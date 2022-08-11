If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Art is in the eye of the beholder – this famous quote is very true. One person’s favorite painting can be completely unremarkable to someone else. Still, having art and wall décor around makes for an inviting and creative environment.

After all, more than half (53%) of employees say having art in the workplace makes them happier. And the impact goes beyond employees because they also influence clients.

When you are ready for some art in your office, you can look for artworks or paintings that tell your brand’s story and convey your company’s core values. Or you can just have art for art’s sake and enjoy it for what it is.

What Can You Hang on the Wall of an Office?

There are very few limits when choosing office wall art, but is one big one: you’ll want to make sure the artwork is appropriate for an office setting. Avoid anything with nudity or profanity, or any potentially upsetting subject material. While it’s true that sometimes art needs to be controversial, your office is not the best place to do that.

Why You Should Have Office Wall Art

There’s nothing wrong with blank walls; however, there are some solid reasons to dress up your space with some office wall art:

Create an Inviting Culture: Art can influence you and your staff in interesting ways – it can boost creative thinking, help restore energy and relieve stress. Artwork featuring nature is considered especially relaxing.

Best Wall Art for Offices in 2022

When you begin your search for office art, you may quickly find yourself down a rabbit hole, as there is so much out there. To help you get started, we have curated a list from Amazon and Etsy of the Best Office Wall Art in 2022:

Walnut Framed Large Old Vintage American Flag

Top Pick: If you’re an American business, having patriotic art on display is a great way to remind yourself and your staff.

This vintage flag wall art evokes the weight of history without much else. One look at this piece and it demands solemn respect for what has made the flag what it is. This piece is at home in a law office or anywhere else, for that matter.

Pyradecor Walnut Framed Large Old Vintage American Flag Canvas Prints Wall Art Pictures Paintings

Buy on Amazon

Meules | Claude Monet | 1901 Monet Impressionist Painting Print

Runner Up: Monet captures the calm and beauty of nature in Meules, which would be a wonderful addition to your wall décor. The colors and gentle brushstrokes are sure to create a welcoming, peaceful atmosphere in your office space.

This is an 18 x 24 inch framed print of the artwork, done with a part matte, part glossy finish.

Meules Claude Monet 1901 Impressionist Painting Print

Buy on Amazon

Motivational Poster on Canvas

Best Value: Booming Voice takes motivational quotes and puts a quirky spin on them, like this giant cassette wall art. Besides being extremely unique, the message, “Pause if you must, but don’t stop” is relevant to everyone and important to remember.

A huge cassette tape on your office wall will certainly be a conversation starter. This canvas wall art is 44″w x 28″h and comes ready to hang.

Creative Silver Card Poster Motivational Quote Wall Art Print on Canvas

Buy on Amazon

Giraffe Artwork

This unique wall décor is brought to you by the resident giraffes at the Memphis Zoo. According to their Etsy store, painting is very soothing for giraffes and they are rewarded for their efforts with lettuce.

You will get a one-of-a-kind painting in either 8 x 10 or 11 x 14, and an artist bio telling you all about the artistic animal that did your picture. You’ll be sure to enjoy telling the story behind the giraffe art as much as the artwork itself.

Giraffe Artwork – Paintings Done by Giraffes

Buy on Amazon

The Office Motivational Quote Framed Wall Decor

Fans of The Office will never get tired of looking and laughing at this poster set. You get 8″ x 10″ posters – one featuring the famous Wayne Gretsky quote (that Michael attributed to himself), and the other a classic quote from Dwight.

This set of black and white poster comes in a wooden frame that can be hung or used on table tops. Add some humor to your office wall – your customers and employees will be sure to appreciate it.

The Office Motivational Quote Framed Wall Decor 8×10

Buy on Amazon

Framed Canvas Wall Art Print: Mountain Range Top Print

This unique artwork with a wood panel effect captures the beauty and majesty of a mountain range. Its color scheme and textured look would be a great addition to any office wall and is sure to be a conversation starter.

This canvas wall art comes framed and can be ordered in 16 x 24 x 1.5 inches or 24 x 36 x 1.5 inches. The artist has other similar works available for purchase as well.

