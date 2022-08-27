Looking for Alternatives to Facebook Groups or Google Analytics? Business Experts Share Options

Most business owners are aware of the most popular tools and strategies for growing a business. For example, Facebook Groups and Google Analytics are ubiquitous in many circles. However, these options don’t work for every entrepreneur. If you’re looking for alternatives, check these suggestions from members of the online small business community.

Connect with Potential Customers Outside of Facebook Groups

Facebook Groups can be a powerful tool for connecting with people who have a shared interest. But there are other options outside of Facebook as well. If you want to increase your reach even more or find tools that work better for your needs, check out this Blogging Wizard post by Nicola Bleu for alternatives. This BizSugar thread includes even more conversation on the subject.

Find the Best Virtual Event Strategy for Your Business

Virtual events are still going strong for many businesses. Whether you want to save money or just reach more people in various locations, you need a strategy to make your next virtual event successful. In this post from The Social Media Hat blog, Mike Allton shares tips for strategizing your next big event.

Streamline Your Business with Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology isn’t just used for creating new cryptocurrencies. It can actually facilitate some powerful business improvements. So how can you make the most of this technology? Ivan Widjaya offers tips in this SMB CEO post.

Make the Most of These SEO Competitive Analysis Tools

SEO is all about improving your own site to appear higher in search results than your competitors. Understanding what your competition is doing may help you reach this goal. That’s where competitive analysis tools come in. Learn about the top options in this Startup Bonsai post by Adam Connell. Then head to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Find the Perfect CMS Tool for Your Business

CMS tools can greatly benefit businesses that use content marketing to reach consumers. One of the major players in the industry is HubSpot. But it’s not the only one. Dawid Karczewski shares some alternatives in this Ideamotive post.

Consider Buying a Franchise

A franchising model gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to buy into an existing business system, instead of starting from scratch. This isn’t exactly a business tool. But the franchise you choose should provide you with the tools and systems to get started quickly. Read more about getting started in this Small Biz Tipster post by Lisa Sicard.

Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process

Onboarding new employees can help your team work more efficiently. But you need a solid process to really make this system flow. In this Process Street post, Grace Donaldson provides several ways you can improve your employee onboarding process.

Engage Viewers and Generate Traffic from YouTube Ads

Advertising can be an ideal way to reach new consumers quickly. And YouTube is an ideal platform for sharing video ads. To make the most of this tool for your online business, read this Pixel Productions post by Torrey Tayenaka.

Choose a LinkedIn Marketing Agency

Some businesses handle their own LinkedIn ads and marketing. But you may reach your goals faster and achieve more success by outsourcing to an agency. If you’re ready to go that route, this mvpGrow post by Eyal Katz has tips for choosing the right one.

Get WordPress Analytics Without Using Google Analytics

Google Analytics is among the most popular tools for growing a website. But it’s not the only analytics option out there. Learn more about WordPress Analytics in this Compete Themes post by Ben Sibley. Then visit the BizSugar community to see more conversation on the subject.

