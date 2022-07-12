Sellers on Twitter can now set up notifications that alert followers when they launch new products.

The new feature is known as Product Drops and is designed to help brands engage followers by enabling them to stay up to date about new product releases.

Twitter Announces New Product Drops for Businesses

With 6,000 tweets sent every second, Twitter is a platform no small business can afford to ignore. With such a large user base, Twitter enables small businesses to reach a wide audience. It also allows direct two-way communication with customers, empowering small business owners to communicate their brand ethos, and showcase products and services.

The new Product Drops features takes this a step further, by allowing brands to increase awareness of product launches.

Twitter’s New Shopping Features

In a blog about the launch of Product Drops, Justin Hoang, staff product manager at Twitter, and Siddharth Rao, Twitter’s manager of software engineering, said:

“People come to Twitter to talk about products and product drops every day. And merchants have long been dropping products on Twitter without any native product support. We’re excited to change that and introduce new shopping features that empower shoppers to stay on top of the launches that matter most to them and provide merchants with another way to engage shoppers around big product moments.

“Meet Product Drops – the newest member of the Twitter Shopping family.”

How does Product Drops work?

When a seller tweets about the upcoming launch of a product, their followers see a ‘Remind me’ button at the bottom of the tweet. The user simply needs to tap on that button, and they will be reminded of the launch day.

On the day of the launch, the merchant’s followers will be reminded of the product launch 15 minutes prior to the drop and again at the time of the drop. By clicking on the notification, shoppers are taken to the merchant’s website where they can shop for the product.

View Details About a Product

Prior to clicking on the ‘Remind me’ button, users can view details about the product being dropped, including the price, description and more.

The Product Drops feature means users don’t miss out on an exclusive product launch. For merchants who sell on Twitter, the new feature will provide an invaluable opportunity to ensure new products are put directly in front of followers and potential buyers as soon as it is launched.

Not only does Product Drops empower shoppers to stay on top of the launches they are interested in, but it enables small business sellers to engage with shoppers around big product moments.

