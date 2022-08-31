The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the state of Hawai’i opens on September 1 in Kahului, Maui, and will bring around 160 full and part-time jobs to the community.

Franchise Owner Ready to Open the First Chick-Fil-A in Hawai’i

Chick-fil-A Kahului will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out service from 6am to 9pm Monday through Saturday, while guests will also be able to order via the Chick-fil-A app for a drive-thru pick-up. There will also be a tiered membership program for regular guests who can acquire points to redeem on rewards.

New Chick-fil-A Restaurant

The new restaurant measures 5,013 square foot, with guests also able to enjoy their food outside on the 900 square foot patio. There are 114 seats inside for guests, with the patio hosting an additional 46 exterior seats.

The interior and exterior design features elements that honor the local culture and community, including native landscaping and local design motifs, as well as the Hawaiian language being featured prominently.

Creating a ‘Dedicated, Service-Minded Team’

The new restaurant is an independent franchise, owned and operated by Sean Whaley, who said: “I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawai‘i and to share our signature hospitality and great-tasting food with guests in Kahului.

“Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby have given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team. By cultivating each individual’s skills and talents, we will build a strong ‘ohana of Team Members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant.”

Community Benefits from New Chick-fil-A Restaurant

The new Chick-fil-A has immediately benefitted parts of the local community, with a hundred local heroes gifted with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A Incorporated has donated $25,000 to the Maui Food Bank on behalf of the new restaurant.

The restaurant will also be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program, which redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and non-profits in need.

