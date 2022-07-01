Want to Start Your Own Ecommerce Store This July? Read This First

July is a big month for online businesses. Not only does it contain Amazon Prime Day, but it’s also National Independent Retailer Month. Since so many independent retailers offer ecommerce options, this is the perfect time to learn more about online tools to grow a business.

Every ecommerce business looks a bit different. But there are some key elements to get started no matter your niche or platform. Use this checklist if you plan to launch a new online shop this month.

Your 10 Point Checklist to Starting an Ecommerce Business

A big part of getting started is choosing the right platform or software for your online store. There are so many options to choose from. So check out this post for a list and breakdown of some of the most popular ones.

12 Best Ecommerce Platforms and Software for Your Online Store

Marketplace sites can really simplify the process of breaking into ecommerce. Even established online businesses may increase their reach by signing up for these platforms in addition to their dedicated storefront. Etsy is one of the most popular options, especially for handmade or vintage sellers. Here’s a guide for getting started on this site.

How to Start an Etsy Shop

Whether you’re launching on a marketplace or your own dedicated site, you need a solid idea. Some ecommerce sites offer a bit of everything. But most small online businesses benefit from having a clear niche – at least at first. This post includes an extensive list of ideas for those who are ready to start an ecommerce business but don’t know where to focus.

50 Ecommerce Business Ideas

If you want to get started quickly and keep costs low, a print-on-demand service may be the way to go. Amazon actually offers this service for independent online retailers. Read more about this offering and how it may impact your business in this post.

Merch by Amazon Lets You Sell Your Designs on Anything

If you already run a unique ecommerce business and would like to share your story with other small businesses, we’d love to hear from you. Reach out to our team to highlight your company’s niche and inspire other online business owners.

We’re also constantly looking for new tools and resources to share with our small business readership. If you offer an app, software, ecommerce platform, or service that may be relevant to ecommerce sellers or other online businesses, share your story with us. You can also learn more about advertising opportunities here.