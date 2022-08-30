About Us   |   Advertise

Best Gifts for Accountants

Published: Aug 30, 2022 by Liane Lonergan In Startup Advice 0
You don’t have to wait for the holidays (or tax season) to treat the accountant in your life to something special. But ideas for gifts for accountants may be a little sparse – we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up our picks for the best gifts for accountants in 2022. The list includes gifts of all kinds – professional, quirky, stress-relieving – and for all budgets. After all, a gift should show you care about and appreciate a person and you certainly don’t have to spend a lot of money to do that. 

Whether they’re a CPA, auditor, bookkeeper, controller, or recent graduate, find the best gifts for the accounting professional in your life with our helpful list:

Accountant Necktie

A tie with a ledger sheet design will make them the most stylish number cruncher around. The tie is microfiber and printed with nontoxic, water-based ink. The tie comes in several “paper” colors like cream and light yellow for an authentic look, or you can choose from a variety of other colors.

Buy on Amazon

 

Accounting Scarf

From the same creator of the Accounting Tie above is this pashmina scarf with the same ledger print. Again, the cream, light yellow, and white colors make the scarf look like paper, but there are a lot of other colors available as well. 

Buy on Amazon

 

Accountant Definition Poster

This acrylic framed “definition” for the word accountant will remind them that they are, in fact, magic workers. This one is available in five sizes. 

Buy on Amazon

 

No Crying During Tax Season Clock

This hilarious clock is sure to get a laugh out of any accounting professional, even during their busiest times. This clock is black and white acrylic and about 12″ x 12.”

Buy on Amazon

 

CPA Stickers

A set of 10 accounting-themed stickers will liven up their workspace, car, phone or laptop. They have clever accounting related phrases and are vinyl, so they can stick just about anywhere.

Buy on Amazon

 

Tax Accountant Mug

Coffee and taxes go hand-in-hand, so a coffee mug is a great gift idea. Choosing a mug with a funny picture or saying, when appropriate, is also generally a well-received gift.

Buy on Amazon

 

Personalized Docking Station

Help them keep all their stuff together with a docking station. It has a base to hold their phone while it charges and compartments for change, keys, or anything else. This one is available in three different wood finishes and can be personalized with a name, initials or logo. 

Buy on Amazon

 

Accounting Pencils

A set of 13 pencils with witty sayings would make a great gift for the accountant on your list. These come with a small box and would be a memorable gift. 

Buy on Amazon

 

Fisher Space Pen

Not just any pen – this one writes at all angles, even upside down! The Space pen has been delighting recipients for year – it’ll be their new favorite pen. It is also refillable. 

Buy on Amazon

 

Personalized Pen Set Box

For a more traditional approach to pens, this personalized box set of two pens is a thoughtful and meaningful gift. You can either have the box engraved, the pens, or both and it comes in rosewood or maple wood. 

Buy on Amazon

 

Personalized Leather Mousepad

A full grain leather mousepad will certainly class up their desk. You can have this one monogrammed for a personalized touch.

Buy on Amazon

 

Custom Engraved Desk Sign

A nameplate will make their desk feel more “official,” which they’ll appreciate. This one offers six color options for a gift that’s special yet inexpensive.

Buy on Amazon

 

Desk Décor Set

These little figures will get a smile from everyone who sees them sitting on top of computer screens, climbing up the wall, or laying on the windowsill. Choose from a pack of 4 or 8 multicolored or single colored 3D printed figures for a fun and unique gift. 

Buy on Amazon

 

Accounting Adult Coloring Book

When it’s time to unwind, your accounting friend may enjoy some adult coloring fun. This book features humorous picture and witty sayings about taxes, deductions, and other accounting jokes. 

Buy on Amazon

 

Accounting T-Shirt

A clever, minimalist design lets everyone know the wearer is a numbers genius. This unisex t-shirt is available in 5 colors and sizes small – 3XL. 

Buy on Amazon

 

Things to Consider When Buying Gifts for Accountants

  • Personalization – A personalized gift is extra special and truly unique.
  • Budget – You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a special gift. As our list shows, Amazon and Etsy have tons of great gift ideas to fit any budget.
  • Shipping Times – Make sure your gift will arrive with time to spare, in case something goes wrong. A good rule of thumb is to allow yourself at least a week between the time your gift arrives and the desired gifting date. This is especially important when buying a personalized gift, since personalization can sometimes take longer.
  • Make it Meaningful – The best gifts are those that show the giver put thought into them. Whatever you gift you choose, it should show you care about and apprGet an AddGet an Adding MachiGet an Adding Machine for Your Small Business Business/ul>

Liane Lonergan
Liane Lonergan, a native of Pottsville, PA, is a freelance writer for Small Business Trends. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications and is a former English teacher. She has written freelance news articles, essays,manuals throughout her collegiate and professional careers.

