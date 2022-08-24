10 Asian Food Franchise Opportunities

Asian cuisine is one of the most popular types of food in the world, and as a result, there are plenty of franchises to choose from. From Chinese food takeout to sushi bars, there’s something for everyone here.

So if you’re looking for a delicious and lucrative franchise opportunity, be sure to check out the 10 amazing options in this article. Let’s get started!

What is an Asian Food Franchise?

This is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving food from Asian countries. This can include Chinese food, Japanese, Thai, Indian, and other types of food from the region.

Franchises in this category are typically fast casual or quick service restaurants, although there are some full-service options as well.

The Asian Food Industry in 2022

In 2022, the Asian food restaurant industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars globally. One of the most popular trends in restaurant dining is the rise of rice bowls.

Hawaiian barbecue, for example, is a type of rice bowl that is typically made with grilled chicken, pineapple, and vegetables. This dish has become increasingly popular in recent years, due to its convenience and healthy nature.

Why You Should Consider an Asian Food Franchise

This specific food industry is booming and is only going to continue to grow in the years to come.

Here are five reasons people should start an Asian fast food restaurants franchise like a Chinese restaurant in 2022:

Extremely profitable industry. The Asian food restaurant industry offers one of the most popular and profitable types of cuisine in the world.

Growth and expansion. The industry is growing rapidly and there is still plenty of room for new franchisees to enter the market and succeed.

Franchisees have options. There are many different types of franchises in the food industry to choose from, so you can find the perfect concept for your skills and interests.

Asian cuisine is popular. Whether you’re catering to the young or old, there’s a franchise that will appeal to your target market.

Franchises offer comprehensive support and training. When you start a franchise, you’ll benefit from the franchisor’s years of experience and expertise in the industry.

Top Asian Food Franchises and Asian Fast Food Restaurants

Let’s jump right into our list of top Asian franchises, which includes a sushi shop, Chinese food, and more:

1. Samurai Sam’s Teriyaki Grill

Samurai Sam’s Teriyaki Grill is a well-established franchise that has been in business for over 20 years and is home to Samurai Sam’s teriyaki sauce. To open one, you’ll need an initial investment of between $268,900 and $483,300, including a modest $30,000 franchise fee.

2. Ginger Sushi Boutique

This restaurant franchise serves delicious sushi dishes like sushi tacos. If you’re looking to serve sushi pizza, you’ll need to look for another franchise.

Startup costs for this franchise are between $270,300 and $405,700. The cost will vary based on your restaurant design and location. There’s a $30,000 franchise fee along with a 6% royalty fee.

3. Tin Drum

The Tin Drum franchise opportunity is a great investment for those who have the required $500,000 net worth and $150,00 in liquid capital. The franchise fee is $49,000 with an initial investment range of $400,800 – $617,250.

4. Yoshinoya

The Yoshinoya franchise opportunity has an initial investment range of $385,000 to $1,456,450. The franchise fee for the first store is $27,500, and subsequent stores are $24,750.

The continuing royalty collection is 5% to 5.5% of net sales, and the advertising fee is 3.5% of net sales. The grand opening fee is $12,000.

5. SanSai Fresh Grill & Sushi Kitchen

SanSai Fresh Japanese Grill has an initial franchise of $35,000. The other costs associated with opening your new location will range and you’ll need to complete their request for information form to get that information.

6. Genghis Grill

Genghis Grill is a franchise opportunity that has been around since 1998. The investment per store ranges from $350,000 to $975,000, and the company is looking for franchisees with a liquidity of $750,000+ and a net worth of $1.5 million+.

7. Teriyaki Experience

The Teriyaki Experience franchise opportunity looks like a great investment. It has a projected development cost between $265,000 and $380,000, and an initial franchise fee of $30,000.

The royalty fee is 6%, and the advertising fund fee is 3%.

8. Pho Hoa

The Pho Hoa franchise opportunity has a required liquid investment of $100,000 to $150,000. You’ll need a net worth of at least $250,000 and an investment of $332,600 to $680,180 to qualify for the franchise. Royalty fees are 4% of gross sales and marketing fees are 2%.

9. YO! Sushi

Yo! Sushi is a relatively new franchise opportunity that began franchising in 2015. The company has 84 units open and reports an initial investment of $129,075 – $148,375. Royalty fees for the franchise are set at $30,000.

10. Wok Box

Wok Box is a quick-service Asian restaurant concept specializing in authentic street food from across Asia. Their franchise has an initial investment range from $350,000 to $425,000. The initial franchise fee is $25,000 and the royalty fee is 6%. The advertising fee is 3%.

How to Choose the Best Franchise to Set Up Your Asian Food Restaurant

Choosing the best restaurant franchise opportunity is a serious process. There are many factors to consider like do you offer fast casual dining or traditional table service, location, what type of foods you serve, and more.

Here are four tips to help you choose the best franchise:

Do your research

There are many franchise directories available online and in print. These can be great resources for getting information on different franchise opportunities.

Get financial advice

Before you make any decisions, it’s important to get financial advice from a qualified professional. They’ll help you understand the costs associated with setting up and running a franchise business.

Choose an experienced franchisor

The franchisor should have a proven track record in the industry. They should also have a good reputation with franchisees.

Get expert advice

It’s always a good idea to get expert advice before you make any major decisions. You can speak to a franchise lawyer or consultant to get more information on the best franchise opportunity for you.

How Much Does It Cost to Open an Asian Food Franchise?

This depends on many factors. On the low end, you can expect to spend around $35,000 to open a small franchise.

To open a larger store or locate it in a prime location, you can expect to pay as much as $1.5 million.

Are Asian Food Franchises Profitable?

Yes, they can be quite profitable. The key is to choose a franchise that has a proven track record and is well-established in the market.

You’ll also need to make sure that you’re located in a good location with high foot traffic.

