10 Cleaning Franchise Opportunities

If you’re looking for a business with a lot of opportunity and growth potential, you might want to consider a commercial cleaning franchise. With our list of cleaning services franchise opportunities to choose from, you’re sure to find one that fits your interests and abilities.

And with the right preparation and marketing, you can turn your cleaning services franchise into a successful business. Let’s get into this article about franchise opportunities in the cleaning industry.

What is a Cleaning Franchise?

A commercial cleaning franchise business is one that provides cleaning services to businesses, organizations, and sometimes residences. These services may include cleaning carpets, window washing, pressure washing, and general cleaning.

Some commercial cleaning franchises also offer other services such as janitorial services, floor care, and security.

READ MORE: 10 Dry Cleaning Franchises

The Commercial Cleaning Services Industry in 2022

The cleaning industry is growing every year and is expected to be worth a lot of money in the near future. By 2025, the residential cleaning market is expected to be worth about $40.3 billion with the global commercial cleaning market reaching about $468.2 billion by 2027.

Why You Should Consider a Franchise Cleaning Business

Here are five reasons why you should start a business from our list of commercial cleaning franchises in 2022:

High-demand service. This industry is always growing and is expected to be worth almost half a trillion dollars in the not-so-distant future.

Lower barrier to entry. Starting a service-based business in cleaning is a low-cost investment compared to other businesses.

You have many options. You can choose from a variety of services to offer, so you can tailor your business to your interests and abilities.

The sky is the limit. With the right preparation and marketing, you can make your franchise a successful cleaning business.

You call the shots. With your own franchise business, you’ll have the opportunity to be your own boss and have a flexible schedule.

Top Cleaning Franchises

Let’s jump into our list of the top cleaning franchise opportunities for you to consider in 2022:

1. Anago Cleaning Systems

The Anago Cleaning Systems franchise opportunity seems like a great investment. The initial investment range is between $219,000 and $339,000, with a 5% royalty fee on gross revenue and an initial subfranchise fee of $98,000.

2. Stratus Building Solutions

The Stratus Building Solutions franchise opportunity costs will vary depending on the region you choose to purchase the franchise in, the type of franchise you choose to invest in, as well as the population of that region. Your investment costs fall somewhere between $3,450 and $1,113,000.

3. Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

The Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning franchise opportunity looks like a solid investment. The initial franchise fee is $41,900, and the flat, monthly royalty fee is only $395. Additionally, the National Advertising and Technology Fee is a reasonable 3% of sales per month, with a $150 per month minimum. The Scheduling Center fee is also very reasonable at only $15.00 per completed job.

4. Chem-Dry

This franchise opportunity from Chem-Dry has an initial franchise fee of $23,500. The estimated total initial investment ranges from $67,645 to $179,000.

5. Merry Maids

If you’re looking for a cleaning franchise opportunity for home cleaning services, then the Merry Maids franchise could be a good option. With an initial franchise fee of $37,500 to $51,500 and an estimated total initial investment of $89,616 to $125,023, it’s a relatively affordable option.

6. College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving

To get started with a franchise with this brand, your total investment will be between $158,700 and $288,500. This includes the franchise fee of at least $45,000 to $65,000. You’ll also need to have $75,000 in liquid capital (cash, home equity, sellable assets, 401(k) or IRAs, etc.) and a net worth of $200,000.

7. Vanguard Cleaning Systems

The initial franchise fee for Vanguard Cleaning Systems is relatively low, starting at about $5,000, but can go as high as $350,000 for a Master Franchise. The estimated total initial investment also depends on the type of franchise you buy and your area of operation.

8. PuroClean

The PuroClean franchise opportunity looks like a great investment for those interested in the cleaning industry. With an initial franchise fee of $50,000 and an estimated total initial investment of $71,190 to $99,305, PuroClean appears to be a reasonably priced option.

9. Jan-Pro

The Jan-Pro franchise opportunity looks like a solid investment for those interested in starting their own green cleaning services business. There is a wide range of initial franchise fees, from $1,000 to $20,000, and estimated total initial investments range from $1,000 to $768,000.

10. ServiceMaster Clean

The ServiceMaster Clean franchise opportunity has an initial franchise fee that is relatively low starting at $31,500. The estimated total initial investment is also not too bad starting at $86,500.

READ MORE: See our Franchise Guide

How to Choose the Best Franchise to Set Up Your Commercial Cleaning Business

When you’re looking at different cleaning franchises, it’s important to do your research to find the best one for you such as reading a franchise business review. Here are four ways to choose the best franchise for you:

Consider the start-up costs.

A low-cost investment is always better than a high-cost one. When you’re looking at different franchises, consider the initial investment and make sure you can afford it.

Look at the training and support provided.

When you’re starting a business, it’s important to have access to training and support. Make sure the franchise you’re considering provides both of these things.

Check the reviews.

Before you make any decisions, be sure to read reviews of the franchise you’re interested in. This will give you an idea of what other people think of the franchise and whether or not it’s a good fit for you.

Talk to the franchisor.

The best way to get a feel for a franchise is to talk to the franchisor. Ask them any questions you have and get to know them and their business.

READ MORE: Top Commercial Cleaning Supplies for Your Small Business

How Much Does It Cost to Open a Cleaning Business Franchise?

Opening a commercial cleaning business can cost anywhere from about $3,500 to over $1 million. This includes the initial franchise fee. The cost really depends on whether the business comes with vehicles, a location, advanced equipment, etc.

Are Cleaning Franchises Profitable?

They most certainly can be, but this will depend on many factors such as the cleaning franchise brand, how well you run the business, your location, etc. Marketing your business well is essential to making it profitable.

Can You Make Money with a Carpet Cleaning Franchise?

Yes, you can make money with a carpet cleaning franchise. Carpet cleaning is a service that is always in demand and will continue to be so in the future. If you offer quality services and market your business well, you can certainly make a profit cleaning carpets with this business model.

READ MORE: