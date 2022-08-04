Best Bulk Notebooks and Legal Pads for Your Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Notebooks and legal pads have been part and parcel of many businesses for decades now. Despite massive technological advancements, notebooks have remained a daily necessity making bulk notebooks and bulk notepad purchases a common consideration.

Finding good bulk notebooks for your business can be a time-consuming task, given that there are a wide array of options out there, ranging from sewn and spiral bound to soft and hardcovers. However, we’ve done our best to bring you the best bulk legal pads, notepads, and notebooks for your business.

Best Bulk Notebooks and Legal Pads in 2022

Having a notebook around is helpful in any setting, but especially at work. To make sure you and your employees always have them on hand, check out our suggestions for bulk and wholesale notebooks you can get on Amazon:

Simply Genius A5 Hardcover Notebooks – 20 Pack

Top Pick: Whether you’re writing the next bestseller, taking meeting notes, field journaling, daily planning, or just doodling, this Simply Genius notebook allows you to do it all with ease.

The cover is made of durable soft-touch faux leather with rounded corners. It also features 96 sheets of thick cream color ink proof paper, a bookmark ribbon, and an expandable pocket at the back that you can use to store business cards, clippings, and more. It’s also available in a wide range of colors.

Simply Genius (20 Pack) A5 Hardcover Leatherette Journals to Write in for Women, Faux Leather Journal for Men

Buy on Amazon

Feela A5 Kraft Notebooks – 30 Pack

Runner Up: This pack of 30 Kraft notebooks is among the best bulk notebook options. Each notebook measures 8.3″ x 5.5″, which is small enough to tuck in a purse and big enough to write in and hold onto.

It contains 60 ruled and cream-colored pages thick enough to avoid ink bleeding. There’s also a date and page input section on top of each page to help you remember the important dates and find the right page quickly.

The waterproof cover and tight stitching make this notebook a reliable memory ally.

30 Pack Kraft Notebooks, A5 Feela 60 Lined Pages Notebooks and Journals for Women

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Legal Pads – 12 Pack

Best Value: Check out the Amazon Basics legal pads if you are looking for a bunch of writing pads for your business or office use.

These pads are available in a set of 12, each containing 50 writing sheets. Two double lines mark the left margin, while the micro-perforated top edge ensures you get a clean tear.

A cardboard backing at the back also ensures a sturdy surface when taking notes on the go.

Amazon Basics Narrow Ruled 5 x 8-Inch Writing Pad

Buy on Amazon

1InTheOffice Wirebound Spiral Notepad – 25 Pack

Stay organized and up to date with these 75-sheet pocket notepads. This notepad comes ruled for efficient space use, and the compact design allows it to slip and fit in drawers and bags easily.

The binding allows for a quick flip through the pages, while the perforated page feature allows for fast removal of a page. These bulk spiral notebooks come in 6 different cover page colors to suit your liking.

1InTheOffice Wirebound Spiral Memo Books, Memo Pads

Buy on Amazon

EOOUT A5 Colored Notebooks – 24 Pack

The EOOUT A5 size notebooks certainly make the cut for the best notebooks for daily use. Each notebook comes with 30 pages of premium 80gsm cream white paper that are stitched together with a thread, giving you the best writing experience while protecting your eyes from visual fatigue.

These notebooks are available in 12 different colors, helping you record special moments with a set full of creativity and imagination.

EOOUT 24pcs A5 Colored Journals Notebooks Bulk, Ruled Lined Journal

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Legal Pads – 6 Pack

These Amazon Basics bulk legal pads are a great option for anyone looking for an easy way to differentiate between several ongoing projects.

This set of six legal pads comes in pink, orchids, and blue. Each pad contains 50 sheets with micro-perforations that allow for a clean and easy tear. A left margin and wide ruled lines offer good visual guidance when writing.

Amazon Basics Legal Pads, Pink, Orchid & Blue Color Paper, 50 Sheet Paper Pads

Buy on Amazon

XYark Colorful Notebooks – 12 Pack

Add some vibrant colors to your writing with the XYark notebooks. This unruled notebook uses off-white paper that is easy on the eyes, and large size pages, 8.5? x 11?, certainly make these notebooks ideal for both writing and drawing.

