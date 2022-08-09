Best Commercial Carpet Cleaner Machines in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether it is your office or shop, having a commercial-grade carpet cleaner can help maintain a clean environment. Commercial carpet cleaners come with a robust cleaning system that can help clean those pesky grime, dirt, and stains on your carpets. They help spruce up your office and keep your workplace safe from health risks.

Carpet cleaners provide a deep wash and a thorough cleanse by spraying carpets with a water-and-formula solution before scrubbing, loosening, and removing embedded dirt from the carpet fibers, leaving you fresh and clean carpets. Hygiene aside, regularly cleaning your carpets and upholstery extends their life and helps preempt costly repairs and replacements.

A clean environment also helps reduce your employees’ sick days and offers a workplace free from contaminants, fungi, dirt, dust, allergens, and other debris. A clean, well-organized, safe, and healthy environment consistently translates into employee productivity. It also helps boost that very important first impression for visitors and customers. Dirty or stained carpets will create a poor impression of your business and can deter patronage from clients. This is as more people are becoming health conscious and are looking to avoid unnecessary risks to their health.

There are plenty of commercial-grade carpet cleaners in the market capable of undertaking the most challenging cleaning tasks. Below are some of our top picks for your consideration.

What Kind of Carpet Cleaner do Professionals Use?

Professional cleaners have their own personal preferences when it comes to the best carpet cleaners. Depending upon where they are being used, some carpet cleaners may be adequate whereas other commercial carpet cleaners may not. A large office building may require a larger carpet cleaner; smaller commercial carpet cleaners would be sufficient for a smaller area.

Best Commercial Carpet Cleaning Machines

Having your carpets professionally cleaned can extend their life and provide a deeper clean environment. Take a look at our picks for the best commercial carpet cleaners available on Amazon:

Rug Doctor X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner

Top Pick: Rug Doctor’s X3 features a one-pass cleaning system that sprays, scrubs, and extracts dirt, grime, tough stains, odors and more. The Rug Doctor X3 also has an exclusive Triple Action vibrating brush to scrub all sides of the carpet for a true deep cleaning.

The powerful jets on this Rug Doctor sprays the cleaning solution deep into carpet fibers, and two tanks keep the dirty water separate from the clean water.

The Rug Doctor X3 is 21 x 12.5 x 27.5 inches and weighs 47 lbs. It comes with the machine and one bottle of Oxy deep carpet cleaner.

Rug Doctor X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner – Large Red Oxy Pro Pack

JaniLink Premium 500 PSI Portable Carpet Extractor Machine

Runner Up: JaniLink’s portable carpet cleaner has three 2-stage vacuum motors for extremely powerful suction power and two internal heaters that can be turned on/off individually.

This commercial carpet cleaner can provide 228″ of water lift, and comes with a number of attachments and accessories, including a cleaning solution, a detail tool, and more.

The JaniLink commercial carpet extractor is 40 x 32 x 48 inches and weighs 135 lbs.

JaniLink Premium 500 PSI Portable Carpet Extractor Machine

Bissell BigGreen BG10 Commercial Carpet Cleaner

Best Value: Bissell makes some of the best commercial carpet cleaners and vacuum cleaners available on the market, and this commercial unit is no exception.

This two motor carpet cleaner offers powerful edge-to-edge suction for heavily used areas and tough stains, and two separate tanks for clean and dirty water. The Bissell Big Green BG10 can handle pet stains, soil removal, stubborn dirt and more. It has an adjustable handle and an extra long cord.

BISSELL Big Green Commercial BG10 Professional Carpet Cleaner

Mytee Lite 8070 Carpet Cleaning Machine

The Mytee carpet cleaning machine can heat water to steam quickly with its 1000W power unit. This allows it to reach 210 degrees without waiting all day.

It comes with a 3-gallon solution tank where you can effortlessly remove, refill, and replace the tank. This is a professional-strength heat carpet extractor that is ideal for shops and offices.

It has a 15 feet vacuum hose giving it the ability to clean carpets without needing to unplug and move the unit to a more strategic location. It includes a handy carrying basket; a 4-inch stainless steel upholstery tool; a heat guard hose wrap made of neoprene wetsuit material; an easy-push handle with a convenient storage basket, and more.

The Mytee cleaning machine comes in at 10 x 28.5 x 18 inches and weighs 70 pounds.

Mytee Lite 8070 Carpet Extractor Machine, Heated 3 Gallon tank

Aqua Power C4

This unit is an industrial-quality carpet cleaner with a four-gallon recovery tank and four-gallon solution tank. Made with heavy-duty cast aluminum, it has a powerful pump suction power needed to deep clean any carpet or upholstery with expected results from a professional carpet cleaning company.

The controls are all located on top of the handle for easy reach and simple operation.

It weighs only 52 pounds and has large nonmarking wheels for balance and mobility. The accessory hookup lets you connect accessories such as the upholstery and stair cleaning tools to the machine.

Aqua Power C4 Quick Dry Hot Water Carpet Extractor

EDIC Galaxy Commercial Carpet Cleaning Extractor

EDIC offers deep and extended cleaning thanks to its 12-gallon tank and dual two-stage motors, which can deliver 100 PSI of power. And it uses this power along with pressured steam to eliminate grease, grime, and stains.

It offers top-mounted switches for easy access; a 25? vacuum and solution hose; a sealed motor cavity to insure against spills; 10-inch large wheels that protect all the components from damage during transport; a 50-foot detachable cord; and a mesh drawstring bag to keep the hose assembly organized.

The unit comes in 31 x 18 x 35 inches dimensions and weighs 78 pounds thanks to its polyethylene body it comes with a five-year warranty.

