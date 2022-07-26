T-Mobile and Apple have teamed up to offer a comprehensive IT package for small businesses. In what is T-Mobile’s first and only wireless plan, it includes Apple Business Essentials, AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, a new iPhone 13 for new lines, and more.

T-Mobile and Apple Forge Partnership for Small Business Package Deal

The Ultimate+ for iPhone plan is designed to provide small businesses in the US with the necessary tools to keep employees connected and maintain productivity while on the go.

Overcoming Small Business Challenges

The number of small businesses launching is on the rise in the US. According to T-Mobile, in 2021, 5.4 million new business applications were filed. Launching and running a small business comes with a myriad of challenges. Some of the biggest challenges involve communication and connection, particularly in the digital age when customers demand instant information and communication.

With an all-in-one plan that combines 5G connectivity, device management, 24/7 support, secure cloud storage, backup and more, T-Mobile and Apple are aiming to help small businesses overcome challenges and grow their business.

Helping Small Businesses Thrive

Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Enterprise Product Marketing, commented on the new package for small businesses: “Apple is committed to helping small businesses thrive, and we’re proud of the longstanding relationships we’ve built with this community.

“Apple Business Essentials helps small businesses manage the entire lifecycle of their Apple products — from device management and storage, to support and repairs — so they can focus on running and growing their business.

“The new Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone plan from T-Mobile will combine Business Essentials with blazing fast 5G service, a powerful new iPhone 13, and more — making IT even easier for small businesses, so they can do their best work,” Prescott continued.

Small Business Benefits of the New Plan

The Ultimate+ for iPhone plan comes with several benefits for small businesses. Each employee who adds a new line to the plan will receive a new iPhone 13.

Ultimate+ for iPhone is also the only wireless plan which allows businesses to have access to the all-new Apple Business Essentials. The service brings together device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud backup and storage, into a single, flexible subscription.

It is important that small businesses have sufficient talk and text data to communicate with clients, customers and colleagues without fear they will run out of data. Subscribers of the Ultimate+ for iPhone package will also benefit from unlimited talk, text and premium smartphone data on T-Mobile.

200GB of High-Speed Hotspot Data

Being able to access the internet while on the go is another important aspect of running a small business in the digital age. The Ultimate+ for iPhone plan includes 200GB of high-speed hotspot data a month, enabling small businesses to keep all their devices connected.

For small businesses that regularly travel, the plan comes with the additional benefit of unlimited Wi-Fi on select flights from American, Delta and Alaska Airlines. More airlines, including United, will be launched later in the year.

Being connected to customers and colleagues when traveling abroad is also important for many small that go on business trips abroad. The Ultimate+ for iPhone plan enables users to stay connected in over 210 countries and destinations around the world, with unlimited data and text, including 5GB of free high-speed data per month.

The Ultimate+ for iPhone cost $50 a month per line, with six or more lines.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.