Stay Safe and Prepared with Our Hurricane Preparedness Checklist

The United States Congressional Budget Office states that hurricane winds and storm-related flooding generate an estimated $54 billion worth of economic losses each year. Given the among of damage and destruction that hurricanes cause, it is important to have a hurricane preparedness checklist that ensures you have all the provisions you need to safely get through a hurricane.

Hurricane Preparedness Checklist

Putting together a hurricane preparedness checklist is critical if you live in at-risk areas. And while you can’t stop them, you can take steps to protect yourself and your family. This checklist contains all the necessary tools that you need to get through the hurricane.

Food and Water

Store at least 72 hours of non-perishable food and water supplies. More would be better if you have the storage. Select foods that do not need cooking or refrigeration. If you must heat food, make sure you pack a few Sterno cans. Select compact, lightweight food.

As for water, store one gallon of water per person per day. Store the water in plastic bottles. Keep in mind that hot environments might double the amount of water intake. Nursing mothers, children, and ill people will need more water.

Clothing

It could be cold and rainy all through the hurricane period. Keep a few warm, rain-proof clothes in stock. Each family member must have at least three days’ worth of clothes.

First AID and Emergency Kit

Besides food and water, you need to have a fully equipped first AID kit. You need to have at least three days of supplies for evacuation and two weeks of supplies for sheltering in place. Store a couple of weeks’ worth of your medical prescriptions. The kit should also contain the phone numbers of you your local poison control center, EMS, home, and office numbers for your family members, personal doctor, friends, or neighbors that can help.

Personal Sanitation Supplies

Proper sanitation is crucial for your hurricane preparedness checklist. Disease outbreaks are quite common after natural disasters due to poor sanitation practices. Ensure you have the following basic supplies on your hurricane checklist.

Tools and Supplies

Hurricanes cause all manner of disruptions and this sometimes includes power outages, water leakages, and so on. You need to have a variety of tools at hand that you can use if any of these things happen.

Entertainment

What would you do if you were stuck in a hurricane shelter with no electricity? It is therefore important that you store a few games that don’t require batteries or electricity.

Additional Things to Keep in your Hurricane Checklist

Keep Cash in Hand

Besides your debit and credit cards, it is important to keep a few Benjamins on hand as the ATMs and banks might be unavailable following a storm.

Important Documents

Put all your vital documents in waterproof/fireproof envelopes. This makes for an easy grab when it is time to evacuate.

Prepare Your Family

Assign tasks beforehand. Everyone should know what to do and where to go when the hurricane hits. They should also know where all the tools, supplies, and go-bags are ahead of time. Ensure you have a map to the nearest shelter.

Clean Your Gutters

Ensure your drains, gutters, and downspouts are clear before the storm. This should help reduce the water damage by diverting as much rain from your home as possible.

Prepare Windows and Doors

Protect your windows and doors with storm shutters. You can also cover them with marine plywood if needed.

Fill Up Your Tank

It might be particularly difficult to find an open gas station for days or weeks especially if your area experiences severe damage. Make sure all your vehicles are gassed up and you can as well store additional gas in portable gasoline cans.

