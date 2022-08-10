Best Recycling Bins for Office Use in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

From a business perspective, recycling efforts support good community values and are an essential component of an overall waste reduction program. Some recycling actions offer immediate savings and associated benefits, while others may involve an upfront cost that can be recovered within a few months.

This is where recycling bins come to play. They offer a cost-effective opportunity for waste management in the workplace. Before you invest in a recycling bin for your space, you will need to explore your options to get the most out of your investment.

You can determine the right recycling bins by the amount of waste you generate, the amount of foot traffic, and the type of waste you are dealing with.

Here are some of the best options available right now.

Best Recycling Bins for the Office

It is never too late to encourage recycling in your business.

iTouchless Recycle Bin

Top Pick: iTouchless’ stainless steel recycle bin has two separate color-coated 8-gallon removable bins for easy sorting. It has a durable, ergonomic pedal for easy opening and closing and an easy-to-replace air damper.

The fingerprint and smudge-resistant design makes it easy to clean and will keep it looking brand new for years to come. It fits standard 8 to 10-gallon bags and measures 18.75 inches wide X 15.25 inches deep X 26.25 inches tall.

iTouchless 16 Gallon Kitchen Dual Step Trash Can & Recycle Bin

Buy on Amazon

Safco Triple Recycling Center

Runner up: Safco’s compartment bin has a 28-gallon capacity and comes with three plastic bins to help dispose of paper, plastics, cans, or any waste for recycling. It is impact and water-resistant and comes with decals for labeling.

Made with durable polyethylene plastic, this bin measures 16 x 46 x 33 inches and weighs 20 lbs.

Safco Products At-Your-Disposal Triple Recycling Center,

Buy on Amazon

RecycleBoxBin Light Weight Recycling Bin

Best Value: RecycleBoxBin’s triple compartment features 3 corrugated polypropylene plastic 25-gallon containers with recycle symbol printed on the face and comes with 6 preprinted common recycle labels.

This product is 30.5 x 20.5 x 30.5 inches and weighs just 19 pounds. The bin features an attractive design and ships with samples of 23-39 gallon bags to get you started.

RecycleBoxBin Plastic Light Weight Large Triple 25 Gallon

Buy on Amazon

ANUANT Recycling Waste Bins

ANUANT offers a set of four polypropylene bags for disposing of recyclable waste. The four bags are each 17.32 x 12.28 x 1.26 inches in red, blue, green, and grey and are separated with Velcro. The bags feature double stitch handle straps to prevent tearing and ease of carrying and collectively weigh just 1.06 pounds.

ANUANT Separate Recycling Sorting Bins

Buy on Amazon

Rubbermaid Commercial Rectangular Recycling Bin

Rubbermaid’s commercial bin has a 23-gallon capacity and comes with four built-in venting channels that create airflow throughout the container.

The venting channels make removing liners from the container up to 80% easier, improving productivity and reducing the risk of back injury. The four bag cinches secure liners around the container’s rim and creates quick, knot-free liner changes.

This bin comes in various colors, including blue, beige, brown, gray, and black. Made from plastic, it is 22 x 11 x 30 inches and weighs just 7.65 pounds.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Slim Jim Plastic

Buy on Amazon

Home Zone Living Recycling Bin

Home Zone Living’s brushed stainless steel bin offers dual compartments in one convenient container – the trash container holds up to 8 gallons and the recyclables container holds up to 5 gallons.

The unit comes is 22.09 x 11.61 x 26.61 inches and weighs 26.5 pounds. A bag tuck band on each liner prevents the liner from slipping off, and the reinforced hinged lid promises a smooth and silent open and close.

Home Zone Living 13 Gallon Dual Compartment Combo

Buy on Amazon

United Solutions Wastebasket

This recycling bin can accommodate up to seven gallons and can snugly fit nicely under the desk or another small space. The bag cinch helps hold liners in place, ensuring an extra clean area without worrying about the bag slipping off.

Made with durable plastic, this product comes in at 10.5 x 25 x 14.5 inches and weighs just 1.3 pounds.

United Solutions WB0084 Recycling Wastebasket

Buy on Amazon

Lily Queen Waterproof Sorting Bins

Lily Queen gives you four spacious waterproof bags to sort your recyclables efficiently. Each bag is 12 x 12 x 14 inches in size and has double stitch handle straps for easy emptying.

