Gas Prices Drop for 48th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of gasoline across the country has gone down for the 48th consecutive day since rising to a record of $ 5.016 in June, dropping to 4.212 a gallon on Monday, August 1, 2022, according to figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Monday saw a 14-cent decrease in the price of regular gasoline from last week’s $4.355 gas prices, and down by over 60 cents from a month ago. Around this time last month, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.842. Last year a gallon of gas was $3.173.

Gas Prices Decreasing an Average of 10 Cents a Week

For 48 consecutive days, gas prices have steadily declined by an average of 10 cents, offering some relief at the pump for consumers. This week saw gas prices range from as high as $5.611 to a low of $3.724.

California continues to experience the highest gas prices in the nation with the average gas price of gas going $5.611 a gallon at the pump. Despite the steep price, it is an improvement from last week’s 5.732 a gallon and even from June’s $6.438 a gallon. Counties in California continue to show the priciest gas prices with Trinity, Modoc, Mono, Alpine, and Inyo counties all selling a gallon of gas above $6.

Highest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel California 5.606 5.808 5.954 6.44 Hawaii 5.442 5.66 5.894 6.068 Alaska 5.093 5.279 5.485 5.738 Nevada 5.079 5.336 5.529 5.375 Oregon 5.07 5.278 5.479 6.014

Like California, the states of Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, Nevada, and Washington continue to see average gas prices above the $5 mark but have also seen the average price for a gallon of gas go down by 10 cents.

States with the least expensive gas prices across the nation include Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas. These states saw a regular gallon of gas going for under $3.80.

Lowest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Texas 3.71 4.077 4.406 4.741 South Carolina 3.736 4.118 4.461 4.902 Georgia 3.761 4.154 4.516 4.994 Oklahoma 3.773 4.133 4.364 4.771 Arkansas 3.774 4.162 4.474 4.93

States such as Kansas, Colorado, Ohio, Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan have all seen their gas prices go down by over 20 cents since last week. While Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts saw modest decreases with gas prices at the pump going down by 5 cents or less.

Prices May Go up As Demand Increases

Despite the encouraging decline in the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline renewed demand for gas might push gas prices to go higher or slow its decline.

Gas Price Trends

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel E85 Current Avg. 4.212 4.651 4.952 5.279 3.468 Yesterday Avg. 4.22 4.667 4.966 5.291 3.479 Week Ago Avg. 4.355 4.806 5.103 5.412 3.664 Month Ago Avg. 4.842 5.264 5.559 5.76 4.093 Year Ago Avg. 3.173 3.522 3.795 3.284 2.657

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.52 million barrels a day to 9.25 million barrels a day last week. The increase in demand could add new pressure on pump prices and slow the price decreases if the trend holds. In addition, domestic gasoline stocks are also decreasing indicating a further tightening of supplies.

State Gas Prices August 1, 2022

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Alaska 5.093 5.279 5.485 5.738 Alabama 3.789 4.196 4.557 4.997 Arkansas 3.774 4.162 4.474 4.93 Arizona 4.497 4.793 5.058 5.291 California 5.606 5.808 5.954 6.44 Colorado 4.4 4.755 5.051 5.147 Connecticut 4.343 4.837 5.209 5.485 District of Columbia 4.533 5.1 5.429 5.652 Delaware 4.09 4.549 4.825 5.121 Florida 3.919 4.344 4.669 5.138 Georgia 3.761 4.154 4.516 4.994 Hawaii 5.442 5.66 5.894 6.068 Iowa 3.867 4.1 4.577 4.932 Idaho 4.906 5.148 5.35 5.497 Illinois 4.633 5.115 5.485 5.429 Indiana 4.163 4.582 4.917 5.555 Kansas 3.836 4.12 4.421 4.875 Kentucky 3.83 4.251 4.588 5.173 Louisiana 3.82 4.202 4.557 4.881 Massachusetts 4.472 4.958 5.25 5.565 Maryland 4.183 4.671 4.947 5.197 Maine 4.574 4.966 5.282 5.574 Michigan 4.221 4.677 5.025 5.545 Minnesota 4.152 4.522 4.874 5.244 Missouri 3.847 4.181 4.488 4.882 Mississippi 3.779 4.153 4.493 4.883 Montana 4.431 4.71 5.007 5.217 North Carolina 3.893 4.283 4.639 5.166 North Dakota 4.135 4.457 4.848 5.047 Nebraska 4.01 4.184 4.691 4.926 New Hampshire 4.342 4.794 5.119 5.547 New Jersey 4.392 4.933 5.179 5.388 New Mexico 3.991 4.317 4.586 5.042 Nevada 5.079 5.336 5.529 5.375 New York 4.516 4.939 5.27 5.713 Ohio 3.938 4.359 4.706 5.523 Oklahoma 3.773 4.133 4.364 4.771 Oregon 5.07 5.278 5.479 6.014 Pennsylvania 4.468 4.846 5.114 5.624 Rhode Island 4.416 4.935 5.249 5.563 South Carolina 3.736 4.118 4.461 4.902 South Dakota 4.177 4.402 4.899 5.053 Tennessee 3.781 4.15 4.514 4.987 Texas 3.71 4.077 4.406 4.741 Utah 4.817 5.037 5.236 5.2 Virginia 3.992 4.432 4.757 5.181 Vermont 4.493 4.983 5.386 5.288 Washington 5.013 5.237 5.428 5.977 Wisconsin 3.893 4.323 4.72 4.987 West Virginia 4.319 4.627 4.87 5.546 Wyoming 4.41 4.639 4.867 5.288

