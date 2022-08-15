Best Work Goggles in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Safety goggles and glasses protect your eyes from a range of harmful and destructive exposure. With the right protective eyewear, you can block chemicals, liquids, dirt, dust, or debris from entering your eyes.

Having safety eyewear is essential whether you are in a construction or landscaping site or manufacturing facility, automotive repair shop, laboratory, or woodworking. Medical fields, childcare, and countless other professions also rely on protective eyewear to keep their eyes safe from damage and contaminants.

In many cases, it is mandated by law to have the goggles on to perform a certain type of task. If your employees do not have these goggles on, it can result in a violation; and they can get seriously injured.

Safety Glasses Vs. Goggles

The main difference between safety glasses and goggles is the level of protection they provide. Safety glasses are designed to protect your eyes from flying debris and other objects that can injure them. However, goggles provide complete protection, as there are no gaps around them like there are with safety glasses.

Goggles can fit over eyeglasses or can be worn by people who wear contact lenses – they are made from a durable, flexible material that can adjust to different face sizes.

Safety glasses generally offer adequate protection in most industrial and medical settings, while goggles may be needed in industries where there is a danger of splash hazards, airborne dust, and flying debris.

Why You Should Wear Safety Glasses or Goggles

Wearing safety eyewear is essential for workplace safety, and is mandated by OSHA. They state this on their website: The employer shall ensure that each affected employee uses appropriate eye or face protection when exposed to eye or face hazards from flying particles, molten metal, liquid chemicals, acids or caustic liquids, chemical gases or vapors, or potentially injurious light radiation.

Protect yourself and your employees against injury, and your business against fines or other legal trouble, by ensuring you have the right safety glasses or goggles for your type of business.

Best Safety Glasses and Goggles for Work

We have gathered some of the highest-rated safety eyewear on Amazon to help you in your search for the best safety glasses or goggles for you:

Solid. Safety Goggles

Top Pick: Our top pick for the best safety glasses or goggles is made by a company called Solidwork, which specializes in protective eyewear and other personal protective equipment. This ventilated pair of goggles offers UV protection – they have a special coating that makes them scratch-resistant on the outside and fog-free on the inside while the polarized dark lenses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

These goggles will fit over most eyeglasses and are said to be extremely comfortable and adjustable. They have an adjustable elastic strap and soft rubber sealing molds to fit all face and head sizes.

Solid. Protective Eyewear with Vented Anti-Fog, Anti-Scratch and UV-Protective Lens

NoCry Safety Goggles 6X3

Runner Up: Our runner-up goggles also come with an anti-fog and anti-scratch coating as well as UV protection. They have clear wraparound lenses with angled vents to promote airflow, reduce fogging, and provide a comfortable fit. These over-the-glasses safety goggles are ANSI Z87.1 certified and OSHA compliant.

NoCry Safety Goggles 6X3 Anti Fog and Scratch Resistant ANSI Z87.1 Certified

DEWALT Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggles

Best Value: Our best value pick comes from DEWALT. Their anti-fog safety glasses are also scratch resistant and provide a soft, comfortable protective seal with soft, dual-injected rubber.

The adjustable cloth head strap promises a comfortable fit, and the built-in ventilation channels provide additional anti-fogging. A clip attachment allows for easy lens replacement.

DEWALT DPG82-11C Concealer Clear Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggle, Clear Lens, 1 Pair

3M GoggleGear 500 Series

3M’s Scotchguard anti-fog coating is said to last longer than traditional anti-fog coatings, helping to increase eyewear performance in damp or steamy environments.

These safety glasses offer a low-profile design, adjustable strap, and indirect ventilation. They meet the requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2015 and CSA Z94.3.

3M GoggleGear 500 Series

Kleenguard Maverick Safety Glasses

Kleenguard’s Maverick safety glasses feature a sleek, lightweight frame and premium anti-fog and anti-scratch lens coatings. These polycarbonate lenses provide 99. 9% UVA/ UVB/UVC protection and meet the ANSI Z87. 1+ standards for optical and impact protectors.

Kleenguard Maverick Safety Glasses with Integrated Side Shields

Uvex Ultra-Spec 2001 OTG

These goggles are designed to be worn while wearing prescription glasses. The deep brow guard and adjustable temple length ensure they will fit around most prescription glasses. They also have temple pads to prevent pinching or pressure in that area. These are clear, anti-fog glasses.

