20 Solopreneur Business Ideas

Some small businesses require a team. But it is possible to start your own company and run it as a solo operation. If you’re ready to start your own business and want the freedom and cost savings of a solopreneur, here are some ideas.

What is a Solopreneur?

Solopreneurs are small business owners who operate without additional employees. Some solo business ideas can be done with only one person, and other solopreneurs may outsource certain operations rather than hiring.

READ MORE: What Is The Definition Of Solopreneur

Solopreneur Opportunities in 2022

Becoming a solo business owner is an increasingly popular option thanks to the popularity of remote work, outsourcing, and automation. Many solopreneurs take a business idea they’re passionate about and simply work on it in their spare time. Other businesses do require lots of time and planning, but entrepreneurs often rely on technology and outside contractors to handle any extra workload.

Why You Should Start Your Own Business as a Solopreneur

If you’re mulling solopreneur business ideas against more traditional company structures, here are some benefits of starting on your own:

Save money: Since you don’t have employees, you don’t need to pay for salaries, benefits, office space, recruiting, and training.

Get started quickly: Many business structures require legal documentation and complicated tax filings. As a sole proprietorship, the process is similar to just paying your personal income taxes. There may be a few relevant forms depending on your location and industry though.

Maintain control: Without a business partner, board, or investors, you have the freedom to make all business decisions on your own.

Avoid disagreements: This also means not worrying about disagreeing with a partner or stakeholder about the direction of the business or daily operations.

Pivot or evolve quickly: If you discover a new opportunity or want to change things up, there’s not a lengthy process of convincing partners or getting employees on board. You simply do the work on your own.

Top Solopreneur Ideas in 2022

If you’re ready to start a new business on your own in 2022, here are some top solo business ideas to consider.

1. Pet Grooming Business

If you love animals, offer your services as a pet groomer. Run your business out of a mobile grooming truck, or visit clients at home.

2. House Cleaning Services

House cleaning is an in-demand service throughout the country. Just advertise your services locally and build a schedule you can manage on your own.

3. Graphic Designer

You can run your own graphic design business from home, dealing with other business owners remotely.

4. Pet Sitting Business

Start your own pet sitting business by finding potential customers among your personal relationships and then building by word of mouth.

5. Event Planning

An event planner may clients plan weddings, grad parties, or corporate events, building your local client base and vendor list gradually.

6. Life Coach

Life coaching can be done online or in person. Just work with each client individually to help them achieve their personal goals.

7. Tutoring Business

Tutors who specialize in a particular subject can work with local schools and students individually.

8. Coffee Shop Business

Open a coffee shop or cart, keeping the hours manageable for one person.

9. Errand Service

Run errands like grocery shopping or dry cleaning for those in your community for a small fee. This is an ideal way to generate income for beginners.

READ MORE: Small Business Ideas for Beginners

10. Financial Consulting Business

If you have experience managing finances, work with small businesses virtually or at their locations. Consultants normally provide knowledge and tools to help companies manage their own books, instead of providing continual support.

READ MORE: Cracking the Code on Cutting Costs and Increasing Profitability as a Solopreneur

Online Business Ideas for Solopreneurs

Solo businesses are especially relevant to those looking to make money online. Here are some products and services online entrepreneurs can offer on their own.

11. Develop Online Courses

Design an online course that customers can purchase and work through at their own pace. This is ideal for those looking to generate passive income. However, some successful entrepreneurs also offer live lessons or Q & A sessions to add value.

12. Manage Social Media Accounts

Run social media channels for business clients by creating and scheduling their social media posts, designing campaigns, and responding to inquiries.

13. Web Design Business

If you have design skills, offer services to other online businesses to help them create their own websites.

14. Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants handle various tasks remotely, from inbox management to scheduling. Connect with clients using online job sites or market your services on your own website.

15. Freelance Writing

Freelance writers produce articles, blogs, or content marketing for clients on a contract basis. You can work with multiple successful businesses at once, or have just one or two main clients.

16. E-commerce Seller

Create your own online store, managing the website, marketing, and inventory from your home. There are even fulfillment and dropshipping services that can manage logistics for you.

17. Digital Marketing

Offer various digital marketing services remotely, from PPC advertising to public relations. The startup costs are low; just market your services online to find companies who need your expertise.

18. Social Media Influencer

If you have your own large social media presence, work with brands to create campaigns that target your audience.

19. Software Developer

Create mobile apps and software programs for other companies on a contractual basis. Some software developers even create their own products and sell them directly to consumers and businesses.

20. Affiliate Marketer

Affiliate marketing involves posting links to products or services from other companies. Then you would earn a portion of each sale you direct to those sites. This is a great business option for bloggers and content creators, or those looking for an extra income stream for existing ventures.

What Are Examples of Solopreneurs?

A solopreneur is any business that operates with just one person. This can include in-person service providers like an accountant or personal trainer. It also includes many online businesses like VAs, social media managers, and graphic designers.