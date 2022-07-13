TikTok Launches Follow Me for Small Business Users

TikTok has launched Follow Me, a multi-channel educational experience that is designed to help small businesses optimize the video sharing portal to drive maximum results.

Follow Me is a six-week program that will run from July 11 to August 19. The program will serve as a resource for small businesses looking to get started with marketing campaigns on TikTok.

TikTok and Small Business Marketing

In 2021, TikTok celebrated a milestone of attracting 1 billion active users Surging in popularity, the short-form video app is a platform that small businesses cannot afford to ignore. From growing brand awareness to increasing leads, prospects, and conversions, TikTok presents huge opportunities for small businesses to expand their reach, increase profit and grow.

Follow Me Program

For small businesses thinking about utilizing the many benefits TikTok creates for the first time, the Follow Me program will enable business owners to learn from other businesses and get insights and inspiration from expert small business guides.

As TikTok says in a statement about the Follow Me launch: “The 6-week program will run from July 11 to August 19 and provide SMBs with resources on how to get started on TikTok and take their small business to the next level. Follow Me will serve as a guide for SMBs looking to share their stories, build their community on TikTok, and achieve their business goals.”

Authentic Storytelling

TikTok provides small businesses with a platform to take followers behind the scenes and tell their unique business story. The Follow Me experience will inform small businesses about the best practices in how to integrate their brand’s story into their TikTok videos.

The 6-week email series will provide different learning roadmaps and includes a guide to setting up a free Business Account on TikTok. From the Business Account, brands can start building authentic connections with the TikTok community.

TikTok Creative Center

Participants of the Follow Me program will also have access to the Creative Center, where users can discover what is trending on TikTok and get the scoop on things like the most popular hashtags, songs, creators, videos, and more.

The Follow Me educational series also provides insights into how TikTok’s Ads Manager and Promotion features can be leveraged to reinforce the outcomes of marketing campaigns even further.

As well as step-by-step guidance on how to start and grow on TikTok, Follow Me users will have access professional tips from other small business owners. They will also receive invites to exclusive learning opportunities.

Follow Me comes is a free program and comes with no commitments, just a platform to help small businesses boost their results on TikTok.

