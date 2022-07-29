In the News: ARPA and Amazon Offering Grants of Up To $25,000

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), as well as Amazon, have several grant opportunities to help small businesses. As always, grants want to address specific issues and in some cases, they can get quite specific. This includes needing to relocate due to local construction. And this highlights why it is so important to apply for grants that apply to your situation. Applying for a grant you don’t qualify for will only end up in getting turned down. So, apply as soon as possible and make sure you meet all the criteria.

The grants from ARPA include a relocation grant due to local construction as well as helping small businesses still struggling from the pandemic. The amount includes anywhere from $1,000 to $25,000 for a range of issues. Check out these grants and see if you qualify.

The next grant comes from Amazon and it looks to support sustainable small businesses. The grant will provide $20,000 along with access to Amazon Launchpad. This is a platform designed to increase visibility and sales on Amazon. Get more details below:

In related news, the US Treasury Department announced the approval of more support for underserved small business entrepreneurs in nine states. The $10 billion will come through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).

Staying with government-related small business help, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also announced the federal contracting goals reached $154.2 billion. As a small business, applying for federal contracts is a great way to increase your revenue from a reliable source. And government contracts are a great way of doing it.

Small Business News Roundup – July 29, 2022

On Wednesday Bitcoin’s price reached $21,322 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,39 billion, down from $23,536 last week, according to Coinbase. Bitcoin’s value rose by 0.95% within the last 24 hours, culminating in a Bitcoin weekly trend that is struggling to reach even the halfway point of its previous high.

Meta has introduced Music Revenue Sharing on Facebook. The new monetization feature makes it easier for creators to monetize the videos that use licensed music from popular artists.

Small business owners say the pressure put on their business from inflation is getting worse. The new survey released by the NFIB Research Center assessed the impact inflation is having on small businesses in the US.

Zoho is celebrating 38% year-over-year growth. The company made that announcement today as it kicked of ZohoDay 2022, its annual analysts conference in Austin, Texas. Milestone investments, research and development and growth were the hot topics at Zoho’s summit.

It’s nice when everything comes together for a video like it did with this one. But before we dive into preparing for a recession, it’s best to talk about what a recession is. We know it’s no fun, but what is a recession, really? A recession is when the economy experiences a negative GDP, falling retail sales and increasing levels of unemployment.

T-Mobile and Apple have teamed up to offer a comprehensive IT package for small businesses. In what is T-Mobile’s first and only wireless plan, it includes Apple Business Essentials, AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, a new iPhone 13 for new lines, and more.

Meta recently announced that they are launching new features to Instagram that will make it more fun for users as well as make it easier for creators to collaborate, create and share reels.

US drivers are seeing some relief at the pump with average national gas prices reaching $4.355 a gallon down from $4.521 last week. This is the sixth consecutive week that gas prices have gone down following record-high gas prices over the past several months. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), July 25, 2022, saw average gas prices reach $4.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has sent out a reminder that the deadline to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small non-farm businesses in eight Texas counties is approaching. Deadline to Apply for EIDL Loans Due to Texas Drought Nears Director Tanya N.

An online business gives you a more flexible method of operation. This means being able to reach a much larger customer base, multiple marketing options, faster financial transactions, and cheaper operational costs. This applies to new and established online businesses. However, if you want to hit the ground running, an established online business is the way to go.