SIGNWIN Framed Canvas Wall decor: Mountain Range Top Print

Buy on Amazon

The Prayer at Valley Forge

This famous piece by Arnold Friberg depicts George Washington at Valley Forge when things were looking dire in the cruel winter of 1777-1778.

The piece captures the gravity of the situation concisely, and with the posterity of history, one can deeply appreciate the moment. If you want to get inspired, this is the painting to do it, especially once you know the history.

The Prayer at Valley Forge, Textured Litho, Black w/gold frame

Buy on Amazon

Oak Tree, Sunset City, California

Ansel Adams’ ability to capture nature’s majesty, beauty and solitude have yet to be equaled.

The picture of this oak tree is a great reminder of the ability to use light, form, and texture to render masterpieces. This, and many of Ansel’s other photography, would look great in any office space.

Oak Tree, Sunset City, California, 1962 by Ansel Adams

Buy on Amazon

Squares with Concentric Circles by Wassily Kandinsky

Kandinsky’s Squares with Concentric Circles isn’t actually a painting – it was a sort of doodle the artist did while experimenting with different colors. Still, this is one of Kandinsky’s more recognizable works, and with all of the different colors, this will be a bold statement piece on your office wall.

This is a canvas-wrapped wall art print, stretched and ready to hang. It measures 16″x24″ and comes with a hanging accessory toolkit.

Squares with Concentric Circles by Wassily Kandinsky Canvas Print 16″ x 24″

Buy on Amazon

Contemporary Geometric Abstract Metal Sculpture

Last on our list is this geometric metal wall sculpture – sure to be a focal point in your office space. It measures 31 in x 14 in x 3 in and comes ready to hang with pre-installed brackets. It is made from aluminum and only weighs 10 lbs, so though it looks heavy, it’s not.

This red, black, and silver metal sculpture is hand created by American artist Jon Allen and arrives signed and with a certificate of authenticity. Others who have purchased this sculpture recommend enhancing it with a gallery or track lighting.

Contemporary Metal Sculpture – Geometric Abstract Wall Art

Buy on Amazon

Tips for Choosing the Best Wall Art for Offices

Include your employees: Be sure to involve your staff when choosing your wall decor. This is the best way to ensure it will be enjoyed by everyone.

Be sure to involve your staff when choosing your wall decor. This is the best way to ensure it will be enjoyed by everyone. Size and office space: Decide where your wall décor will go. Use pieces that complement the space without overwhelming or underwhelming it.

Decide where your wall décor will go. Use pieces that complement the space without overwhelming or underwhelming it. Budget: Have a clear budget set because this is one project that can easily get out of hand without strict control.

Have a clear budget set because this is one project that can easily get out of hand without strict control. Colors: Take the colors you already have in your office into consideration. Find the right balance. There is also some science behind choosing colors – some colors, like blues and greens, are known to help improve focus, while reds and yellows tend to promote creativity.

Take the colors you already have in your office into consideration. Find the right balance. There is also some science behind choosing colors – some colors, like blues and greens, are known to help improve focus, while reds and yellows tend to promote creativity. Change it up: If you want to create a new environment every six to 12 months, consider getting a collection of artwork by an artist you admire, or several different pieces in multiple styles to give your space extra variety.

If you want to create a new environment every six to 12 months, consider getting a collection of artwork by an artist you admire, or several different pieces in multiple styles to give your space extra variety. Style: Keep the style of your office space in mind. If you work in a contemporary office, consider a contemporary piece of artwork to go with the rest of the surroundings.

Keep the style of your office space in mind. If you work in a contemporary office, consider a contemporary piece of artwork to go with the rest of the surroundings. Lighting: Once you spend the money buying or renting the art, make sure it is properly lit so everyone can appreciate it.

Once you spend the money buying or renting the art, make sure it is properly lit so everyone can appreciate it. Your Industry: Take your industry into account and select the artwork accordingly if you can.

Take your industry into account and select the artwork accordingly if you can. Local Artists: Don’t forget about your local artists! Look into your local art scene and think about patronizing a fellow small business.

Don’t forget about your local artists! Look into your local art scene and think about patronizing a fellow small business. Have Fun: Looking at artwork should be an enjoyable experience. Relax, put on some inspiring music, and have fun exploring the different kinds of art available.

The space you create in your office tells a story. Having artwork and wall decor will create an inviting atmosphere and show your personality as a business.

