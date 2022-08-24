It has been announced that the global commerce leader eBay has entered into an agreement to acquire TCGplayer, a collectible card marketplace.

eBay to Acquire TCG Player in Bid to Dominate Trading Card Seller Market

TCGplayer originated in hobby stores before growing into an expansive ecommerce platform that develops applications and inventory management tools, as well as hardware such as robotic sorting machines that have revolutionized the collectibles industry. The firm has helped connect thousands of hobby stores and online sellers with customers and collectors all over the world, serving millions of hobbyist buyers, and tens of thousands of online sellers and brick-and-mortar retailers.

eBay Continues ‘Focus Category Strategy’

Trading cards are viewed as an attractive and growing sector by eBay, and they consider TCGplayer to be a leading technology platform for the collectibles industry. TCGplayer will continue to operate autonomously, with the acquisition complementing eBay’s ‘focus category strategy’ that aims to equip them with strategic omnichannel capabilities including order fulfillment and cart optimization.

Fueling Passion and Facilitating Connections

The Vice President of Collectibles at eBay, Dawn Block, said: “eBay continues to build on our 26 years of experience in trading cards, powering local hobby stores and Main Street retailers to deliver an online destination that collectors love. eBay has always fueled our customers’ passion in this space and facilitated connections between buyers and sellers, and with TCGplayer, we can enhance the customer experience across categories, forge even more relationships, and cater to enthusiasts around the world.”

Founder and CEO of TCGplayer, Chedy Hampson, added: “This new chapter allows us to continue operating independently within eBay, while also benefiting from their decades of industry experience and resources to deepen the connection between hobbyists and their communities. With eBay’s support, we will advance our Purpose, and expand our tools and services to improve the collecting experience online and in your favorite local hobby store.”

eBay’s Acquisition Costs

eBay will acquire TCGplayer for around $295 million, though the deal is still subject to customary closing conditions such as requisite regulatory approvals. The deal is expected to be completed in the early months of 2023.

