15 Macrame Ideas to Make and Sell

Macrame is currently enjoying a resurgence. The knot-tying craft that was popular in the Seventies is providing tons of opportunities for crafty business owners.

Part of the rise in popularity has to do with the Bohemian decor styles circulating on Pinterest and decor blogs. But it’s also a very practical craft to learn, since it mainly just involves tying rope or other fibers in unique patterns. And with just a few basic materials that you can get at a craft or hardware store, you can make a variety of products that are ready to wear, display in your home, or sell to others online or at local markets.

If you’re looking for macrame ideas for your crafty business, here are 15 types of products to consider.

Macrame Ideas for Small Handmade Businesses

Wall Hangings

If you want to get really creative with colors, patterns, and textures, wall hangings may be the perfect option. These are basically 3D wall art that can include all different kinds of ropes and fibers. You can stick with a basic knot pattern or even try to create a recognizable image.

Hanging Plant Holders

Hanging plants can be a great way to liven up a space. And macrame provides a perfect method for holding those plants in place. Simply create a series of knots that holds a planter and then tie the material above so it can easily rest on an overhead hook.

Produce Bags

These days, tons of people are looking for easy ways to eliminate waste, like plastic produce bags. You can provide an eco-friendly solution by tying sustainable rope or fibers together to create reusable produce bags that people can take with them to the grocery store.

Purses

For those looking for macrame ideas that are more stylish, add some additional colors or knotty textures to create a bag that offers a unique and memorable style.

Jewelry

If you want to create small macrame pieces, create simple pieces of jewelry like knotty necklaces, bracelets, or even earrings that are made to look like feathers. This is especially useful for those who want to sell products online, since small items are easy to ship.

Belts

Macrame is also well suited for belts, since you can easily create a long pattern full of knots that provide both style and durability. You can attach a buckle at the end or even just have the belt tie to close.

Sandals

Another fashion related products, you can attach rope or fibers to the base of sandals and then create a small series of knots to hold the top part of the sandals in place. This product is perfect for summer or those who sell around popular vacation destinations.

Jar Hangers

In the home, some customers may want to start small herb gardens in their kitchen or hang small tealight candles around their patio. Small glass jars provide the perfect vehicle for these goals, and simple macrame hangers can allow customers to easily place those jars around their home or yard.

Ornaments

If you want to create something small and decorative, consider making macrame ornaments. These can be shaped like bulbs or even mini wall hangings that are just made to be placed on a tree during the holidays. Stick with basic fibers for Bohemian style holiday decor, or add a few festive touches to appeal to a wide audience.

Garland

Similarly, you can create garland to go with holiday decorations or to dress up a variety of special events. With macrame, you can have the garland create a sort of fringe at the bottom so the piece becomes a real focal point.

Curtains

For those who want to create larger home products, macrame can be an effective way to create draperies. You can offer simple designs that are purely decorative, or pair your creation with a solid fabric to provide a more functional curtain.

Coasters

If you want to stick to a smaller scale, you can create macrame patterns that are round or even fringed. This makes it the perfect solution for creating coaster sets that match with retro or natural inspired home decor.

Light Fixtures

Macrame can also be used to create statement chandeliers and light fixtures. Basically, you can make knots that go in a circle around the light. Then you can either sell the decorative feature or integrate it into a lamp or actual light fixture that’s completely self contained.

Hammocks

Macrame has always been a popular method for creating hammocks. The knotty structure provides both comfort and durability. If you go this route, it may be beneficial to sell locally, since these products tend to be a bit larger. However, you could also sell just the fabric section that fits onto existing bases.

Camera Straps

If you want to stick to smaller items, macrame is perfect for creating strong camera straps for DSLRs. Create unique patterns that dress up cameras for photographers just a bit. You can also use this for camera bag straps.