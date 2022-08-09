How to Create a Canva Newsletter

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

It pays to keep customers updated, especially when competition is growing. One way to keep customers engaged is by sending them newsletters. For businesses interested in driving traffic to their website, leveraging a customer email list is a simple yet effective solution.

Can you Create a Newsletter in Canva?

Not all businesses have the skills or small teams to create their newsletters. That’s why many of them depend on Canva. But what is Canva? It is a free online tool that comes with a host of themes and features to help businesses design their newsletters – their way.

Is it Free to Create a Newsletter in Canva?

Canva’s online editor is a powerful creative tool to create professional newsletters for email marketing. And it’s available for free, which makes it useful for most small business owners. If you are seeking an integrated tool, you can go for Canva Pro, which is a paid option.

Benefits of Using Canva for Your Email Marketing Campaigns

It takes time and resources to build a well-defined digital marketing strategy. Every element, including email marketing, needs to be designed to excite your audience. This is where Canva, as a tool can come in handy.

Let’s take a look at some benefits of using Canva for your email marketing campaigns:

Create brand-consistent emails: As a business owner, you want your messages to be memorable. That’s why it’s important to remain consistent in your branding. On Canva, you can choose your brand colors, fonts, and logos to create and download designs that reflect your brand.

Collaborate seamlessly with your team: Another benefit of using Canva is your designs will be stored in the cloud. This makes it easier for multiple team members to work on the newsletter at the same time. Once registered, you'll be able to access your designs from any device.

Customize your newsletter design: Canva's media library contains millions of high-resolution images, icons, and illustrations across several categories. All this makes it easier for you to customize your newsletter design.

Canva’s media library contains millions of high-resolution images, icons, and illustrations across several categories. All this makes it easier for you to customize your newsletter design. Save time and resources: A straightforward, user-friendly tool, Canva makes it easier for you to design newsletters in very little time.

How to Make a Newsletter in Canva

Making newsletters with your own images or stock photos takes very little time on Canva. You can design the newsletter to share updates on your social media accounts or upcoming events with a clear call to action.

Let’s take a look at the steps to make your own newsletter in Canva.

1. Open Canva

Go to your Canva account. In the search bar, type Newsletter to get started.

2. Choose a template

In Canva’s template library, you will find several options to choose from. Use the right keywords to find options that can work best for your business newsletter. Once you find the right template, click on it and start designing.

3. Fine-tune your design

You will be able to access a number of important elements such as illustrations, graphics and free images on Canva. Use the drag and drop tool to finetune your design.

4. Add your own branding

Add brand elements to customize your newsletter. For example, you can upload images and eye-catching icons that reflect your brand.

5. Create engaging text

A great design is only half of what makes a newsletter effective. You also need to pay attention to content. Consider adding an interesting subject line and email header to attract your audience.

How to Send a Canva Newsletter in Email

Once you have added the brand colors and photos and are happy with the results, you are ready to send the newsletter to your customers. Let’s take a look at the steps to send a newsletter in an email:

Save your template: The first thing to do is to save your customized newsletter.

The first thing to do is to save your customized newsletter. Click share: On the top right, you will find the Share option. Once you click on it, you will be able to download the file.

On the top right, you will find the Share option. Once you click on it, you will be able to download the file. Embed the file: Finally, embed the file in your email and hit send.

Using Canva Pro to Create a Newsletter in Canva

If you are interested in more advanced features, you should try Canva Pro. On Canva Pro, you will be able to access more features and options to elevate the design of your newsletter. To give an example, Pro offers over 100 million premium stock images, videos and graphics.

Another benefit is the extra storage space. Compared to the 5GB of cloud storage you get on the Free version, Pro offers 100GB of space.

Newsletter Template Options

With several options available, it may get tricky to choose the right newsletter templates. Let’s take a look at some newsletter examples that can work best for your business.

Brown Minimalist Fashion Email Newsletter

If you have a lot of products to feature in your newsletter, consider this as an option. The Brown Minimalist Fashion Email Newsletter has a sleek layout, making it easier for you to communicate a lot of information without cluttering the email.

Brown Breakfast Email Newsletter

If you are a lifestyle brand, this template works best to highlight visuals. With its minimal text, it lets the visuals stay prominent and catch the recipient’s attention.

Ivory Gold Modern Line Art Jewelry Collection Sale Email Newsletter

When you have a simple, straightforward message to shine through, you need a template that lets you do just that. This template will challenge you to keep your message short and relevant.

Blue White Minimalist Classroom Newsletter

Sometimes you may want to add more than one call-to-action, this template can help you do that. Its layout is designed to ensure your audience doesn’t get confused when clicking on the call-to-action buttons.

Retro Classroom Newsletter Templates

If you are looking for a fun template that combined bright colors with catchy fonts, you should consider this template tool for your classroom.

June Real Estate Newsletter Digital Template

If you want to create a more personalized newsletter, this template can come in handy. It lets you add up to 4 personal photos, logos and more.

Canva Email Marketing and Newsletter Tips

When it comes to email marketing services in general and newsletters, specifically, it’s important to keep a few things in mind. Here are some useful tips.

Choose the right layout: A great layout works for your content. So while choosing it, consider the amount of text you intend to include in your newsletter. If there’s a lot of text, you may consider choosing a minimalist design that can make your newsletter more readable.

Use images creatively: Images make your newsletter memorable. Add a striking visual that will entice your audience to keep reading your email.

Highlight your call-to-action: The purpose of any newsletter is to nudge your audience to take an action. It's therefore important to use the right call-to-action and ensure it's highlighted for the recipients to click on it.

Pay attention to subject lines: Your customers receive a lot of emails, so in order for them to open yours you need to stand out. Keeping your subject lines and short and interesting can help you achieve your goal.

Your customers receive a lot of emails, so in order for them to open yours you need to stand out. Keeping your subject lines and short and interesting can help you achieve your goal. Talk to your customers: The more personalized you make your newsletters, the easier it is to make them connect with your audience.

Can I upload a Canva newsletter to Mailchimp?

To upload the newsletter to your Mailchimp account, simply click the three dots on the upper right corner of your screen and hit the Share button.