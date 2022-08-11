25 Franchises for Veterans

Military Veterans make excellent business owners, partly because of the discipline and skills they develop in the military, and partly because of their passion for serving others.

If you’re a Veteran interested in business ownership, consider one of the 25 franchise opportunities we’re about to discuss in this article. Let’s get started!

Why Do Veterans Make Great Franchisees and Small Business Owners?

Former service members make great small business owners because they’re disciplined, hardworking, and detail-oriented. They’re also accustomed to working in team environments and following orders from superiors. All of these are great qualities for veteran franchisees to have.

The Franchise Industry in 2022

According to the International Franchise Association (IFA), the franchise industry is a proven business model that’s worth about $826.6 billion.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) reports that there are about 31.7 million small businesses in the United States, and franchises make up about 11% of them.

Why Veterans Should Consider Franchise Ownership

If you’re a Veteran looking to start your own business, a franchise is a great option. Here are five reasons you should start a franchise business:

A business model that’s proven. A franchise is an established business that has a proven track record. When you buy a franchise, you’re buying a small business that’s already been successful with many having multiple revenue streams built-in.

Turnkey franchise systems. Qualified Veterans receive assistance with everything from site selection to build-out to grand opening. This franchise system turnkey approach makes it easier for Veterans to get their businesses up and running quickly.

Ongoing support. In addition to the initial training and support you’ll receive, most franchisors offer ongoing assistance to their franchisees. This support can be helpful as you’re growing your business.

Brand recognition and marketing. When you buy a franchise, you’re buying into a brand that’s already well-known and has a loyal customer base. This can give you a leg up on the competition, especially when it comes to marketing.

Financing assistance. The SBA offers several financing programs specifically for Veterans. These programs can help you get the funding you need to start your franchise business.

Best Franchises for Veterans

Veterans have a lot to offer as franchise owners. That’s why we put this list of franchise business opportunities for Vets. Let’s check out these 25 franchises for veterans!

1. Snap-On Tools

First on our list of top franchises is Snap-On Tools. This company offers franchises for an initial investment of between $171,385 to $359,767. They offer incentives for honorably discharged veterans.

2. Mathnasium Learning Centers

Mathnasium offers a math education franchise opportunity that comes with an investment price of less than $150,000, including the initial franchise fee. This is a great opportunity to help kids learn math skills that will help them in school, and beyond.

3. Anytime Fitness

If you want to enter the fitness industry, then this could be an amazing franchise opportunity for you. Anytime Fitness offers a unique business model that allows you to get up and running quickly. Your total investment, including the initial franchise fee, would be somewhere in the range of $381,575 to $783,897.

4. BIGGBY Coffee

If you’re interested in opening a coffee shop, BIGGBY might be a good fit. The cost of a new shop ranges from $276,000 to $439,000. Qualified Veterans receive a half-off discount on any initial franchise fees.

5. UPS Store

Opening your own UPS store franchise can cost you over half a million dollars. This recognizable brand offers special programs for Veterans as well as a $10,000 Veteran discount off the franchise fee to qualifying Veterans.

6. Dream Vacations

Want to start a home-based travel agency? You can get started with this franchise with as little as $3,500 down. U.S. Veterans or military spouses receive a 30% discount on the initial franchise fee.

7. Visiting Angels: Senior Home Care

If you’d like to get into living assistance services, then the Visiting Angels franchise may be a great option. To get started, you’ll need to invest as much as $130,000.

8. Tint World

This is a great franchise opportunity for Veterans looking to start a business in the automotive industry. Your investment will be up to $399,500, with Veterans receiving a 10% discount off the initial franchise fee.

9. Fast Signs

If you’re looking to enter a growing industry with a business model that’s proven, then FastSigns may be for you. The total investment to open one is between $234,317 – $322,489, which includes the initial franchise fee.

10. Budget Blinds

To open a Budget Blinds franchise, you can expect to invest about $140,533. However, qualified candidates can receive up to $56,000 in financial assistance from their in-house financing. Plus, Veterans get a 15% discount on the purchase price.

11. Two Men and a Truck Moving Services

Like working with your hands? Two Men and a Truck is a moving company that offers franchises for between $164,000 and $435,600. Veterans and their spouses receive a 10% discount off the initial $50,000 franchise fee.

12. Experimax

If you’re a techie, then this opportunity will be right up your alley! To open your business and begin offering services inside of a Walmart near you, you’ll need to make a total investment of at least $175,000.

