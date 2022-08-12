Best Soundproof Wall Panels in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether it is a loud neighbor, next-door office, or just wanting to create a quieter environment, soundproof wall panels can dampen background noise, reduce echo, and improve your own audio. With the right acoustic panels and sound reduction materials, you can deaden the noise pollution in your surroundings.

If you have a small business with multiple offices, soundproofing each room can potentially increase productivity. Less background noise means better concentration and focus. Or, if you frequently use video conferencing, using soundproof panels can reduce echo and feedback, ensuring you sound your best.

Restaurants, banquet halls, daycares, and countless other professions make use of sound treatments. Fortunately, there is a wide variety of types and sizes available across all different price points. Most of them are fairly easy to install, and some even double as artwork.

What are Soundproof Wall Panels?

Soundproof or acoustic wall panels are pieces of foam or other material that attach to your walls and ceiling to absorb sound, eliminate echo, and increase sound quality. With good soundproof wall panels, you can enjoy TV or music at full volume, practice musical instruments, take Zoom calls, record your YouTube video or podcast, or simply enjoy a quieter workspace.

Benefits of Having Soundproof Wall Panels

Acoustic panels are a popular solution for spaces where echo and reverberation create so much ambient noise, that it’s difficult to hear. By absorbing sound, acoustic panels create a more comfortable acoustic environment where speech is intelligible, loudness is reduced, and focusing is much easier.

Improved Sound Quality

Every recording studio knows the benefit of good soundproofing material. To effectively absorb sound, deal with unwanted noise, deaden unwanted sound reflections, and produce better sound quality, you need a good acoustic foam material or another type of sound dampening product. Installing acoustic panels can lead to improved intelligibility of speech in lecture rooms, performance venues, or home studio recordings. It can also help in office environments, classrooms, or anywhere that needs sound isolation or sound absorption.

Improved Level of Productivity

In offices, a space without excess noise can make for greater productivity. It can be easier for staff to hear customers on the phone and make conference rooms places that can be used without worries about confidential information leaking out.

Stress Reduction

Cutting out unwanted noise can help to reduce stress levels too. If people can shut out noisy distractions, they’re less likely to become irritated and frustrated by their inability to concentrate.

There are a plethora of acoustic foam panels and other types of acoustic treatment options available. We scoured through Amazon to help you find the best acoustic foam panels for your needs in 2022:

Best Soundproof and Acoustic Wall Panels

JBER Acoustic Panels

Top Pick: With the 24 pack of the JBER acoustic panels, you can cover 24 square feet of space. This wedge design works well for your office or home, recording studios, control rooms, and other spaces.

Each of the acoustic foam tiles is 2? X 12? X 12?, and they come in blue and charcoal colors as well as red and charcoal, and solid black, red, blue, and charcoal. They are made from flame retardant foam.

JBER 24 Pack Blue and Charcoal Acoustic Panels Studio Foam Wedges

BUBOS 12 Pack Art Acoustic Panels Soundproof Wall Panels

Runner Up: BUBOS touts itself as an industry leader in sound absorption – it was founded by musicians and recording engineers. Instead of foam panels, they use a proprietary blend of materials to produce their sound absorption tiles. This 12 pack of 14″x13″x0.4″ acoustic panels by BUBOS not only boasts excellent noise absorption but also doubles as wall art. Each sound insulation board has a beveled edge design, which can reduce and absorb unwanted echoes, waves, reverb, and flutter echoes.

The sound panels are odorless, non-toxic, and formaldehyde-free. They are available in three different artistic patterns and several solid colors as well.

BUBOS 12 Pack Art Acoustic Panels Soundproof Wall Panels,14 X 13 X 0.4

Fstop Labs Mushroom Studio Foam Wall Panels

Best Value: The nine-block mushroom wedge tiles from Fstop Labs break up sound waves to deliver sound control on walls, ceilings, or other hard surfaces. Made from non-toxic, environmentally friendly polyurethane foam, they have an average NRC rating of 0.92 across different frequencies.

At 2X12X12?, the 12 pack weighs 1.92 pounds. And when it comes to installation, you can use each panel to spot treat sounds on walls by shaping and cutting them to size. Fstop Lab says altering them will not affect their performance.

12 Pack – Acoustic Foam Panels, 2? X 12? X 12? Mushroom Studio Wedge Tiles

Lebenforce Self-Adhesive Acoustic Panels 12 Pack

Lebenforce’s acoustic tiles are self-adhesive, meaning there is no need to purchase extra adhesive or tools to install them. They are made from high-density polyester fiber, and offer to reduce background noise and reverberation, improve speech intelligibility, decrease standing waves, and more, all while looking stylish.

In this pack you get 12 panels, each 12 X 12 X 0.4 inches, which will cover 12 square feet of space. They are ideal for home office recording studios, meeting spaces, and anywhere you need noise reduction.

Lebenforce Self-adhesive Acoustic Panels 12 Pack Polyester Sound Proof Padding

ATS Acoustic Sound Proof Wall Panel

With a dimension of 24x48x2 inches, these textured fabric panels are big and effective at absorbing sound. The sound dampening panels have an NRC rating between 0 and 1, which indicates their ability to absorb or block sound and cushion loud music within the walls.

Handcrafted in the U.S., the acoustic panel has a furniture-quality design. This includes a solid wood internal frame that protects edges and corners from dents and damage. The cover fabric is textured 100% jute available in different colors, and they come in at a hefty 10.5 pounds.

ATS Acoustic Panel 24x48x2 Inches, Beveled Edge

XIN&LOG 96 Pack Acoustic Foam Soundproofing Wall Tiles

This pack gives you enough panels to soundproof your entire room. XIN&LOG offers 96 high-density foam panels, each measuring 12″x 12″x 2.” For use in vocal booths, control rooms, and studios, these acoustic tiles claim to flutter echoes and reduce undesired sound reflection and reverberation.

The panels will arrive compressed, and the company recommends allowing 6-12 hours for decompression. They are available in 4 different color combinations as well as solid black.

XIN&LOG 96 Pack Acoustic Foam Panel Wedge Studio Soundproofing Wall Tiles 12″ X 12″ X 1″

DEKIRU Acoustic Foam Bass Traps

A bass trap is a low-frequency sound absorber used to reduce the effects of standing waves in a room. They are usually placed in corners or along wall joints where low-frequency energy tends to build up.

This 8-pack of bass traps by DEKIRU is said to be ideal for sound dampening in recording studios. They are made from fireproof and non-toxic foam.

DEKIRU Acoustic Foam Bass Traps Corner Block foam 12″X7″X7″ Black

Soundproofing Acoustic Studio Foam Wall Panels

SoundAssured has wedge-style sound dampening panels in 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-inch thick versions if you want a no-frills, affordable and effective way to soundproof a space. This allows you to customize the installation and use them for spot-treating sound wherever you need it.

Each panel is 12?x12?x1?,2″,3″, or 4″ and they are available in 13 different colors. The company specifies that the 2-inch thick foam panels are used to absorb mid and high frequencies and control and trap echoes. They are non-toxic, fireproof, and made in the USA.

Soundproofing Acoustic Studio Foam – Wedge Style Acoustic Foam Panels 12?x12?x2? Tiles

TroyStudio Acoustic Sound Diffuser Panels

TroyStudio has been in the acoustic treatment business for 10 years. These panels, they say, can scatter sound evenly when sound hits them, ensuring the uniformity of the sound field in your space. This, in turn, results in better vocal and musical clarity.

You get a pack of 12 sound diffusing panels, each 19.7” X 19.7” X 1” and covering 32.34 square feet. They are made from lightweight PVC plastic.

TroyStudio Acoustic Sound Diffuser Panels – 19.7 X 19.7 X 1 inch Pack of 12

AcouXtro Abstract Fluid Art Acoustic Panels

Another artistic option for your home recording studio walls, this pack of 8 sound dampening panels features a soothing abstract design for stylish and functional sound deadening and blocking.

These are self-adhesive tiles, so there is no need for spray adhesive or other tools, and each tile is 47 x31 x 0.4 inches and will cover approximately 10.3 square feet without gaps. They have an NRC of 0.95 and are flame retardant and nontoxic.

AcouXtro 8 Pack Abstract Peel and Stick Fluid Art Acoustic Panels

Focusound 50-Pack Noise Cancelling Wedge Panels

This pack of 50 soundproofing foam panels comes with 300 pieces of double-sided adhesive tape, and is non-toxic and fireproof. Each panel is 1″ x 12″ x 12″ and can be used for blocking sound and absorbing noise in home studios, offices, theaters, and more.

As with most foam panels, these arrive compressed and will take some time to decompress before they can be installed.

50-Pack Acoustic Foam Noise Cancelling Wedge Panels for Home Office Recoding Studio

SoundKey (24 Premium Acoustic Panels)

Soundkey, a maker of professional audio solutions, offers this 24-pack of premium acoustic foam panels, covering 24 square feet. Soundkey claims to maximize the key factors of acoustics and dramatically improve the accuracy of sound measurements by eliminating bounce-back sounds such as echo, feedback, and resonances.

These foam panels are each 2″ x 12″ x 12,” have an NRC Of 0.80, and a Class B fire rating.

SoundKey (24 Premium Acoustic Panels)

Key Features of Sound Proof Panels for Walls

A quality soundproof wall panel will provide noise reduction, sound dampening, and improve acoustics. They lower the intensity of unwanted sound, and they also limit reverberation and make it easier to hear conversations.

Look for these features in your following soundproof wall panels to achieve this goal.

Soundproofing Materials

From foam to wood, there are many options for soundproofing panel materials. Everything from the thickness of the foam to the perforation of the wood will affect how well they work. Find out your needs before choosing the material and type of panel.

Different soundproofing materials and configurations address specific sound dampening objectives. Anything you put on your wall will affect how the sound waves travel through it. But some materials and shapes do a better job of making this happen than others.

When you want to soundproof space, you are essentially preventing sound from getting in. Depending upon your surroundings, a thinner, more sleek material may work. In a larger, noisier setting, however, you may find you need or want thicker acoustic foam panels. You have many options, and the only limitation to getting your room quiet is your budget.

Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC)

NRC is the average rating of how much sound an acoustic product can absorb. Different materials have different NRC ratings that range from 0.00-1.00.

In a small space such as a conference room, you can get away with more aesthetic acoustic panels with lower NRC ratings, because echo tends to not be as bad in smaller rooms. However, in a large auditorium or church, you’ll most likely need 2? thick acoustic wall panels with an NRC of 1 to deal with those typical background noises and absorb bass frequencies.

Surface area

Take a look at the surface area you want to cover and determine the amount, size, and type of panels you will need.

Type of sound

Just as important as the type of sound you are trying to block, absorb, or clarify with the panels. The material, design, and surface area will all play a role in achieving the best results.

The space

What kind of space are you trying to soundproof. A lecture hall, home studio, studio, conference room, and restaurant all have different requirements. Choose your soundproof wall panels based on the type of noise these environments generate.

Visuals

The days of the old, drab, gray foam wall panels are behind us. Granted, they are still around, but today there are many more options. Besides different materials, you can get acoustic foam panels and soundproofing tiles in different shapes, colors, and designs. Some have artwork on them to create a mural effect.

How Does Soundproofing Improve Your Environment?

By lowering the noise in a space, you create a more peaceful environment. And it doesn’t only apply to a studio for recording music or sound.

An office with soundproofing provides a better working space for your employees by decreasing noise distractions. It also allows you to keep conference rooms and offices more private when discussing sensitive topics.

If you own a restaurant placing sound panels strategically around your establishment can make it much quieter for your customers. From workshops to auditoriums, just about anyone can benefit from using acoustic panels.

How to Install Soundproof Panels

Here’s a brief overview of steps you can follow to install soundproof panels:

1. Find the source of the outside noise.

2. Locate studs in the wall and mark them with chalk or pencil.

3. Fill the space with sound-absorbing panels, and use roofing nails to attach the soundproofing material to the studs.

4. Seal seams with barrier tape to stop sound.

5. Install acoustic panels over the barrier layer.

6. Install acoustic panels between the rails of the soundproofing system.

7. On top of this layer, install the gypsum board and the bass traps to improve the sound quality and manage the sound wave.

8. Finish the wall off by filling in all the gaps with sealant. The Gypsum board should be finished according to industry standards.

Please be sure to check specific product guidelines for installation.

Invest in Wall Panels in Your Home Office Studio

Installing acoustic panels will likely improve your surroundings, whether in an office, recording studio, child care center, or anywhere. It should be noted that even the best acoustic foam panels will not block sound out completely. They are designed, in part, to dampen unwanted noise, but they will not block out all noise.

With this in mind, even some noise reduction can have numerous advantages. Consider investing in some acoustic panels and see how a quieter workplace can benefit you!

