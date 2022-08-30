If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Best Gifts for Accountants in 2022

You don’t have to wait for the holidays (or tax season) to treat the accountant in your life to something special. But ideas for gifts for accountants may be a little sparse – we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up our picks for the best gifts for accountants in 2022. The list includes gifts of all kinds – professional, quirky, stress-relieving – and for all budgets. After all, a gift should show you care about and appreciate a person and you certainly don’t have to spend a lot of money to do that.

Whether they’re a CPA, auditor, bookkeeper, controller, or recent graduate, find the best gifts for the accounting professional in your life with our helpful list:

Accountant Necktie

A tie with a ledger sheet design will make them the most stylish number cruncher around. The tie is microfiber and printed with nontoxic, water-based ink. The tie comes in several “paper” colors like cream and light yellow for an authentic look, or you can choose from a variety of other colors.

Accountant Necktie

Accounting Scarf

From the same creator of the Accounting Tie above is this pashmina scarf with the same ledger print. Again, the cream, light yellow, and white colors make the scarf look like paper, but there are a lot of other colors available as well.

Accounting Scarf

Accountant Definition Poster

This acrylic framed “definition” for the word accountant will remind them that they are, in fact, magic workers. This one is available in five sizes.

Accountant Definition Poster

No Crying During Tax Season Clock

This hilarious clock is sure to get a laugh out of any accounting professional, even during their busiest times. This clock is black and white acrylic and about 12″ x 12.”

No Crying During Tax Season Clock

CPA Stickers

A set of 10 accounting-themed stickers will liven up their workspace, car, phone or laptop. They have clever accounting related phrases and are vinyl, so they can stick just about anywhere.

CPA Stickers

Tax Accountant Mug

Coffee and taxes go hand-in-hand, so a coffee mug is a great gift idea. Choosing a mug with a funny picture or saying, when appropriate, is also generally a well-received gift.

Tax Accountant Mug

Personalized Docking Station

Help them keep all their stuff together with a docking station. It has a base to hold their phone while it charges and compartments for change, keys, or anything else. This one is available in three different wood finishes and can be personalized with a name, initials or logo.

Personalized Docking Station

Accounting Pencils

A set of 13 pencils with witty sayings would make a great gift for the accountant on your list. These come with a small box and would be a memorable gift.

Accounting Pencils

Fisher Space Pen

Not just any pen – this one writes at all angles, even upside down! The Space pen has been delighting recipients for year – it’ll be their new favorite pen. It is also refillable.

Fisher Space Pen

Personalized Pen Set Box

For a more traditional approach to pens, this personalized box set of two pens is a thoughtful and meaningful gift. You can either have the box engraved, the pens, or both and it comes in rosewood or maple wood.

Personalized Pen Set Box

Personalized Leather Mousepad

A full grain leather mousepad will certainly class up their desk. You can have this one monogrammed for a personalized touch.

Personalized Leather Mousepad

Custom Engraved Desk Sign

A nameplate will make their desk feel more “official,” which they’ll appreciate. This one offers six color options for a gift that’s special yet inexpensive.

Custom Engraved Desk Sign

Desk Décor Set

These little figures will get a smile from everyone who sees them sitting on top of computer screens, climbing up the wall, or laying on the windowsill. Choose from a pack of 4 or 8 multicolored or single colored 3D printed figures for a fun and unique gift.

Desk Décor Set

Accounting Adult Coloring Book

When it’s time to unwind, your accounting friend may enjoy some adult coloring fun. This book features humorous picture and witty sayings about taxes, deductions, and other accounting jokes.

Accounting Adult Coloring Book

Accounting T-Shirt

A clever, minimalist design lets everyone know the wearer is a numbers genius. This unisex t-shirt is available in 5 colors and sizes small – 3XL.

Accounting T-Shirt

Things to Consider When Buying Gifts for Accountants