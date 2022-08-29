About Us   |   Advertise

Gas Prices Continue to Slide Since June

Published: Aug 29, 2022 by Samson Haileyesus In Small Business News 0
gas prices continue to slide since june

The national average price of a gallon of gasoline has gone down by five cents reaching $3.853 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Gas prices have continued declining since their peak of $5.06 in mid-June.

The continued decrease in gas prices has brought some relief to consumers at the pump the last time gas prices reached the $3.85 mark was in March 2022.

Who is Paying more and Who is paying Less?

The national average gas price has now dropped for the 75th consecutive day. Gas prices have dropped by over 20 cents since July when it had gone for $4.278 a gallon. Despite the rapid decline gas prices are still 70 cents higher than this time last year when a gallon of gas went for $3.148. Although not as low as the national average from a year ago, the declining costs are much welcome for motorists.

After reaching record highs, gas prices are now easing back towards more familiar levels, although they do still remain quite high in certain states. Since last week some eight states saw gas prices at the pump go down by over 10 cents. The states of Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey all saw average gas prices go down by over 11 cents. While Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina, Hawaii, Iowa, and Alabama saw the least change in gas prices with them seeing less than 3 cents drop in prices within one week.

The state of Hawaii continues to see high gas prices with drivers on average paying $5.312 a gallon. Hawaii has taken the mantle of having the most expensive gas prices from California, average gas prices in California now stand at $5.278 a gallon. This is despite gas prices dropping by 2 cents in Hawaii and four cents in California from last week.

Highest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel 
Hawaii5.3065.5235.7796.099
California5.2765.4725.6226.3
Nevada4.8735.1215.3175.189
Alaska4.8495.025.2075.288
Oregon4.7854.9745.1935.637

States with the least expensive gas prices across the nation include Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia, and Texas saw a regular gallon of gas going for under $3.40.

Lowest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel 
Arkansas3.3533.6974.0424.755
Mississippi3.3723.714.084.655
Texas3.3743.7364.0664.653
Georgia3.3813.7684.1344.717
Louisiana3.4073.7674.1284.68

Which Metro areas have the highest gas prices?

Some 37 Metro areas across the US continue to see average gas prices that even go beyond June’s $5.06 record. Out of these 30 of the highest prices are located in California. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles has the most expensive gas prices with gas going for $5.644 a gallon.

Gas Price Trends

 RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.3.854.2794.5885.057
Yesterday Avg.3.8534.294.5955.05
Week Ago Avg.3.9014.3314.6394.977
Month Ago Avg.4.2554.70855.319
Year Ago Avg.3.1483.5023.7763.276

At the end of the spectrum, some 11 metro areas in the US have gas prices below the $3.20 mark. Texas and Georgia have four cities with average gas prices going for less than $3.20. This week McAllen-Edinburg-Mission of Texas is the cheapest metro area where a gallon of gas will set you back $3.091.

State Gas Prices August 29, 2022

StateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Alabama3.4433.8184.24.802
Alaska4.8495.025.2075.288
Arizona4.0024.2934.5694.987
Arkansas3.3533.6974.0424.755
California5.2765.4725.6226.3
Colorado3.8124.164.4574.791
Connecticut3.8814.4434.8045.161
Delaware3.6924.1984.4624.829
District of Columbia4.0584.6565.0165.292
Florida3.6094.0064.3294.845
Georgia3.3813.7684.1344.717
Hawaii5.3065.5235.7796.099
Idaho4.594.8225.0385.116
Illinois4.1664.6415.0175.193
Indiana3.8194.2354.5875.273
Iowa3.5163.7944.2454.909
Kansas3.5353.8184.1344.803
Kentucky3.4623.8354.1894.917
Louisiana3.4073.7674.1284.68
Maine4.0144.4224.7725.195
Maryland3.7864.2984.5734.957
Massachusetts4.0614.5984.9075.196
Michigan3.8294.2164.6015.334
Minnesota3.7844.1384.4985.028
Mississippi3.3723.714.084.655
Missouri3.4593.7824.0744.789
Montana4.1134.394.6924.92
Nebraska3.6223.8264.2954.855
Nevada4.8735.1215.3175.189
New Hampshire3.9484.4374.7875.123
New Jersey3.9494.5164.7725.004
New Mexico3.7464.0634.3574.888
New York4.1414.5924.9315.344
North Carolina3.5473.9214.2724.934
North Dakota3.7984.124.5214.881
Ohio3.5463.9284.295.212
Oklahoma3.4673.7854.0364.718
Oregon4.7854.9745.1935.637
Pennsylvania4.1354.5174.7765.321
Rhode Island3.9574.554.8545.121
South Carolina3.4533.834.1824.857
South Dakota3.7823.9914.4714.84
Tennessee3.4443.8234.1854.782
Texas3.3743.7364.0664.653
Utah4.4744.6934.8894.85
Vermont4.1234.6465.0625.088
Virginia3.6414.0584.3914.935
Washington4.7364.9525.1545.612
West Virginia3.7974.0624.3215.107
Wisconsin3.6134.0244.4384.955
Wyoming3.974.1344.4394.918

Image: Envato Elements

Samson Haileyesus
Samson Haileyesus Samson Haileyesus is a staff writer for Small Business Trends and has several years of progressive experience in media, communication and PR working with government, NGOs and private sector. He is passionate about public outreach, branding, media relations and marketing.
