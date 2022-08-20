20 Sandwich Franchises

If you’re in the market for a franchise system that sells sandwiches, there are plenty of options to choose from. With such a variety of choices, there’s something for everyone.

In this article, we’ll discuss 20 of the best sandwich franchises to open up shop. So which one is right for you? Read on to find out!

What Are Sub Sandwich Franchises?

These franchises are some of the most popular fast food chains in the restaurant industry worldwide. They offer a variety of sandwiches, including submarine sandwiches, grilled sandwiches, wraps, and salads.

Most franchises have a similar business model offering customers a choice of meat, cheese, and toppings assembled on a fresh bun or roll.

READ MORE: See our Franchise Guide

Why You Should Consider a Sandwich Franchise?

The sandwich chain is a great way to get into the food business. Here are five reasons why you should consider starting your own sandwich shop franchise in 2022:

Proven concept. Sandwich shops are a proven business model with a long history of success, and there are plenty of well-known and popular chains to choose from.

Typically very profitable. Franchise sandwich shops are typically very profitable, with some chains generating millions of dollars in annual revenue.

Be your own boss. As a franchise owner, you’ll be in charge of your own business and will have the independence to make decisions that are best for you and your customers.

Brand recognition and marketing support. When you open a franchise, you’ll benefit from the brand recognition and marketing support of the parent company.

Relatively easy to operate. Making submarine sandwiches is not rocket science and most franchisors offer comprehensive training programs.

Best Sandwich Franchises

Do you want to offer cold sandwiches, hot sandwiches, or specialty sandwiches? Will you offer sides like potato salad?

Whatever you want to offer, you’re sure to find the right opportunity in our list below:

1. Firehouse Subs

If you’re looking for a tasty and affordable franchise, Firehouse Subs, which began franchising in 1995, is a great option. They offer delicious carryout-style sandwiches with a unique hook – all of their meats and cheeses are steamed before being placed on the freshly baked bread.

With an initial single-unit Firehouse subs franchise fee of only $20,000 and an average total cost of $412,731, it’s a relatively affordable option. Plus, you’ll need liquid cash of at least $100,000 to qualify. Other fees include a 6% royalty fee on sales and an advertising fee of 3-5% of sales.

2. Pita Pit

Opening this franchise can be a very lucrative decision. It’s home to Lebanese-style pita sandwiches and began franchising in 1995.

The initial franchise fee is $24,000-$30,000 depending on your location and restaurant size. The total estimated initial investment is $353,154 – $574,486. Net worth requirements are $100,000 and liquid assets of at least $75,000.

3. Jimmy John’s

Third on our list of franchise opportunities is Jimmy John’s, which was started by Jimmy John Liautaud in 1983. He was 19 at the time and borrowed $20,000 from his dad to start the company.

You can start a franchise that has no royalty fees (for a limited time) and an advertising fee of just 4.5%. Your investment will range from $316,100 to $558,600, and you’ll need a net worth of at least $1 million.

4. Blimpie

With an initial investment of between $232,770 and $524,325, you can become a Blimpie franchisee. The company has been in business since 1964 and has over 200 franchise units. A minimum liquid capital of $125,000 is required.

5. Charleys Philly Cheesesteak

If you’re looking to open a Charley’s Grilled Subs franchise, be aware that the initial investment will range from $251,637 to $1,002,700. The company requires a $24,500 initial franchise fee for the first unit, and $15,000 for each additional unit. There is also a 6% royalty fee on gross sales.

6. Penn Station East Coast Subs

If you’d like to open a Penn Station East Coast Subs franchise, you’ll need to have a net worth of at least $500,000 and liquid assets of at least $300,000.

The initial franchise fee is $25,000 per restaurant, and royalties are 2%-8% of sales (depending on sales volume). There is also a national advertising fee of 2% and local marketing co-op fees that vary by market.

7. Togo’s Sandwiches

Opening a Togo’s Sandwiches franchise will require an initial investment of between $231,500 and $476,500. This includes the franchise fee of $30,000. You will also be responsible for a 3% marketing fund contribution and a 5% royalty fee based on gross sales.

8. Miami Grill (formerly Miami Subs Grill)

Opening a Miami Grill franchise is a great way to get into the restaurant business. The initial franchise fee is $45,000, and the initial investment is between $310,000 and $685,000.

You’ll need a strong credit history, a net worth of at least $700,000, and $250,000 in liquid assets to qualify.

9. Which Wich

Which Wich is a sandwich chain that was founded in Dallas, Texas in 2003. Guests write their orders on sandwich bags that have menus printed on them.

To start a franchise with Which Wich, you must have $150,000 in liquid assets and a total net worth of $250,000. The total cost per unit varies depending on the size and scope of different markets and locations.

