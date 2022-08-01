Best Workstation Computers for a Small Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Does your small business need workstation computers? If you are just running standard office applications and some presentations and emails, you can likely get everything done on a regular, personal desktop computer or laptop.

On the other hand, if your small business is running more demanding applications, you need a workstation computer. This includes financial analysis, design, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), heavy video editing, PC gaming, and graphics, to name a few.

Even if you are running standard office applications, having an entry-level workstation will improve your workflow dramatically. Take a look at these workstation computers to find out some of the options available to you.

What is a Workstation Computer?

A workstation computer is exactly that – a computer you use in the space where you work. They aren’t just any desktop PCs, though, as workstation computers are meant for heavy use, often for tasks such as video editing, engineering design, 3D graphics, and complex financial and business applications. Computers with a workstation build have advanced graphics capabilities, large storage capacity, and a powerful CPU. They are faster and more capable than a personal computer.

Workstation Computer vs. Regular Desktop Computer?

To answer this question, you’ll need to consider the nature of your workflow and the type of work you do. Many tasks can be competently done on a traditional desktop computer or even a laptop. However, if you have a heavy, demanding workload, workstation computers have a faster CPU and GPU, more memory and storage, and the ability to hold up to constant usage.

Best Workstation Computers

There are plenty of available options for workstation desktop computers, All-in-One computers and mini PCs. We sorted through Amazon to help you find the best workstation desktop computer for your business.

CORSAIR ONE PRO a200 Compact Workstation-Class PC

Top Pick: The CORSAIR ONE PRO packs the power of a workstation-class PC into a small form factor mini-computer that takes up less space than a laptop. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor with 16 cores makes for fast, multi-threaded processing, helping to increase your productivity.

A great device for graphics, the CORSAIR ONE PRO uses an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card powered by CUDA and real-time ray tracing technology. 64GB dual-channel CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR4 high-performance memory provides the speed and capacity to handle the most demanding content creation tasks, and the proprietary convection-assisted liquid cooling system minimizes CPU and graphics card temperatures, achieving faster performance without much fan noise.

CORSAIR ONE PRO a200 Compact Workstation-Class PC – AMD Ryzen™

Buy on Amazon

2022 Dell Inspiron 7700 All-in-One Business Desktop

Runner Up: The Dell Inspiron 7700 offers 16GB of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. And a 1TB Solid State Drive allows fast bootup and data transfer. This all-in-one computer has Intel Iris Xe graphics, and runs on Windows 11 Pro, giving you all the features of Windows 11 home but with enterprise-level security, powerful management tools, and enhanced productivity.

You will receive the 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare Narrow Border Display, a wireless keyboard, and mouse. The Dell Inspiron runs on the intel core i7 processor.

2022 Newest Dell Inspiron 7700 All-in-One Business Desktop

Buy on Amazon

HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation Bundle

Best Value: The HP Mini G4 workstation bundle has everything you need to set up your workstation. Included are two HP Z27n LED LCD 27″ monitors, a wireless keyboard and mouse, a gel mouse pad, and a mini pc. The HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation runs on the Windows 10 Pro operating system.

The Quad-Core 3.6GHz processor combined with 16GB of memory and 256GB SSD gives the unit ample power to run multiple tasks and accelerate professional workflows.

HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation Bundle – 2 Monitors, Wireless Keyboard and Gel Pad

Buy on Amazon

HP Z4 G4 Workstation

The Z4 is HP’s best-selling workstation computer, boasting 16 GB of RAM, advanced security and an Intel Xeon processor. Its small form factor doesn’t hold back on features – the Z4 has multiple configuration options, so you can set it up according to your needs. This computer has been hailed for its performance in engineering, visualization, and machine learning, and the powerful Intel Xeon W processor makes it happen.

The included HP Wolf Pro Security Edition provides preconfigured enterprise-level PC protection for small and medium-sized businesses, and the NVIDIA Quadro T-Series graphics offers high-end visualization for seamless project rendering.

HP Z4 G4 Workstation – Intel Xeon Quad-core W-2223 3.60 GHz – 16 GB mini-tower

Buy on Amazon

Dell XPS 8950 Desktop Computer

Dell’s XPS 8950 is designed to let the user multitask and create with ease. A 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700 processor and Intel UHD Graphics 770 give the XPS its impressive power and speed, while its optimized cooling system helps you keep the pace you want without loud fan noise.

Dell’s XPS 8950 runs on Windows 11 Pro, has 32 GB of RAM and is a sleek and compact 16.8 x 6.81 x 14.68 inches. Included is 2-year, 24/7 expert tech support and 6 months of Dell Migrate to easily move your files and settings from your old PC to your new Dell.

Dell XPS 8950 Desktop Computer – 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700

Buy on Amazon

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Tiny Tower Desktop

The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE has 8 CPU cores, a base clock speed of 1.7Ghz & 7 GPU cores, providing enterprise-level performance. This small but mighty offering from Lenovo is designed for multitasking, data crunching, content creating, and more, all in a compact size you can tuck in almost anywhere.

Lenovo’s Thinkshield – a comprehensive, end-to-end security solution, gives you peace of mind that your data and business are protected. The ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 is designed to grow with your business. It connects to industry-specific equipment as well as legacy peripherals, and monitors and is built for easy expansion.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Tiny Tower Desktop

Buy on Amazon

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Intel Processor

The Apple Mac mini uses the eighth generation 6 core Intel core i5 processor with available Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz and 9MB shared L3 cache. There is 8GB of installed RAM, and 512 GB of SSD storage.

The Mac mini uses an Intel UHD Graphics 630 card and has four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Thunderbolt USB 3.1 Gen2 port, HDMI 2.0 port, Gigabit Ethernet port, and more. The Apple Mac mini is a diminutive 7.76 x 7.76 x 1.42 inches and weighs just over 4 lbs.

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Intel Processor

Buy on Amazon

Dell OptiPlex 3080 Micro Form Factor Business Desktop

The Dell Optiplex small form factor desktop is designed to give you maximum performance while taking up minimal space. It features Windows 10 Pro operating system, an intel core i5 processor, a 2 TB SSD hard drive, and ?16 GB DDR4 RAM.

At just 4 pounds and ?20 x 10 x 6 inches in size, this mini desktop PC can fit just about anywhere, leaving you more workspace. Ports include 4 x 3.1 and 2 x 2.0 (2 front/2 rear), 1 RJ-45, 1 DisplayPort 1.2, 1 HDMI 1.4, 1 UAJ, 1 line-out, 1 headphone/microphone input/output.

Dell OptiPlex 3080 Micro Form Factor Business Desktop, Intel Core i5-10500T Windows 10 Pro

Buy on Amazon

Acer Veriton X4 SFF Business Desktop Computer

Acer’s Veriton features Intel UHD Graphics 630 with shared graphics memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and Windows 10 Pro OS. A ?2.9 GHz core_i5 processor and 1 TB HDD round out this impressive offering from Acer.

The Veriton also comes with a 64GB Broage flash drive and a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Acer Veriton X4 SFF Business Computer Intel Hexa-Core i5-9400 BROAGE 64GB Flash Drive

Buy on Amazon

2022 HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

While technically not a “workstation computer,” gaming PCs like the HP Pavilion gaming desktop feature many of the same specs as computers with a workstation build. This PC uses the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.50GHz Octa-Core Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 graphics.

16GB of high-bandwidth RAM allows you to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. The hard drive is a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive which allows for fast bootup and data transfer, and a 2TB Hard Disk Drive provides ample storage space.

2022 Newest HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, Intel Core i7-11700 Octa-Core Processor

Buy on Amazon

Workstation Computer Features to Look For

Some of the key requirements of a workstation computer are performance, reliability, dependability, security, and manageability. And in order to have these features, the computer you get must have quality components.

All-In-One vs. Desktop vs. mini pc

All-in-one computers come with everything you need; however, if you don’t need “everything,” a desktop tower or mini pc would work for you. If you’re short on space or want a more minimalistic aesthetic, mini pcs are the best option.

CPU

Aim for a CPU with a high frequency (GHz). This is good for general system and modeling performance as most operations only use one CPU core

RAM

The more RAM your machine has, the easier it will be able to run complex tasks simultaneously, while faster RAM will allow you to access your data in a more responsive way. You’ll want enough memory so you’ll never run out, but it is also a good idea to get a unit that can be upgraded as your needs grow.

Storage Capacity

Some PC workstations start with 128 GB of storage but will likely need to be upgraded based on the amount and type of content you require. If you’re planning on storing videos, complex CAD files, or high-resolution images on your PC workstation, you’ll likely want to upgrade to at least 500GB of storage.

Peripherals

If you are purchasing an all-in-one computer, you won’t have to worry about purchasing a monitor, but if you aren’t, make sure you have one that will work with your new computer. This also applies to keyboards, mice, and other peripherals.

Graphics

GPUs in workstation computers are designed to work with professional apps and perform better than GPUs in personal PCs. Determine how important graphics are to you and choose a unit with the drivers you need.

Operating System

Available operating systems run the gamut from Windows 10 to Windows 11 Pro, macOS, and Linux.

The Right Workstation PC for You

Workstation computers can be configured to address the specific needs of your business. While it might be tempting to get the most powerful system, it can be a waste of your hard-earned money if you don’t use most of the capabilities.

If you don’t have the expertise to figure out what you need, there are many resources available online to help you determine what workstation computer is right for your needs.

