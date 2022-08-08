Get a Case for Your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the high-end S and Note series to form a big, formidable, expensive flagship phone. Boasting the best-in-class specs and features, you certainly need to find the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case that will keep your phone safe from everyday accidents.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases that you can get on Amazon right now.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Case

Top Pick: They say that looks can be deceiving, but not with this rugged URBAN ARMOR case. This handcrafted case presents the perfect balance of rugged safety and feather-light construction with five layers of protection that include an impact-resistant rubber surround, a polycarbonate shear plate, shock-resistant core, signature armour frame, and a layer of industry-leading protective Kevlar material. This Galaxy S22 Ultra case provides protection from drops going up to 20 ft. (6 meters).

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Case

Buy on Amazon

OtterBox Defender Series Case

Runner Up: Available in purple, blue, or black, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Otterbox is a high-quality case that will keep your expensive S22 Ultra protected at all times. It features a well-thought-out multi-layer defense which includes a resilient outer slipcover and solid inner shell, port covers, reinforced corners, raised screen and camera edges. Despite the layers of covers, this case is still perfect for wireless charging. And just so you know, this case has been tested to survive 4X as many drops as military standard

OtterBox Defender Series Case

Buy on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra LED Wallet

Best Value: Keep all the important items together with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case. Flip open the cover to access the handy card pocket inside that easily fits a bank or transit cards. Besides, you can also answer or reject a call with a tap – no need to touch the screen. The LED notifications will let you know when you have texts or calls. You can also change the look of the cover with customizable icons. This case is made by Samsung for the S22 Ultra, so you can be sure it was designed to complement the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra LED Wallet

Buy on Amazon

Bayelon Leather Case

The Bayelon leather case is more than just a case. It is made of premium genuine full grain leather which just like wine gets better with age. It comes with a Snap-On case and a detachable wallet that contains four credit card slots and a cash pocket. The case is also compatible with wireless chargers. The Bayelon case also comes with shock-proof rubber edging on all corners for maximum phone protection.

Bayelon Leather Case

Buy on Amazon

Ghostek Nautical Waterproof Case

Enjoy ultra-protection from the Ghostek Nautical case that is waterproof with IP68 rating and also boasts 12 feet drop resistance. This heavy-duty cover is specially designed to remove most of the barriers that would keep you from enjoying working with the S22. The watertight shell makes this case the best option for underwater photography and videography. It is also wireless charging compatible and features a universal clip holster.

Ghostek Nautical Waterproof Case

Buy on Amazon

UAG Tactical S22 Ultra Case

Show your patriotism using this limited edition UAG Tactical case for the Samsung Galaxy Ultra. This case is designed and printed in the USA and comes in a variety of custom-printed designs, including this one with the flag print at the back. The case is made of feather-light composite construction that features scratch-resistant skid pads and screen surround, easy access to touchscreen and ports, Snap-On design for easy installation and removal, and it also easily slides in and out of pockets without snagging.

UAG Tactical S22 Ultra Case

Buy on Amazon

CASETiFY Impact Case

Bump up your phone protection using the CASETiFY Impact case that comes equipped with 1.8mm raised bezel for screen protection and an impact-absorbing inner layer that protects phones from up to 6.6ft drops. Besides, this case is slimmer than a 10-cent coin and it also accomodates wireless phone charging.

CASETiFY Impact Case

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case

One of the most common problems that takes people to phone repair shops is a shattered screen. It is therefore important that you choose a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Amazon case that is made of a shock absorbent material. Today, phone cases come in a variety of designs and types ranging from silicone covers to leather and wallet phone cases. Here are a few factors that you need to keep in mind when looking for the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case.

Durability: You need a case that can offer you with maximum phone protection for at least a year. The wear and tear of the case will certainly depend on your usage, but most high-quality cases should be able to keep up with the drops and scratches for a year or more.

You need a case that can offer you with maximum phone protection for at least a year. The wear and tear of the case will certainly depend on your usage, but most high-quality cases should be able to keep up with the drops and scratches for a year or more. Personality: Your phone case can certainly say a lot about you. For instance, the UAG Tactical S22 Ultra case that comes with a print of the American flag at the back is a perfect tool to show your patriotism.

Your phone case can certainly say a lot about you. For instance, the UAG Tactical S22 Ultra case that comes with a print of the American flag at the back is a perfect tool to show your patriotism. Functionality: Waterproof, shockproof, drop proof, and wireless mobile charging are just some of the features that you will encounter in high-end phone cases. Most of the phone cases in this review contain one or more of these features. Consider your day-to-day activities when choosing the functions.

Waterproof, shockproof, drop proof, and wireless mobile charging are just some of the features that you will encounter in high-end phone cases. Most of the phone cases in this review contain one or more of these features. Consider your day-to-day activities when choosing the functions. Additional Features: Some phone cases will come with additional features such as a kickstand that makes it super easy to view videos or pockets that you can use to store some of your most important documents like a bank card, driving license or cash.

Some phone cases will come with additional features such as a kickstand that makes it super easy to view videos or pockets that you can use to store some of your most important documents like a bank card, driving license or cash. Fit: This won’t be an issue with the phone cases on this review, but it is something you want to keep in mind whenever you are looking for a phone case. Ensure the volume and power buttons remain tactile. A bad case will make it harder to press these buttons. In the same breath, you need to make sure the mic, sensors, and camera should not be blocked.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.