Royalty fees are 6% of gross sales, and there’s also a national “Brand Development Fund” fee of 3% of gross sales.

10. McAlister’s Deli

Want to open a McAlister’s Deli franchise? Get ready for a tasty investment. McAlister’s average net sales for the fiscal year 2021 were $1,865,861.

You’ll need a minimum liquid capital of $425,000 and a minimum net worth of $1,000,000. The estimated initial investment for a franchised McAlister’s Deli ranges from $821,000 to $1,308,850.

Other Major National Restaurant Franchise Options for Sandwiches

Let’s continue with our list by looking at one of the top sandwich franchises around:

11. Subway

Opening a Subway isn’t overly complicated, but it does require some initial investment. The good news is that the total investment needed to open a subway franchise isn’t too high, starting at just $116,000.

The franchise fee isn’t bad either at $15,000. As for other fees, you’ll be looking at paying 8% of your weekly sales in royalties to Subway, as well as 4.5% of your sales in advertising fees.

12. Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

Joseph Bisogno started Goodcents in the late 1980s. He’s a serial entrepreneur who had a lemonade stand at six and owned an ice cream truck at 18. To open your own shop, you’ll need a 680 or higher credit score, a $200,000 net worth, and at least $100,000 in liquid capital. The total investment is between $333,550 and $499,700.

13. Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs is a great option for anyone looking to open a well-known franchise. The initial franchise fee is $18,500 and the total investment ranges from $144,668 to $786,233. The company has a great reputation and strong brand recognition.

14. Steak Escape

Steak Escape has a franchise fee of only $25,000, with an initial investment of $223,000 to $660,000.

You’ll need a minimum of $200,000 in liquid assets and an overall net worth of $400,000. Their royalty fee is 6% of gross sales, and marketing fees are 0.5% to 3%.

15. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly is located in about 90 cities across the country. To open a Potbelly franchise, you’ll need a passion for great food, people skills, and about $565,000+ including a $40,000 franchise fee.

16. Capriotti’s

Capriotti’s is an award-winning shop that’s won a Top 50 Franchises award. Opening a Capriotti’s will run you about $40,000 in franchise fees alone.

However, you should be prepared to invest a total of $417,100 to $748,500 in the entire process.

17. PrimoHoagies

You’ll need a minimum net worth of $425,000 to qualify for a PrimoHoagies franchise. The initial investment range is $215,500 – $554,500.

The franchise fee is $15,000 – $40,000. PrimoHoagies has a 6% royalty fee and a 2% advertising fee.

18. Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops

Opening an Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops franchise starts at a total investment of $194,820 – $393,270.

To qualify, you’ll need $80,000 in liquid assets and a net worth of at least $300,000.

19. Cousins Subs

Cousins Subs offers franchises for an investment that ranges from $292,200 to $797,500, which includes a franchise fee of $25,000. You’ll have to also pay 6% in royalty fees.

20. Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s is a sandwich chain with over 300 locations and average net sales of $1.1 million. The estimated initial investment for Schlotzsky’s ranges from $522,570 to $1,635,380.

The minimum net worth required is $1 million with a minimum of $300,000 in liquid capital.

READ MORE: 7 Bagel Franchise Businesses to Consider

How to Choose the Best Chain to Set Up Sub Franchises?

There are a lot of great franchises in the sandwich industry, but how do you choose the right one for you?

Here are four things to consider to help you choose one of the best sandwich franchises:

The Franchise’s Track Record

How long has the franchise been in business? What is its track record for success? These are important factors to consider when choosing a franchise.

The Franchise’s Business Model

Is the franchise a good fit for your goals and skillset? Do you have the necessary resources to make it successful? Make sure to do your research and understand the franchise’s business model before making a decision.

The Franchise’s Location

Where is the franchise located? Consider the demographics of the area and whether there is growth potential. Also, be sure to visit the location and meet with the franchise owner to get a feel for the community.

The Franchise’s Support

Does the franchisor offer ongoing support? What kind of training and development opportunities are available? These are important factors to consider when choosing a franchise.

READ MORE: How to Start a Food Truck Business

What Is the Largest Sandwich Franchise?

Subway is the largest, with about $11 billion in annual sales, 43,600 stores in 100 countries, and 410,000 employees. Each franchise unit generates about $422,000 annually, on average.

How Much Does it Cost to Open a Sub Sandwich Franchise?

The cost of opening a sub-franchise depends on the franchisor and the location. Some franchisors require as much as $2.1 million, including a franchise fee. Each franchise has its own costs to start and run, royalty fees, ad fees, etc. So do your research before making a decision.

Is Owning a Sandwich Shop Profitable?

Yes, owning one can be profitable. However, this will depend on several factors, such as the franchisor, the location, and your own business acumen. Your marketing and management skills will also play a role in your success.

READ MORE: