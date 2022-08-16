DoorDash Offering $10,000 Business Grants to Restaurants

DoorDash and Hello Alice are launching a new round of grant funding for restaurants that have experienced natural disasters. The Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund offers grants of $10,000 to restaurants impacted by fires, floods, and hurricanes to aid in recovery efforts.

About the DoorDash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund

DoorDash initially launched the program back in November 2021 to support restaurants suffering from Hurricane Ida and last year’s California Wildfires. It’s part of the company’s $200 million Main Street Strong pledge to support the businesses and communities it serves. Now, the program is opening for a new round to support even more businesses.

According to FEMA, nearly 40% of small businesses are never able to reopen after disasters. And the industry is already struggling due to the pandemic and worker and supply shortages. So DoorDash hopes that this fund will ease some of that financial burden and help restaurants stay open.

Mike Whatley, vice president for State Affairs and Grassroots Advocacy at the National Restaurant Association said in a statement when the program launched, “These grants will help small business restaurants recover while the operators focus on what they do best, offering essential nourishment and comfort to their neighbors. Restaurants are the cornerstones of their communities, and we appreciate the commitment DoorDash and Hello Alice are making to the recovery of our operators and employees following a disaster.”

In addition to this financial support for struggling local restaurants, DoorDash’s community support efforts include initiatives like Community Credits and Project DASH. Through these programs, DoorDash partners with nonprofit organizations and emergency response providers in affected communities to distribute food and other essential items to those in crisis.

How to Apply for Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund Grants

To qualify for a grant, the related event must be declared a natural disaster at the state or federal level. And businesses must be able to prove hardships related to the event. Only disasters that have occured within the 12 months before a submitted application will be considered. Additionally, disasters must occur due to natural processes of the earth; pandemic-related expenses are not covered by this program.

Restaurants must also be independently owned and have a brick and mortar location. The program is only open to companies with three or fewer locations, revenues of $3 million or less, and 50 or fewer employees at each location. Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund grants can be used to cover various operating costs following an emergency. Some eligible expenses include rent, inventory, utility bills, and supplies. Additionally, businesses do not need to be DoorDash customers or affiliated with the company in any way to receive funds.

Applications are now open for the latest funding round of the Restaurant Disaster Relief Program. Eligible businesses can apply online between now and September 30. DoorDash plans to contact winners in mid-October and distribute funds by November 15.

