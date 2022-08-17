Be Prepared for an Emergency with a Portable Power Station

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Do not let power disruption or the wilderness stop you from accessing your essential devices. Just like batteries, a portable power station will provide you with electric power whenever you need it. Some of the modern power stations carry a high electrical capacity, are lightweight, and can also charge them using solar, EV station charging, and wall outlets, among many other ways. In this review, we go through some of the best portable power stations that you can find on Amazon today.

Best Portable Power Station

EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station

Top Pick: Live life without limits using the EcoFlow Delta Pro portable power station. The Delta Pro features a huge expandable ecosystem so you can connect several batteries to produce up to 25KWh. With 3600W rated power and 7200W peak power, the product’s AC output port can power most household appliances. The EcoFlow takes only 2.7 hours to fully recharge, and you can charge it using the EV station charging, using the Smart Outdoor Generator, via a car outlet solar, or wall outlets. This power station sports an LFP battery that provides 6500+ full cycles to last for years.

EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer

Runner Up: This portable power station 1000w unit packs enough power to fully run a full-size refrigerator, TV, mini cooler, electric grill, fan, and more for your outdoor and home needs. This power unit has more USB-A, USB-C, and AC ports than most portable power stations. The interior and exterior are well designed to ensure the unit’s safety.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer

Zendure SuperTank Pro Portable Laptop Charger

Best Value: Sometimes all you need is a simple and reliable portable power station that can charge your laptop, mobile phone, and your smartwatch at the same time. The Zendure SuperTank Pro is a compact, affordable portable charger that comes equipped with 100W super fast charging technology that quickly charges up to 4 devices at a go. The SuperTank Pro uses a lighter, safer, and explosion-proof lithium polymer battery.

Zendure SuperTank Pro Portable Laptop Charger

BLUETTI Portable Power Station

The BLUETTI is everything you could possibly want in a portable power station. It comes with a strong 2000W inverter and a 2000Wh capacity that allows it to power 99% of home devices, giving you confidence whenever you have an emergency. The ultra-safe battery cells provide 3500+ life cycles to 80% power, so you can be sure of reliable power for more than a decade. Recharge using 700W solar or 500W AC input. You can buy this portable power station with solar panel.

BLUETTI Portable Power Station

Dewalt Portable Power Station

The Dewalt is a compact and lightweight portable power station that will provide you with 1800-Watt AC power in remote locations. This station runs on four DEWALT 20V MAX batteries and you can use it as a temporary power source, especially in areas where noise is restricted. This portable power station will run most variable speed power tools.

Dewalt Portable Power Station

Zendure SuperBase Pro Portable Power Station

The Zendure portable power station is a powerful portable power station boasting 2,096 WH capacity, 14 output ports, 7 different ways to recharge including using solar panels, and super-fast charging that allows the battery to charge from 0 to 80% in just one hour. This power station also comes with an intelligent app and a 2-year warranty.

Zendure SuperBase Pro Portable Power Station

Anker Portable Power Generator

The Anker power generator is a super portable power station that weighs just 18.3 pounds. Besides its compact design, this power generator packs a whooping 778 Watts which is not enough to power an EV but is more than useful for lighting and powering devices such as cameras, laptops, mobile phones, and so on. It is virtually compatible with all essential devices. This unit recharges in under 5 hours and comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty.

Anker Portable Power Generator

Bonus Item

BLUETTI EP500 Solar Power Station

The EP500 is an off-grid power monster. It features an amazing 5100Wh LiFePo4 battery with 6000+ life cycles. It comes equipped with 15 ports including, 2 handy wireless chargers, 12V/30A RV port perfect for van dwellers, and more versatile ports like 2000W AC/USB-A/100W USB-C/DC. This unit also supports dual recharging 600W AC input plus 1200W solar power that allows this solar generator to fully recharge in less than 4 hours.

BLUETTI EP500 Solar Power Station

What to Look for When Buying a Portable Power Station

Compared to power banks, a portable power station will store enough power that should keep your business and your life going on as smoothly as possible. That said, there are a variety of things that you need to keep in mind to find the best portable power station. This includes:

Portability: It is the name of the game. Consider the weight and size of your preferred power station. Can it fit in the back of your car? What about the weight? Can you carry it by hand or pull it to where you need it? This is particularly important if you will be taking it with you on your travels and outdoor activities.

It is the name of the game. Consider the weight and size of your preferred power station. Can it fit in the back of your car? What about the weight? Can you carry it by hand or pull it to where you need it? This is particularly important if you will be taking it with you on your travels and outdoor activities. Capacity: Ensure that your portable power station can hold enough charge to power all your essential devices. Some power stations such as the EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station also allow you to expand the ecosystem for more power whenever you need it.

Ensure that your portable power station can hold enough charge to power all your essential devices. Some power stations such as the EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station also allow you to expand the ecosystem for more power whenever you need it. Charging Type: For additional versatility, go for a portable power station that can plug into the wall or use a solar panel to recharge just in case you are out in the wild.

For additional versatility, go for a portable power station that can plug into the wall or use a solar panel to recharge just in case you are out in the wild. Battery Lifespan: On top of durability, you need a power station that is reliable and efficient. Let’s be honest, some of the best power stations are not cheap, so you certainly need to make sure the battery will keep up with use. The best ones will diligently serve you for more than a decade.

On top of durability, you need a power station that is reliable and efficient. Let’s be honest, some of the best power stations are not cheap, so you certainly need to make sure the battery will keep up with use. The best ones will diligently serve you for more than a decade. Noise: You certainly need a portable power station that’s as noiseless as possible. Most of the machines on this review are extremely quiet and will not keep you up at night or get you in trouble with the neighbors.

