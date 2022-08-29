gas prices continue to slide since june

The national average price of a gallon of gasoline has gone down by five cents reaching $3.853 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Gas prices have continued declining since their peak of $5.06 in mid-June.

The continued decrease in gas prices has brought some relief to consumers at the pump the last time gas prices reached the $3.85 mark was in March 2022.

Who is Paying more and Who is paying Less?

The national average gas price has now dropped for the 75th consecutive day. Gas prices have dropped by over 20 cents since July when it had gone for $4.278 a gallon. Despite the rapid decline gas prices are still 70 cents higher than this time last year when a gallon of gas went for $3.148. Although not as low as the national average from a year ago, the declining costs are much welcome for motorists.

After reaching record highs, gas prices are now easing back towards more familiar levels, although they do still remain quite high in certain states. Since last week some eight states saw gas prices at the pump go down by over 10 cents. The states of Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey all saw average gas prices go down by over 11 cents. While Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina, Hawaii, Iowa, and Alabama saw the least change in gas prices with them seeing less than 3 cents drop in prices within one week.

The state of Hawaii continues to see high gas prices with drivers on average paying $5.312 a gallon. Hawaii has taken the mantle of having the most expensive gas prices from California, average gas prices in California now stand at $5.278 a gallon. This is despite gas prices dropping by 2 cents in Hawaii and four cents in California from last week.

Highest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Hawaii 5.306 5.523 5.779 6.099 California 5.276 5.472 5.622 6.3 Nevada 4.873 5.121 5.317 5.189 Alaska 4.849 5.02 5.207 5.288 Oregon 4.785 4.974 5.193 5.637

States with the least expensive gas prices across the nation include Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia, and Texas saw a regular gallon of gas going for under $3.40.

Lowest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Arkansas 3.353 3.697 4.042 4.755 Mississippi 3.372 3.71 4.08 4.655 Texas 3.374 3.736 4.066 4.653 Georgia 3.381 3.768 4.134 4.717 Louisiana 3.407 3.767 4.128 4.68

Which Metro areas have the highest gas prices?

Some 37 Metro areas across the US continue to see average gas prices that even go beyond June’s $5.06 record. Out of these 30 of the highest prices are located in California. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles has the most expensive gas prices with gas going for $5.644 a gallon.

Gas Price Trends

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. 3.85 4.279 4.588 5.057 Yesterday Avg. 3.853 4.29 4.595 5.05 Week Ago Avg. 3.901 4.331 4.639 4.977 Month Ago Avg. 4.255 4.708 5 5.319 Year Ago Avg. 3.148 3.502 3.776 3.276

At the end of the spectrum, some 11 metro areas in the US have gas prices below the $3.20 mark. Texas and Georgia have four cities with average gas prices going for less than $3.20. This week McAllen-Edinburg-Mission of Texas is the cheapest metro area where a gallon of gas will set you back $3.091.

State Gas Prices August 29, 2022

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Alabama 3.443 3.818 4.2 4.802 Alaska 4.849 5.02 5.207 5.288 Arizona 4.002 4.293 4.569 4.987 Arkansas 3.353 3.697 4.042 4.755 California 5.276 5.472 5.622 6.3 Colorado 3.812 4.16 4.457 4.791 Connecticut 3.881 4.443 4.804 5.161 Delaware 3.692 4.198 4.462 4.829 District of Columbia 4.058 4.656 5.016 5.292 Florida 3.609 4.006 4.329 4.845 Georgia 3.381 3.768 4.134 4.717 Hawaii 5.306 5.523 5.779 6.099 Idaho 4.59 4.822 5.038 5.116 Illinois 4.166 4.641 5.017 5.193 Indiana 3.819 4.235 4.587 5.273 Iowa 3.516 3.794 4.245 4.909 Kansas 3.535 3.818 4.134 4.803 Kentucky 3.462 3.835 4.189 4.917 Louisiana 3.407 3.767 4.128 4.68 Maine 4.014 4.422 4.772 5.195 Maryland 3.786 4.298 4.573 4.957 Massachusetts 4.061 4.598 4.907 5.196 Michigan 3.829 4.216 4.601 5.334 Minnesota 3.784 4.138 4.498 5.028 Mississippi 3.372 3.71 4.08 4.655 Missouri 3.459 3.782 4.074 4.789 Montana 4.113 4.39 4.692 4.92 Nebraska 3.622 3.826 4.295 4.855 Nevada 4.873 5.121 5.317 5.189 New Hampshire 3.948 4.437 4.787 5.123 New Jersey 3.949 4.516 4.772 5.004 New Mexico 3.746 4.063 4.357 4.888 New York 4.141 4.592 4.931 5.344 North Carolina 3.547 3.921 4.272 4.934 North Dakota 3.798 4.12 4.521 4.881 Ohio 3.546 3.928 4.29 5.212 Oklahoma 3.467 3.785 4.036 4.718 Oregon 4.785 4.974 5.193 5.637 Pennsylvania 4.135 4.517 4.776 5.321 Rhode Island 3.957 4.55 4.854 5.121 South Carolina 3.453 3.83 4.182 4.857 South Dakota 3.782 3.991 4.471 4.84 Tennessee 3.444 3.823 4.185 4.782 Texas 3.374 3.736 4.066 4.653 Utah 4.474 4.693 4.889 4.85 Vermont 4.123 4.646 5.062 5.088 Virginia 3.641 4.058 4.391 4.935 Washington 4.736 4.952 5.154 5.612 West Virginia 3.797 4.062 4.321 5.107 Wisconsin 3.613 4.024 4.438 4.955 Wyoming 3.97 4.134 4.439 4.918