EDIC Galaxy Commercial Carpet Cleaning Extractor

Vacmaster Professional Wet/Dry Upholstery Shampoo Vacuum Cleaner

This is a multipurpose professional carpet cleaner that is used for deep cleaning floors and auto detailing. This unit comes with an eight-gallon and multi-layers of filtration and a low 72-decibel noise thanks to its two-stage motor setting.

For dry vacuuming, it comes with a washable cartridge filter and a HEPA-material exhaust filter to keep small dust particles from exiting into the air. The remote-control handle feature allows users to switch between vacuum and detergent mode easily.

Accessories include eight feet by 35mm hose, stainless steel telescopic wand; remote control handle; carpet shampoo nozzle; round dust brush; multi-surface floor nozzle, crevice tool; washable cartridge filter, exhaust filter, wet foam filter, and dust collection bag. It comes At just 18.8 x 15.2 x 25.8 inches and 31.4 pounds, this is a portable carpet cleaner.

Vacmaster Wet Dry Shampoo Vacuum Cleaner 3 in 1 Portable Carpet Cleaner

Rug Doctor Pro Deep Commercial Carpet Cleaner

The Rug Doctor Pro commercial carpet cleaner features 2 large tanks with a 1.5-gallon tank capacity, a powerful industrial motor, and a user-friendly design. You simply use a back and forth motion just like you would with a vacuum. It claims to remove 90% of embedded grime, dirt, and oil from rugs and carpeted floors.

The Rug Doctor Pro professional carpet cleaner is 16 x 23 x 42 inches and weighs 37 lbs. It comes with a 48oz bottle of Oxy cleaning solution for extra help removing stains. Like most cleaning formulas, Oxy’s cleaning solution further helps the machine loosen dirt and remove stains and odors.

Rug Doctor Pro Deep Commercial Carpet Cleaning Machine

Tineco CARPET ONE PRO Smart Carpet Cleaner Machine

The Tineco Carpet One Pro is a “smart” carpet cleaner featuring 130 aw high suction power for effective deep cleaning and Heatwash technology – an internal heater that keeps the water at 104° F.

An ultra-fast dry mode claims to minimize dry time while protecting carpets from overheating. It has an included additional hose and stain removal tool, allowing you to use it not only clean carpets, but also for cleaning stairs, upholstery, car interiors, and hard-to-reach areas.

The Tineco carpet cleaning machine comes with a deep-cleaning solution to gently remove stains and odor. And it has removable tanks, an easy carry handle, and a compact size – no extra storage space is required.

Tineco CARPET ONE PRO Smart Carpet Cleaner Machine

TECHTONGDA 60L/16Gal Carpet Extractor

Techtongda’s commercial carpet extractors are equipped with a durable stainless steel body, strong suction power, a silent motor, and high-quality tires for easy mobility. It comes with a cleaning wand and upholstery tool.

The Techtongda professional carpet cleaner can spray, rinse and dry at the same time, making cleaning more efficient. It can be used on carpets, upholstery, curtains, and other fabrics.

TECHTONGDA 60L/16Gal Carpet Extractor 3 in 1 Machine 110V

What to Look for in a Commercial Carpet Cleaning Machine

Commercial carpet cleaners are crucial for effective office maintenance as well as maintaining hygiene within the workplace. A good carpet cleaner will not only clean your carpets but also come in handy for cleaning upholstery as well as other items, including company vehicles. They offer affordable, efficient, and convenient options for preserving your company equipment.

Easy Operation

The ideal carpet cleaner is one that comes ready to assemble and does not require you to dedicate a whole day reading through the user manual to decipher how it operates.

A good carpet cleaner should not cause many headaches to operate or require specialized training. The key here is to make cleaning a breeze without the need to manage too many moving parts.

Tank Capacity

The best carpet cleaners come with two tanks: one for water and one for the cleaning solution.

Carpet cleaners should automatically mix the solution with water, clean your carpet, and then dry it. Large tanks can be great for big shops and offices and do not require you to fill and discharge water and cleaning solutions frequently.

Heating Unit

Let’s face it no one wants to deal with a wet carpet. Your carpet cleaner should be able to dry your carpet and upholstery effectively and ward away that unpleasant wet stench.

Heat also helps to increase reaction rates among cleaning chemicals, helping to dissolve, melt, and loosen soils for greater impact. Equally important is the pressure when it comes to chemicals or liquids. It helps spray the liquid across a large surface area.

Accessories and length of the hose

Besides capacity, a good carpet cleaner should come with accessories and a lengthy hose for easy cleaning. The accessories should help you perform a variety of cleaning tasks, while your hose and caster should allow easy mobility and reach across rooms.

Carpet Cleaners with Low Noise

Loud machinery is a distraction in the workplace. Choose a carpet cleaner that does not make too much noise. For carpet cleaners that emit sound over 80 decibels, consider wearing hearing protection.

Strong Suction

Without strong suction, even the best commercial carpet cleaner wouldn’t be very useful. Good carpet cleaning machines have powerful motors, allowing you to deep clean an entire room quickly and efficiently, picking up embedded dirt, pet hair, and other messes.

Warranty

Like any investment, getting a unit with a warranty is always wise. Despite the price tag of your carpet cleaner, it is still an investment. Look for products with warranties and solid customer service to extend the life of your commercial carpet cleaning machine.

Best Carpet Cleaning Solution

Even good carpet cleaners can be made even better by using the right solution with it. You can get carpet cleaning fluid from trusted brands like OxiClean, Zep, Bissell, and more. Some cleaners specialize in pet stains and other stubborn stains and can get your workspace even cleaner. Many brands also offer bulk packs of carpet cleaner solutions for additional savings.

