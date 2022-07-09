Owning a business is one of the best ways to increase your financial status, even during these hard economic times. As a business owner, you have more chances to capitalize on opportunities and further grow your assets. The top 10 businesses for sale in July highlight a range of industries with opportunities across the country.

From a restaurant to a nationally recognized dive center, winery, and recovery center, the businesses for sale in July include some great choices and opportunities.

Top 10 Businesses for Sale in July

BizBuySell has some great businesses for sale this month. So, if you are in the market for an established business, or you are just looking, here is what is available.

Christmas Lighting – Commercial and Residential

Seasonal businesses are cash cows, and this Christmas Lighting – Commercial and Residential is no different. Established in 2012 this seasonal holiday lighting business has an amazing 95% client retention rate. And it has been experiencing double-digit growth for the past 10 straight years. With just four months of operation annually, it makes more money than a lot of businesses in an entire year. The sale includes the inventory, and the owner will provide three weeks of training.

The business is located in Mount Pleasant, SC with an asking price of $1,650,000. The gross revenue is $605,000 with a cash flow of $450,000.

Bar/Restaurant With Real Estate Included

In business for decades, this Bar/Restaurant also includes the real estate in the asking price. The 9,500 square foot building includes a kitchen, large bar indoor and outdoor, stage, dance floor, bathrooms and ample seating for customers. The bar provides nightly entertainment including gaming, live music, karaoke, dancing, pool tables, and more.

The business is located in Lake Havasu City, AZ with an asking price of $4,750,000 and gross revenue of $2,446,816.

Nationally Recognized Dive Center Adventure Business

As far as fun businesses go this Nationally Recognized Dive Center Adventure Business, fits the bill. Since 1990, this has been a world-class dive shop and adventure tour business. It provides dive classes, guided dives, tour packages, group events, environmental classes, equipment sales, and rentals for every level of diver and vacationer. The sale includes the property along with more than $500,000 in non-real estate assets and well-trained staff.

The business is located in Florida with an asking price of $2,200,000. The gross revenue is $1,229,553 with a cash flow of $310,000.

Popular Boutique Hotel

Established in 1960, this popular Boutique Hotel is located in a tourist destination with more than 2 million visitors annually. It is so popular that 2021 was its busiest year ever, even in the midst of the pandemic. Located right on the main street in downtown the lease includes a parking lot specifically for the hotel’s guests. Rooms include basic to nice spacious Jacuzzi suites. The owner will provide proper training for all aspects of the operation.

The business is located in Leavenworth, WA with an asking price of $850,000. The gross revenue is $650,000 with a cash flow of $200,000.

Boutique Floral Shop

This is a full-service Boutique Floral Shop whose customers include individual customers, corporate customers, weddings, funerals and special events. The sale includes $150,000 of salable inventory along with fixtures, equipment, and a vehicle. The seller will stay on for up to 14 days to facilitate the transition of ownership.

The business is located in Sarasota County, FL with an asking price of $640,000. The gross revenue is $1,085,255 with a cash flow of $232,911.

Grocery/Convenient Store

This Grocery/Convenient Store specializes in Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, and Arabic groceries. This includes Halal meat with a meat station and frozen pre-made burgers, hot dogs, chicken patties, etc. It is also licensed to sell NY Lotto. The store is newly renovated with additional space to operate a deli for sandwiches, smoothies, salads and more.

The business is located in the Bronx, NY with an asking price of $230,000. The gross revenue is $1,250,000 with a cash flow of $220,000.

Winery OENO

As part of an established franchise, Winery OENO has been around since 2013. Currently, the winery has distribution in place with several stores as well as a thriving website with an average of 60,000 monthly views on Google and an average rating of 4.8. The sale includes the inventory along with all the equipment needed to run the business. Furthermore, the seller will stay on-site for up to four weeks to train the buyer in production, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution.

The business is located in Kailua, HI with an asking price of $999,999. The gross revenue is $650,000 with a cash flow of $650,000.

Over the Moon Popcorn

Selling more than just popcorn, Over the Moon Popcorn is heaven for anyone with a sweet tooth. From varieties of popcorn to nostalgic soda, old fashion candy, and funny novelty beverages this store has it all. The store has been voted Best Chocolate & Candy Store in the County in 2020 and 2021. The inventory is included in the asking price along with one week of training and transition of the business.

The business is located in San Marcos, TX with an asking price of$195,000. The gross revenue is $2450,000 with a cash flow of $84,283.

Restaurant-Bar-Bowling Alley

This Restaurant-Bar-Bowling Alley has been growing since it was established in 1986. The business offers dining, a bar/lounge, and a bowling center and it is known for the “Best Pizza in the Northland.” In addition to the food, the business has 5 bowling leagues, 4 dart leagues, a bean bag league, and a volleyball league for year-round clientele. Customers also include cabin goers, fishermen, hunters, campers, golfers, and many others.

The business is located in Deer Riv, MN with an asking price of $1,100,000 and the gross revenue is $950,000.

Luxury, Medication-Assisted Addiction Recovery Center

This Luxury, Medication-Assisted Addiction Recovery Center is a high-profit margin business in a recession-proof industry with ultra-high-demand. It is a six-bed facility offering personal care that is professionally run and licensed. The revenue is almost entirely paid by PPOs and out-of-network medical insurers.

The business is located in Encino, CA with an asking price of $5,500,000. The gross revenue is $2,800,000 with a cash flow of $1,500,000.

