If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

No matter the occasion, gift-giving is an exciting practice. Whether it’s for a holiday, birthday, to say thank you, or just because, a thoughtfully chosen gift goes a long way to show a person you care about them. Sometimes, though, finding the right gift can be a challenge – there are a lot of things to consider. The person’s likes and interests, budget, practicality – these are just some of the factors that go into finding the perfect gift.

Finding a gift for the photographer in your life can be tricky, but we’re here to help. We have scoured Amazon and Etsy looking for ideas for the best gifts for photographers. Check out our finds below:

Gifts for Photographers in 2022

Camera Acrylic Led Lamp

Your photographer friend will love this decorative LED lamp, a cool gift on its own. But it can also be personalized! The lamp is made from plastic and wood and is the perfect size for a desk.

Camera Acrylic Led Lamp

Buy on Etsy

Shutter Hat

This is a Richardson 112 Trucker Hat with a camera shutter design laser printed onto a leather patch in the center. The hat is adjustable (it’s a snap-back) and is available in an assortment of colors including black and gray, camo and black, and heather and white.

Shutter Hat

Buy on Etsy

GoDonut Plus

For the photographer who has everything – the GoDonut Plus is a portable device stand that is also a charging station. Small enough to carry around but large enough to hold most cellphones and tablets, this is a practical and sure to be well-received gift.

GoDonut Plus

Buy on Amazon

Gigastone 128GB 2-Pack SD Card

Memory cards will be greatly appreciated by anyone with a camera. Here you get a pack of 2 128GB SD cards for plenty of storage.

Gigastone 128GB 2-Pack SD Card

Buy on Amazon

Personalized Photographer 3D Printed Business Card Holder

Your photographer friend will surely appreciate this personalized business card holder. It’s 3.5″ wide, 2.27″ high, and 1″ deep and comes in white.

Personalized Photographer 3D Printed Business Card Holder

Buy on Etsy

HEX Ranger Water Resistant Crossbody

Hex makes gear for “creators,” and this small form factor crossbody carrier is perfect for the photographer on the go. It’s waterproof and has several pockets and zippers for storage.

HEX Ranger Water Resistant Crossbody

Buy on Amazon

Pioneer 3D NAND External SSD

This is a portable, solid state Pioneer XS03 SSD with 240 GB. It is extremely light, pocket-sized, durable, and sure to be a welcome gift.

Pioneer 3D NAND External SSD

Buy on Amazon

Metal Camera Wall Art

This handmade metal wall art shaped like a camera will be loved for years to come by any photographer or photography enthusiast.

Metal Camera Wall Art

Buy on Etsy

Sock It To Me Men’s Say Cheese Retro Camera Photographer Crew Socks

Everyone needs socks – treat your favorite photographer to these fun photography themed crew socks. They’re one size fits all, and feature retro-style cameras and bright colors.

Sock It To Me Men’s Say Cheese Retro Camera Photographer Crew Socks

Buy on Amazon

Camera Planter Pot

If your photog friend also loves plants, this is the perfect gift. Choose from an assortment of colors and 3 different sizes. The camera-shaped pots have a front wall for shallow rooting plants and a larger, taller back wall for deeper rooting plants.

Camera Planter Pot

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Photographer Camera Lens Mug

Your favorite photographer’s new favorite mug. This campfire coffee mug holds 11 fl.oz. and can be customized with a name or brand, using a selection of colors and designs.

Personalized Photographer Camera Lens Mug

Buy on Etsy

Professional Camera Cleaning Kit for DSLR Cameras

Any photographer would appreciate this handy cleaning kit for their DSLR camera. The kit includes a double sided lens cleaning tool, several microfiber cloths, and air blower and more.

Element Lux LED Open Sign

Buy on Amazon

Personalized Nikon Camera Strap

This Nikon camera strap comes in a variety of sturdy materials, including canvas, denim, and knit fabric. There is also the option to personalize the strap with a name and/or logo, with 32 different fonts and designs.

Personalized Camera Strap

Buy on Etsy

Metal Photography Ornament

Ornaments make great gifts – treat the photographer in your life to this themed stainless steel ornament. They can hang it on their Christmas tree, or somewhere else and enjoy it all year long.

Metal Photography Ornament

Buy on Etsy

Photography T-shirt

Any photographer will get a kick out of this witty t-shirt, featuring different camera lenses and the phrase “choose your weapon.” The shirt is available in 6 different colors and sizes small through 2XL.

Photography T-shirt

Buy on Etsy

Photographer Custom Street Sign

This cool customized street sign is a great gift for a photographer. Choose from 9 different colors and a single or double sided sign.

Photographer Custom Street Sign

Buy on Etsy

How to Choose Gifts for Photographers

When shopping for gifts for photographers, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Budget – Set a budget for yourself and stick to it. It’s very easy to lose track of spending during the holidays

Set a budget for yourself and stick to it. It’s very easy to lose track of spending during the holidays Personality – Would your photog friend enjoy something decorative and quirky, or would a more practical, “useful” gift be more appropriate?

Would your photog friend enjoy something decorative and quirky, or would a more practical, “useful” gift be more appropriate? Timeline – Many gifts take quite some time to arrive, especially those with personalization involved. Be sure to allow yourself ample time to receive your item.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.