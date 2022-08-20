ARPA Grants Continue Supporting Small Businesses Throughout the US

The American Rescue Plan Act is still providing funding for small business grants in communities throughout the country. If your company is still struggling from the pandemic, these grants may provide a valuable lifeline. Read on for current opportunities through the ARPA and other programs that support small businesses.

ARPA Grants

Kings County ARPA Grant Program

Kings County, California is making $6 million in federal funds available to local businesses. The community’s Economic Development Corporation will execute the program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. In 2020, the county distributed funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). But they plan to simplify the application process for this program. Details are still being worked out. But businesses must be licensed, in operation since March 15, 2020, and have 100 or fewer employees to qualify. Businesses must also be able to prove significant financial loss due to the pandemic.

Waterford ARPA Grant Program

Waterford, Connecticut is launching a new small business grant program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The program will distribute roughly $230,000, with about $10,000 available for each recipient. The town is currently planning a survey and virtual round table to work out the details of the program. Full eligibility requirements are forthcoming. But for now, the town expects to target businesses with 30 employees or less.

Cuyahoga County Small Business STIMulus Grant Program

Cuyahoga County, OHIO is running a new $2 million grant program to support neighborhood businesses suffering from the pandemic. The Small Business STIMulus Grant Program offers one-time payments of $10,000, $25,000, or $50,000 for businesses with 50 full-time equivalent employees or less. Award amounts will be based on gross revenue and business needs.

Other Small Business Grant Programs

Scale-Up Nash County

Nash County, North Carolina is offering a new educational support and grant program for small businesses. Scale-Up Nash County is run through Nash County Economic Development and Nash Community College’s Small Business Center. There are ten openings available for the next course, which starts September 14 and runs through October 5. In addition to the course, recipients also receive a $1,500 grant to support their operations. August 26 is the deadline to apply.

Downriver Riverfront Communities Economic Recovery Implementation Project

The U.S. Economic Development Administration is providing a $1.6 million grant to support small businesses and the economy in the Downriver area of Michigan. Local communities are also pledging $401,514 in funding to the program. The Downriver Riverfront Communities Economic Recovery Implementation Project aims to support economic recovery through the region, which once relied heavily on coal energy. This grant comes from the EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. Grant funding won’t go directly to small businesses. But community organizations plan to use funds to redevelop two coal plant sites and establish a new small business program to support the local economy.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Community First Accelerate Grants

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is offering two grant and funding programs to support small business in Illinois and Wisconsin. The new Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business and Community Small Business Advance programs aim to provide $750,000 in grant funding throughout 2022. Each business may receive up to $25,000 through the program.

