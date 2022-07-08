In the News: Grants up to $35K for Businesses and Entrepreneurs

From new entrepreneurs starting their very first enterprise to well-established businesses with years of experience, access to funds is a common issue they both share. One way to overcome this issue is by applying for grants to access funds in order to solve specific issues.

The grants in the week’s roundup want to help everyone from new and student entrepreneurs to businesses owned by women of color, as well as established businesses facing different challenges. Take a look at these grants and see if you qualify to help you with funding issues you might be facing.

The first two grants from Incfile are The Fresh Start Business Grant and The Young Entrepreneur Scholarship Grant, both of which are providing $2,500. The funds are for those just getting started, seasoned entrepreneurs starting new ventures and student entrepreneurs. The other grants come from Caress Dreams Fund and communities across the country with grants that are part of the American Rescue Plan Act addressing everything from improvement projects to business operations-related challenges. Find out more about all the available grants.

Small Business News Roundup – July 8, 2022

Stay informed with the rest of this week’s roundup addressing small business issues :

Google Workspace will soon be getting a new feature that allows individual business owners to generate electronic signatures within Google Docs.

Bing Maps recently introduced new features that could help small businesses attract more customers by helping travelers find their way more easily. New Bing Maps Features Could Help Small Businesses and Travelers The new ‘experiences’ as Bing calls them includes a Distance Calculator App, a Gas Prices Map App, and a Parking Finder Map App.

A man from Baltimore is facing federal charges for allegedly submitting fraudulent relief loan applications and stealing the identity of a tax preparer. Baltimore Man Indicted on Charges He Faked PPP Loan and EIDL Loan Application The 37-year-old defendant, Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes Jr.

What is a chamber of commerce and how can it help your small business? According to Deb Brown, former Chamber Executive and Co-founder of Save Your Town, you’re probably asking the wrong questions. Instead, she says to look for ways you can help your chamber help you.

A lot of us have bold visions, but few act on them, especially a vision to empower a billion women. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Ingrid Vanderveldt is demonstrating this vision. She is the Chairman and CEO of Empowering a Billion Women (EBW) and Vanderveldt Global Investments.

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that his business empire Meta is changing the name of payment app Facebook Pay to Meta Pay. Facebook Pay is Getting a Name Change Meta Pay will be functionally the same as Facebook Pay, so anyone that has previously set up Facebook Pay will not need to do anything new to start using Meta Pay.

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is starting to cause turmoil in Europe and around the world as gas pipelines are restricted and sanctions are placed upon Russia. Is It Really Possible to Isolate Russia from the Global Economy? So far, the gas cut-off hasn’t caused too much disruption but it will be in the winter months when it really hits hard.