The premium quality paper prevents ink from bleeding through the pages, and the durable binding ensures the pages stay together.

XYark Large Colorful Blank Notebook Journals Bulk with Thick Unlined Paper

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Wide Ruled Wirebound Spiral Notebook 5-Pack

Amazon Basics offers a set of 5 wide ruled spiral notebooks in assorted colors. Each has 100 perforated pages with 92% brightness.

The paper is wide ruled for neat, even lines of note taking, and the sturdy front and back covers protect the paper and double as a firm surface for writing against

Amazon Basics Wide Ruled Wirebound Spiral Notebook, 100 Sheet – 5-Pack

Buy on Amazon

Spiral Notebooks 1-Subject, 24 Pack, College Rule

Four sets of six different colored notebooks from Better Office Products help keep your notes and projects organized. The notebooks are college rule with 70 sheets each.

Each notebook is 3-hole punched for easy insertion into most standard-sized binders and has a snag-free spiral metal binding.

Better Office Products Spiral Notebooks 1-Subject 24 Pk College Rule 70 Sheets

Buy on Amazon

Oxford Composition Books 12 Pack

Keep your office supplies stocked up with composition notebooks like these from Oxford. The wide rule paper composition books are sewn together with sturdy covers to protect your notes and writing.

You get 12 composition books in various colors, each with 100 sheets of paper.

Oxford Composition Notebooks, Wide Ruled Paper, 9-3/4″ x 7-1/2″100 Sheets, 12 per Pack

Buy on Amazon

Coopay Journal Notebook 36 Pack

This large pack of journal notebooks would be a handy addition to your crafting or office supplies. Each journal has a brown paper cover and sewn together binding, making them as suitable for crafting as they are for note taking, journaling, or keeping track of ideas.

You get 36 ruled A5 size journals in this pack of wholesale notebooks by Coopay.

Coopay 36 Pack Journal Notebook Kraft Brown Cover Lined Notebooks

Buy on Amazon

PAPERAGE Lined Journal Notebook 10 Pack

PAPERAGE offers a pack of 10 lined journal notebooks with a lay flat design for easy use. Each journal has 160 pages made from premium, acid-free ivory-colored paper that is thick enough to prevent bleed-through.

The journals have a water-resistant, vegan leather cover with inner expandable pockets. Included are sticker labels and an elastic bookmark.

PAPERAGE Lined Journal Notebooks, 10 Pack 160 Pg 5.7″x 8″ – 100 GSM Thick Paper Hardcover

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose the Best Notebooks and Legal Pads for Your Business

Whether you are buying notebooks for cheap giveaways or stocking up for the year, finding durable bulk notepads with high-quality paper is important. You need to think about the binding, cover, size, and format. Let’s dive into the details.

Size and Type

What are you going to be using the notebooks for? Small, pocket-sized pads are ideal for keeping handy for jotting down quick notes or ideas, while larger pads would be better for heavier note-taking or journaling.

There are also different types of notebooks – composition notebooks, journals, legal pads, and more.

Binding

The notebook binding directly impacts durability and ease of use. There are generally two types of binds, glued and or stitched binding and spiral binding.

The stitched and or glued binding generally has a better aesthetical appearance, and they also boast a longer lifespan than the spiral binds. On the other hand, the spiral styles allow for easy page flipping, and you can focus on one page at a time.

A twin-ring style is usually the better option as it is less likely to get entangled with other items in your bag or bend and separate like some cheaper models.

Paper Weight

Certainly important but often overlooked. The weight of the paper can determine if ink will bleed through the page. As a rule of thumb, consider going for weights above 75gsm, which is usually the weight for most copy papers.

Layout and Rulings

If you are an artist, buying unruled bulk notepads might be ideal, but if you do a ton of writing and want to stay organized, the ruled versions are ideal. The size of the rulings will also differ, so also make sure you consider your handwriting.

Page Color

Also easy to overlook. If you are concerned about glare, you need to go for eye-friendly colors. Off-white is an excellent professional option. Some bulk legal pads and notebooks will also come in different colors, making them great for project differentiation.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.