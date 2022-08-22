If you have a special person in your life who is a chef, chances are you’ll be giving them a gift at some point. Whether it’s their birthday, a holiday, or just to say ‘thank you,’ you’ll likely find yourself searching for the best gifts for chefs to get some ideas. To help remove some of the guesswork, we have curated a list of the best gifts for chefs we could find. All of the gifts below are available on Amazon or Etsy, and all are under $50. Find the perfect present for the chef in your life with our handy guide to the best gifts for chefs in 2022.
Best Gifts for Chefs
Lavatools Javelin Digital Instant Read Food Thermometer
Lavatools is a small business based in California that makes high-end precision kitchen measurement tools. The Javelin food thermometer offers 3-4 second readings at all cooking temperatures for the most accurate read every time. It is said to be easy to use and store, and it comes in a variety of colors.
Rubbermaid 14-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Lids
More than 50,000 customers on Amazon rave about this Rubbermaid food storage set. You get 7 pieces of different-sized airtight and leak-resistant Rubbermaid containers with their matching lids and they’re microwave and dishwasher safe.
Caron & Doucet – Cutting Board & Butcher Block Conditioning Oil & Wood Finishing Wax
Your chef friend likely keeps their cutting boards nice and clean. This kit by Caron & Doucet will help keep their wooden and bamboo cutting boards looking and working their best for years. The oil and wax are both vegan and coconut-oil based, containing no mineral oil.
Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pod
This BPA-free herb pod claims to extend the life of herbs up to three times longer. It features a sturdy, clear shell that protects the contents from getting crushed by other items in the refrigerator. It is easy to clean and store, and was awarded the “Kitchen Hero” tag by Readers Digest.
Kaffe Electric Coffee and Herb Grinder
Kaffe’s stainless steel grinder can be used for coffee, of course, but it also can be used for grinding nuts, spices, dried foods, and more. It is compact, quiet, and comes with a very handy cleaning brush.
Mueller Heavy Duty Deep Colander for Draining Pasta, Lettuce, Vegetables and Fruit
Every cook or chef needs a colander (or five) and this one claims to be among the best. It is made from heavy-duty, dishwasher-safe plastic and is extra deep for straining large pots of pasta, large fruits and vegetables, and more.
Personalized Canvas Apron
Get your favorite chef a gift they’ll love – a heavy-duty, personalized apron. This apron is made from durable canvas to stand up to all kinds of cooking adventures. You can have it personalized with initials or a name with several fonts and color options.
Gusto’s Original Barbecue RUBS of the STATES BBQ Sampler Gift Set
If you know a chef who loves to grill, this is a fantastic gift idea. You receive 5 sample sized dry rubs from 5 different parts of the US. They’ll have fun trying the different rubs and choosing their favorite.
Kitchen Conversions Custom Cutting Board
This cutting board is not only beautiful, it’s got common kitchen conversions engraved into the wood! You can also have a name engraved on the board. It comes in three sizes and three different wood colors.
Utopia 100% Cotton Reusable Cleaning Kitchen Towels
A 12 pack of reusable kitchen towels is a great, practical gift for chefs. You can never have too many towels, and the fact that they are reusable makes them environmentally friendly as well.
Herb Stripper and Spice Leaf Stripper
This herb and spice leaf stripper is hand hammered from repurposed / recycled solid copper sheets. It features different sized holes to fit a variety of herbs and spices: a large hole for larger plants like kale, a small hole for rosemary and thyme, and all the in-between sizes. Copper has natural anti-microbial properties, too, so this handy tool will remain clean and useable for many years.
DMT 8-in. DuoSharp Double-Sided Diamond Whetstone
This lightweight double-sided knife sharpener features a fine diamond side it says will hone any blade or chisel to a razor-sharp edge, and a coarse diamond side for restoring neglected edges. This knife sharpener is made in the USA and has over 2,000 positive reviews.
EVERPRIDE Chef Knife Bag
If you noticed your chef friend’s knife bag looking a little beat up, treat them to a new one like this one from Everpride. It can hold 20 chef knives plus extra utensils and is made from durable, heavy-duty polyester fabric.
Kollea Refillable Cooking Torch
This highly-rated refillable butane torch is a great gift for any chef or baker, and it’s under $25! It features a continuous flame, safety lock, and works with any brand of butane gas canister.
Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat
Chefs’ backs always hurt. Give the chef in your life some much-needed relief in the form of a neck and back massager. It has three adjustable intensity levels and heat for a relaxing, therapeutic massage after a long day.
Things to Consider When Buying Gifts for Chefs
It’s easy to get overwhelmed when gift shopping for anyone. Keep yourself on track by being mindful of these tips:
- Set a Budget – Kitchen tools and accessories can be very expensive, but you can get quality items without breaking the bank. Set a strict budget for yourself and stick to it!
- Chefs are Particular – When it comes to their main tools (knives), most chefs are very particular about what brands and types they use. Unless you’re 100% sure, steer clear of specific tools like knives when shopping for a gift for a chef.
- Functional or Fun – Would the recipient prefer something they can use, or something that’s just for their enjoyment? The answer to that question will help steer you in the right direction.
