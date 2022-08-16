Get an Adding Machine for Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You can get by using a mobile phone calculator to do some home budgeting, but if you run a small business, you need a professional adding machine that will help you to increase your efficiency and overall productivity. Finding the best adding machine is as stressful as finding any other machine as they come in a variety of sizes with differing functions. They are also available in both printing and paperless varieties. Today we join you in your journey to finding the best adding machines. Here are some of our best picks.

Best Adding Machines

Sharp EL-1197PIII Heavy Duty Color Printing Calculator

Top Pick: For decades now Sharp has been producing excellent calculators and this Sharp adding machine does not disappoint. This 12-digit calculator comes with an extra-large fluorescent display digit for easy viewing. Also, unlike some adding machines that come with bizarrely placed keys, this adding machine features well-spaced keys that feel good on the fingers. It is also fast, quiet, and compact without being cramped. More so, it comes with time calculations feature so you can easily compute time cards, payroll sheets, billing time, and fees for professionals who charge by the hour. This heavy-duty color printing adding machine is perfect for everyday advanced users that work in a very busy office.

Monroe UltimateX Executive Printing Calculator

Runner Up: Monroe has been in business for more than a century and the UltimateX is the brainchild of two of Monroe’s most popular calculators ever – the Monroe Pro and the Monroe Classic. This heavy-duty calculator can edit and reprint tapes, saving you costly errors and time. It also comes with super soft and responsive keys that are professionally arranged for quick, error-free entries. Additional productivity-oriented features include dual 4-key memory, price mode, running subtotal, variable add mode, truncate, VAT tax, and two-column addition.

Casio HR-300RC Printing Calculator

Best Value: If you are looking for a simple printing calculator then you should consider this Casio adding machine. It easily fits in a variety of desk setups and comes with most of the functions that most small business owners need including cost/sell/margin functionality, 2-color printing, clock and calendar functions, and check and correct that you can use to correct up to 150 steps.

Sharp EL-1801V Two-Color Printing Calculator

This Sharp adding machine is perfect for virtually any business application that needs a 12-digit calculator. Like the Sharp EL-1197PIII, this calculator comes with an extra large fluorescent display that allows for easy viewing. It also comes with a fast and reliable 2.5 lines per second ink printer and a super easy to use professionally arranged keyboard. You can also easily calculate your profits using the cost-sell margin keys.

Sharp EL-1901 Paperless Printing Calculator

For eco-friendly calculations, you need to check out this Sharp adding machine calculator. This calculator gives you all the power of a traditional printing calculator, without paper. It provides up to 300 lines of digital results that can also be easily edited with the Check and Correct function. The adjustable tilt display allows for easy viewing and scrolling. It also includes tax keys, change sign keys, four-key memory, backspace key, and rounding keys.

Monroe 8130X Heavy Duty Printing Calculator

This adding machine is ideal for bookkeepers, cashiers, and full-time accountants that are required to perform frequent calculations that require an audit trail. This heavy-duty printing calculator is built for speed and comfort as evidenced by the cupped numeric keys and a comfortable, light keypad that’s professionally arranged for fast, error-free data entry. Monroe has been in business since 1912 and more than a century of quality and experience is reflected in this adding machine.

Canon P170DH3 Two-Color Roller Printing Calculator

Increase your work efficiency using this Canon printing calculator. This 10-key calculator features a luminous fluorescent display that comes in handy when using the calculator in dimply lit areas. It is also packed with important business functions, including a built-in clock and calendar, a backspace button that allows for easy correction of minor mistakes, and an item count that helps you to keep tabs on supplies without having to do additional counting. It also includes business calculation, time calculation, currency conversion, tax calculation, memory, percentage, and grant total functions.

What to Look for When Buying an Adding Machine

An adding machine is essential for any business or office that requires the frequent crunching of numbers. A good adding machine should help make complex work simple and organized. Here are some of the things you should look for when buying an adding machine.

Type of Calculator: There are a huge variety of calculators out there ranging from the basic calculators to the printing and paperless calculators that you can use to compute complex mathematical problems. The basic calculator only comes in handy for very simple adding, subtraction, multiplication, and division. However, printing calculators give you the ability to review and verify complex calculations.

There are a huge variety of calculators out there ranging from the basic calculators to the printing and paperless calculators that you can use to compute complex mathematical problems. The basic calculator only comes in handy for very simple adding, subtraction, multiplication, and division. However, printing calculators give you the ability to review and verify complex calculations. Keys Arrangement: Make sure your calculator of choice comes with well-spaced and arranged keys. Bizarrely placed keys will impact your productivity.

Make sure your calculator of choice comes with well-spaced and arranged keys. Bizarrely placed keys will impact your productivity. LED Lighting and Fluorescent Display: Comes in handy when you are regularly working in dimly lit areas.

Comes in handy when you are regularly working in dimly lit areas. Memory and Editing: Go for an adding machine that can store as much information as possible on your past calculations just incase you need to refer. Editing functions are super important. They will save time you a lot of time.

Go for an adding machine that can store as much information as possible on your past calculations just incase you need to refer. Editing functions are super important. They will save time you a lot of time. Durability: Of course, you need a reliable calculator that will put up with daily heavy use. Most of the machines in this review will keep up with heavy usage.

