Save Up to 24% off Ultra Wide Monitors on Prime Day

One of Amazon’s Prime Day deals is on ultra-wide monitors, with some models up to 24% off the regular price.

Ultra Savings on Ultra Wide Monitors on Prime Day

Amazon has some great savings on ultra wide monitors for Prime Day. Save up to $250 on select ultra wide monitors during the duration of Prime Day – July 12th and 13th.

BenQ 37.5” WQHD Ultrawide Curved Monitor

This ultrawide monitor by BenQ offers one of the bigger discounts – $250 off its original price. This 38 inch curved monitor offers height, tilt, and swivel adjustability, vivid colors, integrated eye care, and more. The Prime Day price is $799.99.

INNOCN 29″ Ultrawide Monitor

Enjoy a whopping 39% off this 29″ monitor by INNOCN. It has impressive features, including advanced IPS panel with LCD Backlit Technology, HDR 10 and adaptive FreeSync, built in gravity center and adjustable pivot. This monitor is on sale for $212.49 on Prime Day.

LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor

At $65 off its original price, this monitor by LG boasts a slim, virtually borderless design, split screen and on screen control, SRGB 99% Color Gamut , 21:9 aspect ratio, and MAXX Audio, AMD Freesync, SRGB 99% Color Gamut , and VESA Display with HDR 400. Normally $349.99, the Prime Day price is just $284.99.

ViewSonic 34-Inch WQHD Curved Ultrawide Monitor

This ultrawide monitor from ViewSonic is loaded with features and 16% off its original price on Prime Day. With AMD Freesync, exceptional color accuracy, flexible connectivity and a host of other specs, the ViewSonic ultrawide monitor is highly rated by its customers. Get it for $639.99 on Prime Day.

LG 29″ UltraWide WFHD IPS HDR10 Monitor

If you’re on a tight budget, consider this 29″ model by LG. You get the same LG quality and features, like full HD IPS display, SRGB 99% Color Gamut, and MAXX Audio in a smaller size and lower price. The 29″ LG monitor is on sale for Prime Day at $182.99 – a savings of $47.

More monitors on sale for Prime Day

These are just a few examples of the monitors on sale for Prime Day. Check out more here

