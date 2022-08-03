Best Portable Air Conditioner to Beat the Heat

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you want to cool a room as soon as possible and you do not have central air conditioning and you cannot install a window air conditioner because of building restrictions or design limitations, then you should get the best portable air conditioner. A portable AC unit is also a great choice if you want mobile air conditioning that you can move from room to room or store away at the end of summer.

Below are some of the best portable air conditioners. We look at how efficiently they cool a space, their ease of use, maintenance as well as how easy they are to set up.

Best Portable Air Conditioner

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner

Top Pick: With a dual hose operation, this portable AC quickly cools a room of up to 500 square feet within no time. The Whynter features an advanced auto drain technology that uses and recycles moisture that is collected during the cooling process to produce cool air. It also features three operational modes that include a dehumidifier, fan, and air conditioner. Additional features include a full thermostatic control, 24-hour programmable timer, remote, and auto restart that comes in handy when there is a power outage.

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner

DeLonghi 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Runner Up: DeLonghi pushes the boundaries of comfort and efficiency using this smart and quite quiet portable AC. This unit comes with Cool Surround smart sensing technology that uses Bluetooth technology to monitor the atmosphere around you and automatically adjusts to provide the most comfortable temperatures. Besides, this machine efficiently cools up to 700 square feet of space.

DeLonghi 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

SereneLife 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Best Value: Stay comfortable all year long using the SereneLife portable AC. This unit features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design and comes with four operating modes that include a fan, dehumidifier, cooling, and heating. 12,000 BTU power allows this AC to provide adequate cooling for spaces up to 450 square feet.

SereneLife 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Midea 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Midea produces some amazing AC units, and this portable air conditioner certainly lives to expectations. With 14,000 BTU power, this smart AC can cool up to 350 square feet of space while simultaneously providing dehumidification and fan functions. This AC is also WiFi-enabled so you can control it from anywhere, anytime using the MideaAir app. Like any great machine, the Midea AC features simple to operate digital controls, easy-to-read LCD, and a compact remote control. Installation is also super easy.

Midea 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

BLACK+DECKER 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Save space and time while enjoying temperatures that are always customized for you using the BLACK+DECKER portable AC unit. It cools, dehumidifies, and circulates air in the summer, and provides heat during the winter months. This portable AC features integrated carry handles and 4 castor wheels that make it super portable. The compact design also means you can easily take it with you on your trips. The 24-hour timer allows for precise air temperature control. This AC provides fast and steady cooling and heating for rooms up to 350 square feet.

BLACK+DECKER 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

EUHOMY 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Keep the warm air out during summer with this portable AC. Using the intuitive digital controls, you can choose between, dry, fan, or cold modes to create a comfortable and relaxing environment. And with the remote, you will not need to leave your comfortable chair to change the settings. This unit also comes with a self-evaporation system that effectively reduces the drainage operation.

EUHOMY 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

LG 14,000 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner

This portable LG AC unit is the Smart choice for versatile cooling. Cool your office or home from anywhere and at any time using the LG ThinQ technology that allows you to control the AC using Google Assistant, Alexa, or the app. It comes with two cooling and fan speeds and a 24-hour timer so you can create a cooling schedule. Whether you need cooling, dehumidifying, or air circulation, the auto-swing air vent will direct the flow of air where it is needed.

LG 14,000 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner

What to Look for When Buying a Portable Air Conditioner

The portable AC units are not just a smart option for people without central AC, they are also a great way to slash the amount of energy you use on heating and cooling, ultimately saving money. But before you pick one, there are several factors that you need to consider including:

Capacity: This is usually calculated in BTU which stands for British Thermal Units. You need an average of 20 BTUs per square foot of living space. Make sure your AC unit is powerful enough to cool or heat your entire space. Running a small unit means you will be consistently running it, which comes with energy consumption costs.

This is usually calculated in BTU which stands for British Thermal Units. You need an average of 20 BTUs per square foot of living space. Make sure your AC unit is powerful enough to cool or heat your entire space. Running a small unit means you will be consistently running it, which comes with energy consumption costs. Energy Use: Depending on how you use the AC, you may see an increase in the amount of energy you use. To keep this at a minimum, go for Energy Star certified units. Also make sure you keep your AC clean and well maintained as you will certainly end up using more energy using an ill-maintained unit.

Depending on how you use the AC, you may see an increase in the amount of energy you use. To keep this at a minimum, go for Energy Star certified units. Also make sure you keep your AC clean and well maintained as you will certainly end up using more energy using an ill-maintained unit. Noise: Air conditioners make noise. It does not matter if it is a portable, window, or ductless unit, you will experience a little bit of noise. The noise level will however vary from one unit to another. Make sure your choice unit produces the least amount of noise.

Air conditioners make noise. It does not matter if it is a portable, window, or ductless unit, you will experience a little bit of noise. The noise level will however vary from one unit to another. Make sure your choice unit produces the least amount of noise. Functions: Most portable units will include a fan, dehumidifier, and cooling. Some units also provide heating so you do not have to buy a separate heater, an automatic drain system, and remote control so you can operate the AC from a distance. Some of the modern types will also be WiFi-enabled so you can control the unit from your phone.

Most portable units will include a fan, dehumidifier, and cooling. Some units also provide heating so you do not have to buy a separate heater, an automatic drain system, and remote control so you can operate the AC from a distance. Some of the modern types will also be WiFi-enabled so you can control the unit from your phone. Installation: In general, the best portable air conditioner should be easy to install, otherwise it should not claim to be “portable.”