Uvex Ultra-Spec 2001 OTG Safety Glasses with Clear Anti-Fog Lens

Stoggles Square Z87.1 Certified Safety Glasses

Small business Stoggles offers these impact-resistant safety glasses made from transparent polycarbonate. Their lenses have 100% UV blocking protection, coated lenses to prevent lens fogging, and block blue light, so they can be worn safely for an extended period.

Stoggles Official Square Z87.1 Certified Safety Glasses – Anti-Fog – Blue Light Blocking

Crews BK310AF BearKat 3

A Duramass scratch-resistant coating and a clear fog lens give this light 0.87-ounce goggles some great features. The polycarbonate lens filters 99.9% of UV rays. Additional safety standards include meeting the military’s MIL-PRF-31013 clause 3.5.1.1 for high-velocity impact protection and exceeding the ANSI Z87+ rating.

Crews BK310AF BearKat 3 Polycarbonate Clear Anti-Fog Lens Safety Glasses

Truline Wraptor 110 Safety Goggles

Truline’s Wraptor goggles feature polycarbonate lenses and frame, and an anti-fog coating. They are foam lined to prevent against airborne particles and have a lanyard strap for maximum seal and protection. These clear glasses are Z87+ compliant.

Truline Wraptor 110 Safety Goggles

Sellstrom Safety Goggles & Glasses Wildland Fire OTG Eye Protection

This pair of safety glasses by Sellstrom is heat resistant up to 350ºF and can be used in any application requiring non-vented eye protection. They are made from heat-resistant TPV material and have a soft, closed cell foam layer; and an OTG design that fits over most prescription eyeglasses.

These goggles meet ANSI Z87.1 and high impact standards and the lenses have STA-Clear coating for fog and scratch resistance.

Sellstrom Safety Goggles & Glasses Wildland Fire OTG Eye Protection

Pyramex Fortress Safety Glasses

These Pyramex safety glasses provide a lightweight, low-profile design with an adjustable nose pad to reduce irritation to the nose bridge and vented lenses. They have a straight back and rubber-coated temple tips. Pyramex says their anti-scratch lenses offer 99% protection against harmful UV rays.

Pyramex Fortress Safety Glasses

NoCry Safety Glasses

The NoCry safety glasses are made with a strong, durable wraparound design to keep your eyes safe from direct and peripheral threats. These protective glasses have side and nose pieces that adjust to fit any head size. They are fog, glare, and scratch resistant and promise no optical distortion.

NoCry Safety Glasses with Clear Anti Fog Scratch Resistant Wrap-Around Lenses

How to choose the Best Safety Glasses and Goggles for You and Your Employees

While shopping for safety goggles, you will need first to consider the type of work you do. Are you working in an environment where your eyes are exposed to projectiles, or do you require protection from chemicals? As discussed above, not all safety eyewear is appropriate for all environments, so make sure you’re getting the right ones.

Here are some other factors to take into consideration when buying your glasses or goggles:

Fit

The fit of PPE is important – if it doesn’t fit correctly it won’t work correctly. Any safety eyewear should fit close to the face without gaps, fit securely on the head without pressure points, stay in place while moving, and provide unobstructed peripheral vision.

Comfort

There should be no pressure points on the bridge of the nose, the temples, or behind the ears. Look for designs with soft but durable material that can be worn for an extended period of time.

Fog and Scratch Resistant

Your goggles must be scratch-proof to prevent them from becoming easily damaged. And being fog-free allows you work uninterrupted without losing visibility. Check reviews and customer feedback for designs with a coating that won’t stop working, even after being washed.

Ability to be Worn with Prescription Glasses

If you wear prescription glasses, you’ll need goggles that allow for that. Sometimes it is possible to get a pair of safety glasses or goggles with prescription lenses; however, it can be costly. You can invest in a good pair of goggles that are made to be worn over top of your glasses.

Durability

Protective eyewear can be expensive, but it should be reliable and durable. You’ll spend less money over time if you invest in a good, well-made pair rather than taking the cheaper route, which may leave you needing to replace them.

Filters

Some professions require your eyes to be protected from heat or radiation. Or you may need UV protection or blue light protection, depending on your field.

Impact-resistant

Make sure your safety glasses conform to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) specifications for using, testing, choosing, and maintaining eye protection to prevent or minimize injuries to your eyes.

Eye injuries are among the most common workplace injuries, but fortunately, many of them can be prevented by wearing safety glasses or goggles. Making sure you and your employees have them is an important step you should take as a small business owner.