13. Sport Clips

This franchise is great for Veterans looking to get into cutting men’s hair. To get involved with this award-winning franchise, you’ll need to invest somewhere in the range of $266,300 to $439,500.

More Top Franchise Opportunities for Veterans

Here are some more of the best franchises that Veterans can start.

14. Five Star Painting

This company offers franchises at a total investment cost of up to $185,000. If you’ve been honorably discharged and qualified for the VetFran program, they’ll give you 15% off your initial franchise fee.

15. Molly Maid

Maid services are always in demand! If you’re interested in starting a Molly Maid franchise, your total investment will be between $127,200-184,450. Veterans can receive a 15% discount on the initial franchise fee.

16. DreamMaker Kitchen & Bath

This franchise offers a unique opportunity in the kitchen and bath remodeling industry. Your total investment will range between $209,775 and $396,650 on top of any additional franchise fee. Qualified Veterans receive a 20% discount off initial franchise costs.

17. Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Here’s another cleaning franchise that offers a low-cost investment opportunity. Your total investment for an Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning franchise will as much as $50,000 at startup.

18. Grease Monkey

Here’s an oil change franchise in the always booming automotive industry. Minimum financial qualifications include needing a net worth of $450,000 and about $150,000 to invest in your franchise.

19. Baskin Robbins

Basking Robbins is one of the most popular ice cream franchises in the world and a nationally recognized brand. But did you know that you can start your own location for as little as $90,000? That’s a pretty sweet deal!

20. Pillar to Post

Here’s a home inspection franchise opportunity that has low startup costs. Your total investment would be in the range of $44,285 to $54,435. And as a Veteran, they’ll discount your franchise fee as well.

21. Crunch Fitness

This is a great franchise opportunity for Veterans who are passionate about fitness and helping others. However, your initial investment will be between up to $2,129,500, excluding the cost of real estate.

22. Sylvan Learning

If you’re looking for a low-cost franchise opportunity in education with a company that uses a time-tested teaching method, Sylvan Learning may be for you. They offer franchises starting at only $85,525. However, one of their requirements says you’ll need to have a minimum of $75,000 in cash yourself, without a bank.

23. Mosquito Joe

Here’s an opportunity in the pest control industry. The total investment for a Mosquito Joe franchise ranges between $109,700-148,700. If you’re a Veteran who qualifies for the VetFran program, they’ll knock off 15% of your initial franchise fee.

24. Checkers

If you’re looking to get into the fast-food industry, Checkers is a great option. But keep in mind that you’ll need to invest anywhere from $724,523 – $2,009,400 to get started.

25. Mr. Handyman

This is a great opportunity for Veterans who are handy around the house. But it’s important to note that you’ll need to invest at least $117,500 to get started. Qualified Veterans will receive 15% off their franchise fee.

How to Choose the Best Franchise to Start as a Veteran

Financial incentives are important, but they’re not the only thing you should consider when choosing a franchise. Here are four tips to keep in mind to help you choose the best franchise for yourself:

Consider your interests and skills.

What are you passionate about? What are you good at? Choose a franchise that aligns with your interests and Skills.

The franchisor’s reputation.

Do your research on the franchisor to see what others are saying about them. Look for franchisors with a good reputation.

Your initial investment.

How much money are you willing to invest in your franchise? Make sure you consider the initial investment when choosing a franchise.

The franchisor’s support.

What kind of support does the franchisor offer? Make sure you choose a franchisor that offers ongoing support.

How Many Franchises Are Owned by Veterans?

If you’re a Veteran thinking about starting a business, choosing one of the top franchises on our list is a great option. In the U.S., more than 66,000 Veterans have taken advantage of a franchise opportunity. And the number of Veteran franchise owners is growing every year.

With a business model that’s proven, turnkey operations, and ongoing support, a franchise can help Veterans get their businesses up and running quickly.

How Much Does it Cost to Open a Franchise?

The cost of opening Veteran franchises varies widely, depending on the particular franchise. Some franchises can be started for as little as $10,000, while others require an investment of $5 million or more.

Most franchises fall somewhere in between these two extremes, with startup costs ranging from $100,000 to $300,000. Factors that affect the price include the industry, location, initial franchise fee, initial application fee, and type of franchise.

Are Franchise Businesses Profitable for Veterans?

It depends on the business, of course, but in general, yes. Owning your own franchise can be a great way to ensure financial stability after your military service has ended.

A military veteran has many of the qualities that are needed to be a successful franchise owner, including discipline, organizational skills, and the ability to follow a system.

