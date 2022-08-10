12 Cheapest Places to Buy Printer Ink Online

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Anyone who has ever owned and operated a printer knows how expensive replacement ink cartridges can be. It’s especially important for a small business to access affordable ink cartridges in its efforts to control costs. But where can you buy ink cartridges without breaking the bank? Fortunately, a variety of online retailers offer printer ink cartridges, toner cartridges and other ink products at prices far more affordable than the printer manufacturers.

What is the Cheapest Place to Buy Printer Ink Online?

Called the cheapest place to buy printer ink online, Carrot Ink features prices on printer ink cartridges and printer ink refills as much as 80% off the manufacturer’s pricing structure. Research has found the site even beats competitor ink retailers’ prices by a dollar or two most of the time. Carrot Ink also boasts an impressive inventory, and usually has printer ink for almost all manufacturers and models in stock.

Best Places to Buy Cheap Printer Ink Cartridges Online in 2022

Where can you buy cheap ink cartridges online? You don’t have to rely on printer ink from the manufacturer. Instead, choose from a variety of compatible ink cartridges and remanufactured ink and toner cartridges from your choice of online ink retailers.

#1. Carrot Ink

One of the best sources for cheap printer ink cartridges, Carrot Ink carries ink for practically every printer brand and printer model. The website boasts positive ratings from customers who enjoy the lowest prices in the market on many types of printer ink. In fact, the vendor offers certain ink products for as little as $6.95. Customers also enjoy free shipping on orders exceeding $40.

#2. CompAndSave

CompAndSave advertises printer cartridges for as low as $2.99 each, although that particular price point can be difficult to find on the site. Regardless, the ink and toner retailer offers a wide range of affordable ink and toner cartridges that are competitively priced. The site boasts thousands of positive customer reviews, and when users sign up for the vendor’s newsletter, they enjoy free shipping on orders exceeding $35. Otherwise, free shipping is available to all customers who spend at least $50.

#3. ClickInks

Another online ink retailer that specializes in cheap toner cartridges and printer ink is ClickInks. The website features a large selection of affordable printer ink cartridges, fax ink cartridges, laser toner, photo paper and other office supplies. ClickInks offers both OEM and third-party replacement cartridges demonstrating compatibility, and customers enjoy buy 2, get 1 free deals, as well as a variety of loyalty price benefits. This ink retailer even offers a low price guarantee, bulk discounts and free returns. Orders of at least $50 enjoy free shipping.

#4. 4InkJets

4InkJets is another website that offers low-cost printer ink. The ink retailer features alternative printer supplies that provide professional results at affordable prices, including ink cartridge replacements, refill kits and other printer supplies. Not only does 4InkJets offer competitive pricing on printer ink, but the business also accepts a variety of coupons and codes to discount costs ever further at checkout. 4InkJets customers also enjoy free shipping if they spend at least $50.

#5. 123InkJets

Not only does 123InkJets offer printer ink for a wide variety of brands and models, but the online merchant sells both OEM and remanufactured ink cartridges, as well as printing supplies like paper, printer accessories and 3D printing materials. While the costs are still competitive compared to the manufacturer’s prices, they can be slightly higher than some other discount ink retailers. 123InkJets customers are treated to a wide variety of payment options, including PayPal and Amazon Pay, and shipping is free for orders exceeding $55.

#6. 499Inks

According to this online ink retailer, cartridges start as low as $4.99 and customers save an average 70% in price comparisons with manufacturers. 499Inks offers a flat shipping fee to international customers, and U.S. orders over $59 receive free shipping. The merchant also boasts a program offering $4.99 ink cartridges for life when customers purchase their new printer from the website.

#7. InkGrabber

Another online printer ink seller, InkGrabber features ink cartridges from 135 brands of printers, including both OEM and remanufactured cartridges. The family-run business offers competitive prices to similar retailers, but some customers prefer the site because of the broad selection of printer ink. Shipping is free for purchases of at least $75, otherwise, a flat fee of $8.95 applies to ship in the United States or Canada.

#8. Inkcartridges.com

Small businesses choose to purchase their replacement ink cartridges from Inkcartridges.com because they always receive free shipping in the United States, with no minimum purchase threshold. The printer ink vendor features a broad selection of both printer ink and toner cartridges from popular brands at affordable prices. It even offers a generous 2-year 100% satisfaction guarantee, lengthier than most competitors.

#9. SwiftInk

SwiftInk advertises “close-to wholesale” prices on its selection of replacement printer ink and toner cartridges. In fact, it boasts that its ink costs as much as 75% less than comparable OEM cartridges. U.S. customers enjoy free shipping on orders of at least $50, and the ink seller offers a lifetime warranty on its products, great for customers who need to buy ink cartridges in bulk. Most orders are even shipped the same day for rapid delivery.

#10. Best Buy

The massive electronics retailer features a wide array of printer ink, toner and accessories from some of the industry’s leading brands. Customers can choose to have their replacement ink cartridges shipped to them, or they can pick them up at nearby Best Buy physical stores. Not only does the Best Buy website offer customer ratings and price comparisons, but Best Buy customers can join the company’s rewards program and receive a $5 reward certificate with every 250 points earned.

#11. Amazon

Another place to find a wide variety of printer ink is Amazon. The e-commerce giant’s website retrieves thousands of results for printer ink, including brand-compatible and refilled cartridges, and customers can browse by brands or by price. Amazon’s website also features price comparisons, making it easier to save money. Amazon Prime members are treated to free shipping on all their orders, which usually arrive in 2 days.

#12. eBay

Like Amazon customers, eBay customers gain access to a worldwide marketplace of vetted ink vendors with positive reseller ratings. eBay features deals on an array of printer ink cartridges, as well as other printer accessories. The online auction and e-commerce website also provides a ranking system for its best-selling products. Some items even offer free shipping.

Types of Ink Cartridges

A variety of types of ink cartridges are available to replace printer ink, each with its own pricing scale and benefits. The most common types of ink cartridges sold by online retailers include:

OEM Ink Cartridges – Also known as branded ink, cartridges from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM ink cartridges) are usually the most expensive variety of replacement ink for printers, although some consumers prefer to stick with a trusted name over cheap ink cartridges.

– Also known as branded ink, cartridges from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM ink cartridges) are usually the most expensive variety of replacement ink for printers, although some consumers prefer to stick with a trusted name over cheap ink cartridges. Remanufactured Cartridges – Some discount printer ink comes in remanufactured cartridges, which are used brand cartridges recycled to create new printer ink cartridges. Remanufactured ink cartridges are popular for their low cost, and businesses can feel pride in knowing they’ve purchased a more sustainable product.

– Some discount printer ink comes in remanufactured cartridges, which are used brand cartridges recycled to create new printer ink cartridges. Remanufactured ink cartridges are popular for their low cost, and businesses can feel pride in knowing they’ve purchased a more sustainable product. Compatible Generic Ink – Generic ink that is compatible with various printer brands is a popular choice for replacement printer ink. Not only are there a variety of cheap ink cartridges of this type, but a new compatible generic ink cartridge might sell for a fraction of the cost of a similar OEM cartridge.

– Generic ink that is compatible with various printer brands is a popular choice for replacement printer ink. Not only are there a variety of cheap ink cartridges of this type, but a new compatible generic ink cartridge might sell for a fraction of the cost of a similar OEM cartridge. Printer Ink Refills – Many places that sell cheap printer ink also carry refilling kits so customers can refill their own existing printer cartridges. While refilling empty ink cartridges might be a more affordable option, it also requires a messy undertaking that many small business owners prefer to avoid.

How to Choose the Best Printer Ink for Your Business

When it’s time to purchase new cartridges, how do you choose the best printer ink for your business? A few primary factors should be considered, including:

Printer Model

The printer brand and printer series are paramount in determining the price of ink, as each model has its own compatible cartridges. When companies purchase new printers, they should always consider the cost of compatible ink cartridges when determining their printing needs.

Shipping Options

Some ink retailers offer free shipping for purchases above a designated amount, but not all of them. It’s important to consider the cost of shipping when purchasing cheap ink cartridges or risk losing any cost savings to pay for shipping costs.

Customer Support

What sort of customer support and product guarantees does the ink seller offer? Many customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing the retailer will stand behind their products should they be faulty or ineffective. Other customers look for an ink retailer that provides outstanding customer support, ensuring their concerns are always handled with care.

Price

Obviously, price is a primary concern for customers seeking cheap printer ink cartridges. Fortunately, several online ink retailers offer price comparisons so customers can ensure they’re getting the best bargain.

What is the cheapest type of ink for printers?

Some printer brands definitely offer cheaper ink cartridges than others. A few printer brands that feature more affordable replacement ink cartridges include Canon, Hewlett-Packard, and Epson. Companies should still investigate the cost of ink for any individual model of the printer before making a purchase, and of course, generic compatible cartridges and remanufactured cartridges are always cheaper options.

Where is the cheapest place to buy toner cartridges online?

Toner for laser printers can cost substantially more than other types of printer ink. Fortunately, multiple online print retailers also sell discount laser toners. Small businesses can check out the toner cartridge deals from 123InkJets and InkGrabber for deals on toner for their laser printers.

Is black ink cheaper than color?

Black ink cartridges for printers are almost always cheaper than color printing cartridges. Not only do the cartridges cost less to replace, but they typically contain more ink than a similar color printing cartridge.

