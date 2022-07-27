46 Business Ideas for Vacant Land

If you own a plot of land and aren’t sure what to do with it, there are plenty of vacant land business ideas that can turn that empty space into profit. Here are some top small business ideas for vacant land.

Earning Passive Income From Vacant Land

Small business owners don’t need to put tons of ongoing effort into running vacant land business ideas. If you’re looking for a business opportunity that earns you passive income, consider renting the space to other companies or vendors for advertising, market space, or recreational activities. You may simply need to pay a management company to maintain the land.

Lucrative Business Ideas for Vacant Land

If you own an empty plot of private land, here are some ideas that can earn you consistent passive income or significant profits.

1. Golf Course Business

Work with a landscape designer to create your own golf course and earn income for every tee time.

2. Tiny House Estate

A tiny house building business may provide space for people to set up their tiny houses on a temporary or permanent basis. Or you may simply use the land to showcase properties.

3. Outdoor Shooting Range

Set up targets and safety barriers and allow licensed gun owners to enjoy shooting sports or practice for self-defense.

4. Goat Farm

Goat farming is becoming increasingly popular for those interested in their milk, fur, or grazing.

Read more: How to Start a Goat Farm

5. Solar Energy Business

Build solar panels on your land and offer the energy to local residents and businesses. Or lease land to local energy providers.

Read more: How to Start a Solar Farm

6. Dairy Farming Business

A dairy farm generally invests in dairy cows and production equipment to gather milk for various food and beverage products.

7. Christmas Tree Farm

Plant lots of evergreen trees and let visitors choose their own Christmas trees each winter.

8. Outdoor Advertisement Business

Construct large billboard signs and let businesses rent advertising space. This is most useful for roadside land.

9. Storage Facility

Set up large shipping containers or warehouses with storage units to rent space to businesses or individuals.

10. Junk Yard Business

Junk yards allow locals to drop off waste or recyclables. You may also make money from salvaging certain items like metal or auto parts.

11. Horse Stable Business

Build stables and invest in horses or just let local riders rent space for their animals.

12. Firewood Business

If your land has trees that need to be cut down, sell the wood to local homeowners.

13. Outdoor Art Installation

Set up an outdoor gallery space or attraction that people can visit. Either charge a fee or work with local advertisers to monetize.

14. Parking Lot Business

If your land is in a strategic location near popular attractions, pave it and charge for parking space.

Read more: Small Business Ideas for Beginners

15. Campground

Create a destination where people can set up tents or recreational vehicles and enjoy the outdoors.

16. Traditional Farming

Plant food crops or invest in livestock farming supplies and sell locally to food vendors.

17. Wind Energy Farm

Construct wind turbines and sell the energy to local providers or consumers.

18. Pet Park Business

Create a comfortable green space where people can bring their dogs or other animals. You may charge a membership fee or just let relevant businesses post advertising signage.

19. Outdoor Photography Studio

Create a beautiful backdrop for photos and then make the space available to local photographers.

20. Outdoor Yoga Studio

Lots of people love practicing yoga outside. So host local events or partner with traditional studios to charge a fee for each session.

21. Outdoor Ice Rink

For those in cold climates, create an ice rink and charge a fee for each visit or just make money on extras like skate rentals and snacks.

22. Pop-Up Facility

Provide a space that local companies and communities can rent for special events like food truck festivals and fundraisers.

23. Summer Camp

With a few campsites and recreational activities, you can transform your land into a fun space for kids to spend a few weeks each summer.

24. Sports Fields

This business would partner with schools or leagues to provide space for various outdoor recreational activities, like baseball or soccer.

25. Petting Zoo

Bring some friendly animals together to offer a unique experience for families. Many of these businesses also offer other activities like hay rides.

26. Farmers Market

Set up a space where local farmers and vendors can bring their goods each week. You may earn money by charging a vendor fee or just taking a percentage from each roadside farm stand.

27. Plant Nursery

Set up a greenhouse or roadside plant market where people can purchase garden supplies and houseplants. Use the rest of your land for actually growing products.

28. Mobile Home Park

Mobile home parks often provide permanent space for people to live in RVs or manufactured homes. So this is an easy way to earn consistent income month to month.

29. Outdoor Theatre

With a large screen and a parking area, you can welcome families to a nostalgic drive-in theater. Earn money from admission and/or concessions. You may even rent the theater for special events.

30. Vineyard

For those in areas that can support grape vines, grow your own grapes and invest in winemaking equipment. Sell directly to markets and restaurants or welcome visitors for tastings.

31. Hunting Property

If your land space has deer or other animals, welcome licensed hunters in exchange for a fee. Some hunting businesses also offer guided experiences.

32. Paintball Facility

Paintball is a group activity that requires plenty of open space. Create a course with obstructions and provide basic gear for players.

33. Concert Venue

Welcome musicians for outdoor concerts, earning money from space rental, advertising, and admission.

34. Event Rentals

Alternatively, you may offer your space for private events like weddings or corporate events. This may be especially useful if you have attractive scenery nearby.

35. Landscape Supply Business

Sell large landscape supplies like tractors and riding mowers, using your land for a warehouse and space for customers to see products in action.

36. Land Rentals

If you want to be minimally involved in your vacant land business, simply rent the space long-term to a farmer or developer. For developments like subdivisions or commercial properties, you’ll need to be okay with your vacant land being home to some permanent structures.

37. Resort

Create a glamping resort or vacation destination with lots of outdoor space. This requires more setup than many other business ideas for vacant land. But you could also simply lease the space to a developer interested in creating this type of attraction.

38. Woodworking Business

Create a large shed or workshop where you can create furniture or other creations that you sell to shops or consumers.

39. Nature Preserve

Create a beautiful nature area that people can pay a small fee to visit. You may offer hiking trails, beautiful gardens, ponds, or unique scenery to attract visitors to your vacant land.

40. Farm Equipment Business

Sell equipment directly to farmers, from animal feed to irrigation equipment, using your land as a showcase.

41. Beekeeping

Beekeepers set up hives and maintain populations. You can earn money from materials like honey and beeswax, or apply for environmental grants.

42. Wireless Tower Rentals

Lease your land to internet and phone providers so they can build towers. This is especially in demand in rural areas without existing strong connections.

43. Go-Kart Track

This type of recreational business may include multiple activities, from go-karting to mini-golf. This is ideal if your vacant land is close to other activities and attractions, or in a popular tourist destination.

44. Holiday Themed Attractions

Set up seasonal attractions like Christmas light displays or haunted hay rides. Charge an admissions fee and earn passive income through ads or rentals for the rest of the year.

45. Cemetery

Cemeteries work with local families, churches, and funeral homes to provide land for final resting places. You may need some small buildings, but most of the vacant land can remain open, as long as you care for it as the space is utilized.

46. Land Conservation Business

If your land includes any important resources like animals or water sources, you may apply for government grants that incentivize you to leave the land exactly as it is.

How Can you Make Money With Empty Land?

There are many ways to make money with vacant land. You can rent the space for various outdoor activities, like hunting or hiking. You can also set up simple structures to facilitate outdoor advertising, or lease the space to energy providers or wireless companies.

What is the Best Business Idea for Vacant Land?

The best business ideas for vacant land depend on your goals. However, if you’re looking for a way to earn consistent income well into the future, consider partnering with an alternative energy provider to lease the land for a solar or wind energy facility.