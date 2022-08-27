If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

When buying a gift for a writer, there are tons of great options. You can go the traditional route with a nice fountain pen or leather-bound notebook. Or, you could surprise them with something unique and unexpected. You just need to get into the writer’s head and think about what type of gift they’d most enjoy.

We searched for highly rated, unique and creative gifts with writers in mind to help take the guesswork out of buying your next gift for a writer. These gifts are available on Amazon and Etsy and range from the tried-and-true to the quirky and fun. Check out our list below for the best gifts for writers in 2022:

Best Gifts for Writers in 2022

Personalized Leather Journal

Journals are a classic gift for writers – make yours stand out with personalization. This leather journal comes in gray or brown and has several engraving options. Choose from several designs (or none), add their name and/or an inspirational quote, and make this a one-of-a-kind gift they’ll love.

Aqua Notes Water Proof Note Pad

They’ll never lose an idea in the shower again. Aqua Notes is a waterproof pad that has suction cups, making it able to stick to any smooth surface.

Custom Portrait as Cartoon Character

A truly unique and unexpected gift! Cartoonify your writer friend with a custom portrait. You’ll need to send some photos to the Etsy seller and the end result is a digital print.

Great Drinkers Shot Glasses

For the writer who is also a shot-taker, consider this set of six shot glasses.

Personalized Parker Jotter Pen

Parker pens are among the best pens around. A personalized Parker pen is a wonderful gift they’ll be sure to use. The pen comes in several color combinations and optional refills.

Hemingway Pencil Cup

This old-timey typewriter-themed pencil holder will keep all their writing tools together and look great on their desk.

Shakespeare Insults Gift Poster

This poster displays 100 of the Bard’s greatest insults organized into categories. They’re sure to get a laugh out of phrases like “Thou painted maypole!” and “You egg!” and, let’s face it, sometimes a writer needs a good laugh.

Creative Block

This is a set of cards designed to help writers overcome writer’s block. It contains more than 100 curated breakthrough suggestions from artists, neuroscientists, and mindfulness and creativity experts to help them get into a creative space.

Old Book Pages 8 oz Glass Jar Soy Candle

This handmade soy candle has notes of aged paper, wood, and leather to create the distinct and wonderful smell of old book pages. Anyone who loves writing knows that smell and would likely love to have it in their writing space.

Mini Book Personalized Necklace

A great gift for the writer inspired by the classics. You can choose from one of six classic books or send a photo of a book for customization. The latter option is perfect especially if the writer has their own book published. They could have a pendant of their own book!

The Writing Cheerleaders – Motivational Writing Mug

Give them some extra motivation to go with their favorite morning drink. This mug features inspirations and motivations with cute drawings. It comes in 11 or 15 fl. oz.

National Geographic Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary

Looking at photographs can stimulate the mind and induce creativity, so a book of beautiful photographs would be a thoughtful and welcome gift. National Geographic’s renowned photography is on display in this hardcover book of photos of “exquisite moments in time held still.”

Dixit Storytelling Board Game

Inspiration can come from anywhere – even a board game! Dixit is a game of guesswork, creativity, and storytelling for 3 to 8 players, so family and friends will enjoy this gift as well.

Book Light

This lamp opens and closes just like a book, is USB powered, and is the perfect size for a desk or bedside table. The cover is environmentally friendly white maple and the pages are transparent Dupont Tyvek paper, which is durable and waterproof.

The Writing Manifesto Print

This print will inspire the veteran writer or the novice. It is printed on 10 mil slightly glossy paper and is available in 12″ x 16″ or 18″ x 24″ sizes. According to the seller, there is also a framing option available.

Things to Consider When Buying Gifts for Writers

Here are some helpful hints when it comes to finding the best gifts for writers:

Practical and Useful – The best gifts are those we can enjoy and use.

The best gifts are those we can enjoy and use. Their Specialty – The term “writer” can apply to many different types of professions. Keep their specialty in mind (novelist, journalist, essayist, etc) when looking for a gift.

The term “writer” can apply to many different types of professions. Keep their specialty in mind (novelist, journalist, essayist, etc) when looking for a gift. Budget – As always it is important to set a budget and stick to it. It’s easy to get carried away when gift shopping, so be sure to stay on track with how much you plan to spend.

As always it is important to set a budget and stick to it. It’s easy to get carried away when gift shopping, so be sure to stay on track with how much you plan to spend. A Gift You’d Like to Receive – Another tip for gift-giving is putting yourself in the recipient’s place. Ask yourself, “Is this a gift I would enjoy receiving?”

