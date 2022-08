Best Gifts for Crafters in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

It seems like just about everyone is into crafting these days. And finding a gift for crafters can be difficult, especially if you don’t know much about crafting. As it turns out, you don’t have to! Crafters can always use general supplies, storage options, or just something fun that expresses their love of what they do. We have gathered a list of gift ideas for crafters to help you get started finding your next gift for a crafting enthusiast. Check out our finds from Amazon and Etsy for ideas on great gifts for the crafter in your life:

Yarn Boss Yarn Bag

If the crafter in your life uses a lot of yarn, this will be a welcome gift! The Yarn Boss yarn bag keeps yarn organized and tangle-free thanks to multiple-sized grommets, plus extra pockets for notions and accessories.

Element Lux LED Open Sign

tweexy Craft Vinyl Weeding Scrap Collector Ring

Over ten thousand customers have raved about this handy little tool. The weeding scrap collector ring is designed to fit any sized finger and help crafters keep their workspace neat and free of sticky vinyl pile-ups. It’s an inexpensive but very useful gift and it comes in a wide variety of colors

tweexy Craft Vinyl Weeding Scrap Collector Ring

Custom Logo Stamp

Branding is a must-have for crafting entrepreneurs, and a custom logo stamp is a creative and affordable alternative to print branding. This stamp can be customized with their business or personal name and a design if desired.

Custom Logo Stamp

Cricut EasyPress Mat

Chances are, the crafter you know has a Cricut machine. If that’s the case, there are plenty of gift options, like the EasyPress Mat. It is made for use with the Cricut EasyPress machine, providing surface protection and even heat transfer for iron-ons. It can also be used for pressing sewing projects. Cricut has lots of other accessories that would also make a great gift for a crafter.

Cricut EasyPress Mat

Scissors Coffee Mug



For the crafter who also loves their coffee, this mug is a great gift idea. The 13.50 fluid ounce ceramic mug features a scissors pattern and scissors-shaped handle.

Scissors Coffee Mug

Painting Canvas Panels Multi Pack



For the artist in your life, consider this pack of blank canvas panels in four different sizes. They’ll get four packs of 8 high-quality artist canvas panels to create their masterpieces.

Painting Canvas Panels Multi Pack

“I Arted” Crafter T-Shirt

This t-shirt is guaranteed to get a chuckle out of any craft enthusiast. Available in five colors and six sizes.

“I Arted” Crafter T-Shirt

Custom knitting tags – set of 25

For your friend who knits, these personalized tags will let them add their personal branding to their creative projects. These faux leather tags can be personalized on one or both sides and are available in an assortment of colors.

Custom knitting tags – set of 25

Adjustable Multi-Knit Loom

For the novice or experienced knitter – this modular, multi-knit loom can be configured in many different ways. You can make everything from socks to blankets thanks to the connectable pieces.

Adjustable Multi-Knit Loom

Personalized Craft Room Sign

Your favorite crafter will love this personalized 12″x8″ natural slate sign, bidding everyone welcome to their crafting room.

Personalized Craft Room Sign

30 Pack Acrylic Yarn Skeins

As any crafter will tell you, some supplies run out much faster than others. Yarn is definitely one of those items – keep them stocked up with 30 skeins of 3 dk yarn. Each skein is a unique color and comes in a plastic zipper bag for easy storage.

30 Pack Acrylic Yarn Skeins

Sewing and Craft Supplies Storage Cabinet

So. Many. Small. Pieces. Regardless of the type of craft, there are a lot of small components involved. Help your crafter friend stay organized with this supply storage cabinet. Its got 24 drawers of different sizes to keep all items neat and secure. This cabinet is made in the USA of quality materials.

Sewing and Craft Supplies Storage Cabinet

Unisex Sewing T-Shirt

Another fun t-shirt (who doesn’t love t-shirts?) for the sewing enthusiast. They can let everyone know where to find them with this retro-style t-shirt. It comes in five colors and is available in sizes XS – 4X.

Unisex Sewing T-Shirt

Scrapbook Photo Album DIY Kit

For the scrapbooker – a blank slate for their next project! This kit comes with a blank 40-page scrapbook with metal corners and a tie closure, a plethora of accessories, and a gifting box for the finished product.

Scrapbook Photo Album DIY Kit

50 Vinyl Craft Theme Stickers

Get your crafty friend a pack of 50 fun, craft-themed stickers to personalize their drink carriers, laptops, vehicles, and more.

50 Vinyl Craft Theme Stickers

Adjustable Artist Apron

The crafter on your list will appreciate this useful gift – a sturdy apron to keep all their tools close at hand. This apron comes in black and gray and is has adjustable neck and waist straps.

Adjustable Artist Apron

Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Help your crafty friend get into their “zone” with these Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones. Not only will these headphones protect their hearing from potentially noisy tools or environments, but they can listen to their favorite tunes or podcast while they work.

Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Fiskars Self Healing Rotating Cutting Mat

Ideal for sewers and quilters, Fiskars’ self-healing cutting mat is 14 x 14 inches and rotates to make cutting easier. It also features 30, 45 and 60-degree bias lines and easy to read measuring grid.

Fiskars Self Healing Rotating Cutting Mat

Sewing Lover Shirt

This t-shirt features a minimalist design of a needle and thread, covering anyone who loves needlework. The shirt is unisex and available in several sizes and colors.

Sewing Lover Shirt

Art Supplies Box Easel Sketchbox

This nifty desktop easel also has 4 divided compartments for art supplies. The easel is adjustable and lightweight for easy portability.

Art Supplies Box Easel Sketchbox

Things to Consider When Buying Gifts for Crafters:

Budget – Of course, you’ll always want to be mindful of your budget, but as you can see from the gifts on our list that you can get great gifts without breaking the bank.

As we mentioned above, you may not be well-versed in the kind of craft or crafts your friend is into. It’s best to stick to more general items unless you’re 100% sure. Personalization – A personalized gift is especially well-received, but remember to allow extra time to get the item

A personalized gift is especially well-received, but remember to allow extra time to get the item Don’t Forget Gift Cards – When all else fails, you can’t go wrong with a gift card. Amazon has gift cards for Joann, Michaels, Lowes, and lots of other places where crafting supplies can be found.

