Zoho Surpasses 80 Million Users and It’s Still Growing

Zoho is celebrating 38% year-over-year growth. The company made that announcement today as it kicked of ZohoDay 2022, its annual analysts conference in Austin, Texas.

Milestone investments, research and development and growth were the hot topics at Zoho’s summit.

Zoho Celebrates Growth at Annual Analysts Conference in Austin

Zoho Day will wrap up on Wednesday in the company’s home city of Austin. That’s where dozens of analysts, customers, and company executives gathered to celebrate the last year, which was highlighted by another term of growth, and look forward.

ZohoDay included sessions focusing on Zoho’s long-term strategy, vital company data, customer experience transformations, growth and retention, as well as Zoho innovations and company roadmap.

The annual event also featured enlightening breakout sessions and a professional social event complete with food, live music and dancing.

80 Million Users and Growing

Zoho says there are now more than 80 million people using its business software. And it’s continuing to grow.

The company says it’s expanding and now making investments in automotive, robotics, and healthcare technologies. Zoho already offers software solutions for small business users to handle myriad tasks.

In addition to the new and existing users and its ever-expanding software choices for small business users, Zoho is expanding its physical footprint.

Expanding Zoho’s Physical Footprint and Staying True to Its Mission

The company says it’s opened 59 new global hub-and-spoke offices in rural areas and small cities over the past two years, allowing the company to expand into new markets and further support local communities.

That’s key to Zoho’s overall mission, says CEO Sridhar Vembu, who delivered the keynote address at Zoho Day Tuesday morning.

“We’ve long felt that we have a responsibility to the communities and world around us, whether that be through providing job opportunities to those with less access or by delivering products that help businesses grow to their potential,” Vembu says.

“Our approach from the start of Zoho—now 26 years ago—still rings true today: nurture people and businesses, and lower the barrier of entry. Cost-effective, yet built-for-scale products and regionally located offices aside, Zoho has built its business by being a partner that helps people thrive. Our success is their success and vice versa.”

Vembu also noted the company’s successful navigation of the global pandemic and events that followed, noting the “pandemic followed by the monster bubble, then inflation, war, the Great Resignation …”

“Navigating stormy seas requires a strong ship culture and a shared sense of purpose and destiny,” Vembu adds.

When asked if Zoho has given up anything by remaining a private company, Vijay Sundaram, CSO, said, "Perhaps, but what we've gained is far more important: we are masters of our destiny and have the freedom to do what's right for customers and employees."

Zoho Customer Stories

Zoho Day 2022 wasn’t just for analysts. The company also highlighted some of its millions of customers.

At the conference, Zoho customers were able to share how the company’s software is helping them solve the challenges they’re facing.

Lots of customer stories at #zohoday22. Themes: – not having to expand staff to handle sales growth – empowering staff to make changes / add features without development staff – transforming from multiple platforms toward a set of functions that are streamlined and play nice.

Key #ZohoDay22 Announcements

Check out some of the big announcements Zoho made on Tuesday at Zoho Day 2022, including news on the company’s future and the products and services it offers to small businesses:

Investments – Zoho made strategic investments in the areas of automotive, robotics and health care technology to support the development and access to advanced solutions by those in need.

– Zoho made strategic investments in the areas of automotive, robotics and health care technology to support the development and access to advanced solutions by those in need. Innovation and R&D Diversity – Zoho is dedicated to investment in innovation that supports the research and development of powerful, unified tools that organizations can customize to fit their business needs and vision.

– Zoho is dedicated to investment in innovation that supports the research and development of powerful, unified tools that organizations can customize to fit their business needs and vision. Transnational Localism – Zoho celebrates its global expansion through its transnational localism effort, which is designed to create self-reliant local communities and economies. The expansion includes new offices in more than 30 locations

– Zoho celebrates its global expansion through its transnational localism effort, which is designed to create self-reliant local communities and economies. The expansion includes new offices in more than 30 locations Zoho’s Privacy Pledge – With more than 80 million users around the world, Zoho respects the privacy of its customers and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products.

Reflecting on what tools can help your small business succeed. #zohoday22 kicks off in Austin.

