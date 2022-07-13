40 Inspirational Wellness Wednesday Quotes

Wellness Wednesday is a campaign occurring every Wednesday to remind people about the importance of positivity, mental health, and wellbeing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some 40% of employees report that their job is very or extremely stressful.

Working conditions such as excessive workload demands and conflicting expectations are driving work-related stress in the workplace. Wednesday being right smack in the middle of the week is used by businesses and organizations to promote a healthy lifestyle. To celebrate Wellness Wednesday a wellness quote or a good health quote is used to promote the importance of taking care of ourselves, of both our mental and physical health.

How You Can Use these Wellness Wednesday Quotes for Your Business

Wellness Wednesday is the time of the week to get us all inspired on how to live well and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Today, many workplaces use it to promote well-being among employees. You can use Wellness Wednesday to send inspirational wellness to your co-workers, employees, and your bosses.

Recognize the importance of mental health : The day is used to not only recognize healthy lifestyles but also recognize mental health. Wellness Wednesday helps us all remain motivated, value a healthy life, and lead a healthy personal life effectively.

Helps build teams: Focusing on healthy living helps bring people together under one cause and recognize that we are not alone with our problems. You can also use the day to inspire all of them to try healthy diets and habits.

It helps bring discussions on the importance of health: Very often we try to avoid discussions on mental health in the workplace. As a business, by opening discussions you let your employees know that there is support available to them and that the organization is there to help them.

A healthy workforce is important: If you have a healthy workforce then that means you have less absenteeism and shortages of manpower. This can translate to improved productivity and a healthier bottom line.

Embrace Wellness Wednesday Quotes

To celebrate Wellness Wednesday take a look at our list of wellness quotes to embrace Wellness Wednesday. Wednesday Wisdom quotes or a good health quote can be a great motivation for others. Why not pick one of these quotes to share with colleagues and friends? Below are some wise words on embracing Wellness Wednesday quotes:

1. “Wednesdays were the best thing about Atlantis. The middle of the week was a traditional holiday there. Everyone stopped work and celebrated the fact that half the week was over.” Walter Moers, Author

2. “On Wednesday afternoons I could be practically anything.” Kit Williams, Figurative Painter

3. “Happy Wednesday! Give your love to all, trust in the team to which you are joined, and do not do wrong to others for your own self-gratification.”- Byron Pulsifer.

4. “Wednesday will either make you or break you. You are either on the upward trend or the downward slide to the end of the work week. Give it all you got this Wednesday!” –Catherine Pulsifer.

5. “Wednesdays will always bring smiles for the second half of the week.”-Anthony T. Hincks.

6. “Happy Wednesday! Happiness is found from within when you learn to appreciate your blessings, live in the present, and love!”- Tracey Edmonds.

7. “This Wednesday morning is just perfectly made for you. You shall know no lack as you everything will turn around for your good both today and forever.”- Anonymous.

8. “When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.”- Paulo Coelho.

9. “It is Wellness Wednesday. Take care of yourself, stay refreshed, and stress less.”- Unknown.

10. “Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.” – Dalai Lama.

Positive and Inspirational Wellness Wednesday Quotes

Looking for some positive inspirational Wellness Wednesday quotes here are a few:

11. “Being strong means rejoicing in who you are, complete with imperfections.”- Margaret Woodhouse.

12. “If you can change your mind, you can change your life.”- William James.

13. “Without peace, all other dreams vanish and are reduced to ashes.” – Jawaharlal Nehru.

14. “My job is to give people who work hard all week something to enjoy on Saturdays and Wednesdays.”– Arsene Wenger.

15. “There are six components of wellness: proper weight and diet, proper exercise, breaking the smoking habit, control of alcohol, stress management, and periodic exams.”- Kenneth H. Cooper.

16. “Your well-being affects those waves through small ripples of self-care and the decisions you make.”- Melissa Stegnius.

Physical and Mental Health Quotes

Here are some physical and mental health quotes, that can help us become better versions of ourselves while also creating a positive workplace.

17. “There is no medicine you can take that will replace what you can do for your own health.” Aarti Patel, ‘The Art Of Health’

18. Your mind will take the shape of what you frequently hold in thought, for the human spirit is colored by such impressions.” – Marcus Aurelias.

19. “A man too busy to take care of his mental and physical health is like a mechanic too busy to take care of his tools.”- Spanish Proverb

20. “Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body, it is the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity.”- John F. Kennedy

21. “Wellbeing is about the combination of our love for what we do each day, the quality of our relationships, the security of our finances, the vibrancy of our physical health, and the pride we take in what we have contributed to our communities. Most importantly, it’s about how these five elements interact.”- Tom Rath

22. “Self-esteem is as important to our well-being as legs are to a table. It is essential for physical and mental health and for happiness.”- Louise Hart

23. “Your mental health is everything – prioritize it. Make the time like your life depends on it, because it does.”- Mel Robbins

24. “Exercise is the key not only to physical health but to peace of mind.”- Nelson Mandela

25. “All growth depends upon activity. There is no development physically or intellectually without effort, and effort means work.”, –Calvin Coolidge.

Wellness Quotes

Sometimes, we can get overwhelmed with deadlines and work and neglect our mental and physical well-being. To get us motivated and not forget the importance of balancing our work life and personal life here are some wellness quotes.

26. “Wellness encompasses a healthy body, a sound mind, and a tranquil spirit. Enjoy the journey as you strive for wellness.”- Laurette Gagnon Beaulieu.

27. “Health is a state of body. Wellness is a state of being.”- J. Stanford.

28. “Wellness is not the lack of sickness, but the capacity to overcome sickness.”- Abhijit Naskar.

29. “The greatest wealth is health.” –Virgil.

30. “To keep the body in good health is a duty… otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.” –Buddha.

31. “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” –Benjamin Franklin.

32. “The higher your energy level, the more efficient your body The more efficient your body, the better you feel and the more you will use your talent to produce outstanding results.” –Tony Robbins.

Inspirational Wednesday Quotes

Motivational Wednesday quotes can keep us calm and positive, thus helping us focus on the tasks at hand. Positive Wednesday quotes can help give us that extra push to overcome our everyday troubles and celebrate life. Below are some inspirational quotes for Wednesdays.

33. “I do remember dreamy Wednesdays In the rain creative pain.” The Wannadies, ‘Dreamy Wednesdays’

34. “May this Wednesday morning be not only good, but may it be blessed in all you do.”

35. Wednesday is the angel of the week because she balances the days evenly for us. Sun, Mon, Tues -Wednesday – Thu, Fri, Sat.”-Anthony T. Hincks

36. “On Wednesday afternoons I could possibly be virtually something.” – Package Williams.

37. “On Wednesday they’re feelin’ fine again. And they’re workin’ like a dog and diggin’ in.”-Johnny Cash, ‘A Wednesday Car’, 1977.

38. Each morning is the open door to a new world- new vistas, new aims, new plans, new things… Wednesday morning is no less.” -Unknown.

39. When people refer to ‘Back in the Day’, it was Wednesday. Just a little fun fact for you.”, –Dane Cook.

40. “Focus on good thoughts and good things will happen. Happy Wednesday stay positive. Think positive. Do positive a very good morning.” – Unknown.