The bags are easy to clean by simply wiping them down. These bags are said to be great for kitchens, homes, garages, or offices.

Lily Queen Recycle Waste Bin Bags Sorting Bins Organizer (4pcs)

Buy on Amazon

Safco Products Desk-Side Recycling Trash Can

Safeco makes this double-sided trash can and recycling bin that is small enough to go alongside a desk or cubicle. Each side holds 3 gallons and they are made from polyethylene plastic that won’t break or rust. Together, the unit measures 12 1/2″W x 7 1/4″D x 12 1/4″H. They are easy to clean and can be used with or without bags.

Safco Products Desk-Side Recycling Trash Can Latching Receptacles 3 Gallons Each

Buy on Amazon

ECOWAN LIVING Waste Sorting Organizers

Make recycling fun with this set of 3 waterproof waste sorting bags. Each polypropylene fabric holds about 14 gallons each. They come in pink, light gray, and dark gray and are labeled for paper, cans, and PET/glass with cute cartoon figures.

The bags can be secured together with Velcro, have extended handles for easy carrying, and a small hole on the four sides of the top of the recycling bin bags. You can take out the auxiliary tube from the package of bags and insert it into the small hole to completely open the bags. When put together, they measure 11.8″ x 11.8″ x 23.6.”

ECOWAN LIVING Sorting Bins for Waste Trash 3 Waterproof Compartment

Buy on Amazon

simplehuman Rectangular Dual Compartment Recycling Step Trash Can

You can neatly sort your trash and recyclable items in this stainless steel dual compartment can from simplehuman. Its non-skid base has rubber pads that keep it steady without damaging floors, a durable inner bucket that lifts out for easy cleaning, and a stay-open, silent close lid.

This receptacle has two bins, a blue one for the recycling side and a black one for the regular trash side, which use simplehuman’s code H and code V liners.

simplehuman Rectangular Dual Compartment 46 Liter Brushed Stainless Steel

Buy on Amazon

Alpine Industries Double Recycling Center

The Alpine Industries recycling center is made from high-density polyethylene. According to the manufacturer, this corrugated plastic material is impact and moisture resistant, shrugging off everyday use and dampness.

There are two separate 28-gallon bins that fit into a single base and are covered by a single lid. Each bin is furnished with built-in handles for easy mobility and a concave top opening for simple placement of garbage, cans, bottles, and other waste. This unit measures 16 x 46 x 32.5 inches.

Alpine Industries Double Recycling Center – Plastic/Cardboard Recycle Trash Bin

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose the Best Recycling Bin for The Office

You might think you can just purchase any old recycling container, but there are a few things to consider before making your selection. Here are some important factors:

Aesthetics

Your recycle bin should not stick out like a sore thumb. It should blend with the environment, meaning it should look good while doing the job. You can also incorporate your brand into it to instill a sense of ownership.

Capacity of Recycling Containers

An important thing to consider is that the bin should be large enough to suit your recycling needs until emptied. You should consider how much waste your workplace generates every day and how many people do you expect to use each container between cleanings? These questions will determine the capacity you need. Your options might include personal, commercial, and industrial sizes from a few gallons to a few dozen gallons. The size of your new bin will also determine the size of your recycling bag and should fit accordingly.

Material of Recycling Bins

Factor in each container’s durability, cost, and how it’s constructed. Make sure the unit you decide to purchase is made from durable material, preferably plastic or stainless steel. What you decide to recycling will also determine the recycling bin you need. Are you disposing of standard waste, medical waste, food waste, etc.?

Easy to Clean

Having a sloppy, dirty bin is not likely to entice people to recycle. Make sure your bin is made from durable, easy to clean material to keep it looking and smelling fresh.

Importance of Office Recycling Bins

Instituting recycling in your workplace is important as waste has a huge negative impact on the natural environment. More and more harmful chemicals and greenhouse gasses are released from trash at landfill sites. Fortunately, greater attention is being paid to waste management; businesses that are proactive about a recycling program are seeing the benefits, such as decreasing disposal costs.

Recycling helps to reduce the pollution caused by waste and helps address high raw material prices, rising costs of waste treatment and disposal, and pressure to increase the sustainability of your operations.

Come up with a waste reduction plan, and implement a waste audit to determine what can be reduced, reused, or recycled.

Encouraging recycling in your small business can help your bottom line, as well as help our most important resource – our environment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.