners nationwide. And public and private organizations are providing many different grants to help these businesses recover. When it comes to public grants, communities around the country are still offering American Rescue Plan Act (ARPC) funds. As a small business owner, you need to keep an eye on what your community is offering as part of the ARPC’s continuing funding efforts and apply as soon as they become available.

Contrary to popular belief, COVID recovery grants are still available for small businesses across the country. There are new initiatives being launched on regular bases to help in the recovery process. The key is to stay informed as to what is available where your business is located. Take a look at what is now available for your small business with these ARPC grants.

In related funding news, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has given notice that small businesses affected by the Cache Fire in Lake County that occurred in August 2021 have until August 17, 2022, to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). If your small business or even personal property was affected by the fire, you can apply for very low-interest loans.

The Internal Revenue Services and its Security Summit partners are encouraging professional tax preparers to increase their efforts to inform clients about the IRS Identity Protection PIN Opt-In Program to combat tax-related identity theft.

Small businesses can now enable their customers to make purchases directly from the chats feature on Instagram. Your Customers Can Now Buy Items Right from Instagram Chat New features recently announced by Mark Zuckerberg include the ability to track an order as well as make the purchase in chats.

A letter from the United States Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship (SCSBE) has been sent to the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) urging them to process seemingly abandoned disaster loan applications that were received prior to the agency’s deadline.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement a Southern California man has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison over Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fraud.

During what’s the peak of home building season in the US, builders aren’t feeling optimistic. In fact, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes posted its seventh straight monthly decline in July, falling 12 points to 55.

Consumers that have been seeing a series of rising gas prices are now seeing some reprieve with the national average price of gas falling below $4.50 a gallon. Lower Gas Prices According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), July 19, 2022, saw average gas prices reach $4.495 down from $4.655 a week ago.

Fintech lending has expanded in recent years, disrupting the small business lending market by leveraging AI technology and data analytics. While fintech lenders bring a number of advantages to small businesses, namely enabling them to borrow money quickly and efficiently when traditional borrowing from banks hasn’t been the easiest of tasks, it is not without its challenges.

The US Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship Chair Ben Cardin has issued a statement on the SBA’s disaster programs and loans for small businesses. Titled, ‘Oversight of SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance,’ the statement discusses the important of EIDL loans for small businesses.

Here is an interview I should do every Mother’s Day. I can safely say many small business owners credit our mothers with inspiring us. For me, my mother, Carole inspired me to always do my best at work and be kind to people.

The data and analytics market has seen enormous growth in recent years and is expected to be worth $550 billion by 2028. How Has Web Analytics Changed Over the Years? Many millions of businesses are already relying on analytics services to better understand the behavior of their customers and optimize their web experiences.

The US Congress has passed a defense bill that includes key small business provisions to support small businesses to gain more government contracts and boost small business participation in federal procurements. Defense Bill Passed With Key Small Business Provisions The bill passed as part of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which would authorize $840.

